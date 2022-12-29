ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

High school boys basketball: Season to hinge on defense for guard-centric RedHawks

A well-rounded, guard-heavy South Albany boys basketball team will tackle what coach Tim Matuszak sees as a wide-open Mid-Willamette Conference. The RedHawks (3-3) have rebounded from a rough start against a talented nonleague schedule to win two straight heading into Monday’s conference home game against Central. South’s current starters...
ALBANY, OR
Rice Lake Chronotype

Prep boys basketball: Osceola's buzzer-beater hands Cameron 1st loss

CAMERON — After having fought back from a double-digit deficit in the final five minutes to take the lead, the Cameron boys basketball team had it taken away at the buzzer. Osceola's Ethan Hall drained a 3-pointer as time expired in handing Cameron a 64-63 loss, its first of the season, on Thursday in Cameron. "​If you wanted to see a great high school basketball game this was it," Cameron...
CAMERON, WI

