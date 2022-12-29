Read full article on original website
Oklahoma's best high school boys basketball players: Meet the state's top point guards
By Nate Aker Photo of Bartlesville's David Castillo by Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise We’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Oklahoma high school boys basketball. Our first list focuses on point guards. While there is some inevitable overlap when ...
Vote now: Which high school boys basketball star has boosted his stock most in 2022-23?
This week we showed some love to 20 players across the country who have opened college scouts' eyes with their strong starts to the 2022-23 season. Now we're giving you, the reader, the chance to vote for the high school boys basketball star you think has boosted his stock most on the young season. ...
Lincoln Christian outlasts Bixby in overtime to win Tournament of Champions girls title
By Ty Loftis | Photos by Christian Potts TULSA - Friday night’s Tournament of Champions championship match between Lincoln Christian and Bixby lived up to the billing, as Lincoln Christian walked away with a 47-44 overtime win. “Our group battled all night long and we were able to ...
Lebanon-Express
High school boys basketball: Season to hinge on defense for guard-centric RedHawks
A well-rounded, guard-heavy South Albany boys basketball team will tackle what coach Tim Matuszak sees as a wide-open Mid-Willamette Conference. The RedHawks (3-3) have rebounded from a rough start against a talented nonleague schedule to win two straight heading into Monday’s conference home game against Central. South’s current starters...
Prep boys basketball: Osceola's buzzer-beater hands Cameron 1st loss
CAMERON — After having fought back from a double-digit deficit in the final five minutes to take the lead, the Cameron boys basketball team had it taken away at the buzzer. Osceola's Ethan Hall drained a 3-pointer as time expired in handing Cameron a 64-63 loss, its first of the season, on Thursday in Cameron. "If you wanted to see a great high school basketball game this was it," Cameron...
