Plant City, FL

Year in Review: June 2022

In June, the STEM-focused summer camp Camp Invention returned to the Arthur Boring Civic Center in Plant City for the eighth year, with 127 campers spending the week learning and building in the fun-filled environment. After being named Miss Dover Teen USA earlier in the year, Strawberry Crest graduate Lauren...
Year in Review: August 2022

August was a busy news month in Plant City. In Commission news, city officials selected IDP Properties and Solution Source to oversee the plan to develop the Midtown Development Project to create new residential and commercial buildings in the midtown region of Plant City. In other news, Wheeler Street Station, which will be built at the intersection of Wheeler Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, continues to move forward as receiving permits are underway.
Year in Review: January 2022

Plant City kicked off their 2022 New Year with the yearly return of the city’s 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Cultural Arts Festival, an event that saw marching bands and floats and spectators fill the streets of Plant City as the parade made its way through town and down to the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center. The community center then hosted several food vendors as local drumline bands performed in a Battle of the Bands, kicking off a multi-week celebration leading up to MLK Day. The following week, the festival held their Leadership Breakfast where awards were handed out to several community leaders before eight local Plant City students received scholarships funded by the John Dicks Family Foundation, the Mosaic Company, Wish Farms and Tipsy Bookworm.
Year in Review: March 2022

As always, March was dominated by Plant City’s annual attraction, the 87th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival. 2022’s installment saw massive crowds take over the winter strawberry capitol of the world throughout the 11-day event, with new foods, attractions and headline entertainment back at the Wish Farms SoundStage after the festival saw their headline acts cancelled in 2021. With classic favorites like the Oak Ridge Boys, the Bellamy Brothers, Lee Greenwood and Boys II Men joining more modern stars such as Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell and Plant City native Kenzie Wheeler, the festival was back in full force. And at the yearly Grand Parade, bands and businesses, cars, trucks, floats and walking participants flooded the lined streets of Plant City, led by Wheeler as the Grand Marshal.
Year in Review: September 2022

Festivals, football, a retirement and Tootsie Rolls filled Plant City Observer's pages in September. The streets of Historic Downtown were filled with an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people on Saturday celebrating all things Germany at Plant City Main Street’s inaugural Oktoberfest. Ninety-one-year-old retired U.S. Marine sergeant and Plant City...
Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly

RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
Lakeland Will Host Two Public Forums Regarding Munn Park

City of Lakeland Will Host Two Public Forums Regarding Munn Park RedevelopmentPhoto byCity of Lakeland. The City of Lakeland is planning two public forums at the beginning of January to start planning a revitalization project for the Munn Park redevelopment. Consulting park planners and local government officials want to hear from Lakeland residents on what is most important to them for the park’s future. In these forums, project planners will be sharing and receiving input on new possible design elements and recreational developments.
