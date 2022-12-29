Read full article on original website
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: June 2022
In June, the STEM-focused summer camp Camp Invention returned to the Arthur Boring Civic Center in Plant City for the eighth year, with 127 campers spending the week learning and building in the fun-filled environment. After being named Miss Dover Teen USA earlier in the year, Strawberry Crest graduate Lauren...
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: October 2022
Hurricane Ian couldn't put a damper on community goodwill in October. As Hurricane Ian ripped a destructive path through Florida and powerful winds in excess of 50 mph battered Plant City, it became unsafe for rescue vehicles to be dispatched to assist residents with their emergencies. However, just because it was unsafe for emergency vehicles to be deployed didn’t mean that residents stopped requiring assistance. Plant City Police Department deployed its Bearcat to help those in need. After the storm, while many Plant City residents were still without power through the weekend, Danny McIntyre of iImpactPC and pastor Calvin “Pee Wee” Callins of Greater New Hope Anointed Ministries sprung into action to provide warm meals for those in need this past weekend.
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: January 2022
Plant City kicked off their 2022 New Year with the yearly return of the city’s 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Cultural Arts Festival, an event that saw marching bands and floats and spectators fill the streets of Plant City as the parade made its way through town and down to the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center. The community center then hosted several food vendors as local drumline bands performed in a Battle of the Bands, kicking off a multi-week celebration leading up to MLK Day. The following week, the festival held their Leadership Breakfast where awards were handed out to several community leaders before eight local Plant City students received scholarships funded by the John Dicks Family Foundation, the Mosaic Company, Wish Farms and Tipsy Bookworm.
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: September 2022
Festivals, football, a retirement and Tootsie Rolls filled Plant City Observer's pages in September. The streets of Historic Downtown were filled with an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people on Saturday celebrating all things Germany at Plant City Main Street’s inaugural Oktoberfest. Ninety-one-year-old retired U.S. Marine sergeant and Plant City...
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: March 2022
As always, March was dominated by Plant City’s annual attraction, the 87th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival. 2022’s installment saw massive crowds take over the winter strawberry capitol of the world throughout the 11-day event, with new foods, attractions and headline entertainment back at the Wish Farms SoundStage after the festival saw their headline acts cancelled in 2021. With classic favorites like the Oak Ridge Boys, the Bellamy Brothers, Lee Greenwood and Boys II Men joining more modern stars such as Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell and Plant City native Kenzie Wheeler, the festival was back in full force. And at the yearly Grand Parade, bands and businesses, cars, trucks, floats and walking participants flooded the lined streets of Plant City, led by Wheeler as the Grand Marshal.
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Cynthia Johnson, Pinellas County Economic Development
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. St. Pete native Cynthia...
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: April 2022
To celebrate National Library Week in early April, the Plant City Library Foundation invited members of the community to come out and see a renovated Bruton Memorial Library as new Library Services Director Paul Shaver was also formally introduced. Plant City Main Street also began a new direction as Dawn Hyatt stepped into the organization’s executive director role.
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: July 2022
Plant City celebrated our nation's founding and a Plant City baseball player was picked 54th overall in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians. The town’s Fourth of July celebration brought out the masses to enjoy the festivities at the Plant City Stadium. It was the 16th annual event which avoided the rain experienced at last year’s celebration and had a spectacular fireworks show. Not only was July 2022 a celebration of Independence Day, but it was also the 10-year anniversary since the Plant City Observer released its first issue. It began with a vision from the newspaper’s co-owner, Ed Verner, who wanted hyperlocal news coverage for Plant City.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
Bay News 9
Want to weigh in on Hillsborough school boundary changes? Now is your chance
TAMPA, Fla. — Parents in Hillsborough County have two more weeks to review the three possible redistricting proposals and submit their feedback to school board members. The proposed boundary changes could have a myriad of impacts, depending on which of the three scenarios school board members vote to move forward with.
Lakeland Will Host Two Public Forums Regarding Munn Park
City of Lakeland Will Host Two Public Forums Regarding Munn Park RedevelopmentPhoto byCity of Lakeland. The City of Lakeland is planning two public forums at the beginning of January to start planning a revitalization project for the Munn Park redevelopment. Consulting park planners and local government officials want to hear from Lakeland residents on what is most important to them for the park’s future. In these forums, project planners will be sharing and receiving input on new possible design elements and recreational developments.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Pasco County Free Food Distribution: Thursday, January 12
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Refuge Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be Refuge Church located at 5320 Palmetto Rd., New Port
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
fox13news.com
Woman arrested in Florida Panhandle after stealing Hillsborough County inspector's truck, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman is accused of jumping into a Hillsborough County inspector's truck and driving away with it — all the way to the Florida Panhandle where she was captured hours later, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, the incident took place Tuesday around 9:30...
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
Gas prices could face roller coaster ride
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — As average gasoline prices have moved back above $3 a gallon in Florida, a tech company that monitors the fuel industry foresees prices above $4 a gallon in 2023. The Boston-based GasBuddy, in an annual outlook released Wednesday, predicted that pump prices will peak at an average […]
Pinellas Sheriff's Office adding patrols in 15 high crash areas
Driver, walkers, and bikers found violating traffic safety rules could a receive a pamphlet of information or even a citation.
