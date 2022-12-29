Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TampaTed RiversTampa, FL
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: June 2022
In June, the STEM-focused summer camp Camp Invention returned to the Arthur Boring Civic Center in Plant City for the eighth year, with 127 campers spending the week learning and building in the fun-filled environment. After being named Miss Dover Teen USA earlier in the year, Strawberry Crest graduate Lauren...
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: August 2022
August was a busy news month in Plant City. In Commission news, city officials selected IDP Properties and Solution Source to oversee the plan to develop the Midtown Development Project to create new residential and commercial buildings in the midtown region of Plant City. In other news, Wheeler Street Station, which will be built at the intersection of Wheeler Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, continues to move forward as receiving permits are underway.
Construction on 4th Street scheduled to begin in early 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Temporary lane closures and detours are planned for a stretch of 4th Street in St. Petersburg where construction is planned. Work is scheduled starting Monday, Jan. 9, on 4th Street from 5th Avenue North to 5th Avenue South — a length of just under a mile but running through the downtown area.
Gone Cold: Taking a look back at Tampa Bay’s cold cases through the years
Mysteries, cold cases, and unsolved murders capture the minds of many. As we head into 2023, take a look back at some of Tampa Bay's cold cases, solved, or still waiting for justice.
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: January 2022
Plant City kicked off their 2022 New Year with the yearly return of the city’s 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Cultural Arts Festival, an event that saw marching bands and floats and spectators fill the streets of Plant City as the parade made its way through town and down to the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center. The community center then hosted several food vendors as local drumline bands performed in a Battle of the Bands, kicking off a multi-week celebration leading up to MLK Day. The following week, the festival held their Leadership Breakfast where awards were handed out to several community leaders before eight local Plant City students received scholarships funded by the John Dicks Family Foundation, the Mosaic Company, Wish Farms and Tipsy Bookworm.
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: March 2022
As always, March was dominated by Plant City’s annual attraction, the 87th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival. 2022’s installment saw massive crowds take over the winter strawberry capitol of the world throughout the 11-day event, with new foods, attractions and headline entertainment back at the Wish Farms SoundStage after the festival saw their headline acts cancelled in 2021. With classic favorites like the Oak Ridge Boys, the Bellamy Brothers, Lee Greenwood and Boys II Men joining more modern stars such as Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell and Plant City native Kenzie Wheeler, the festival was back in full force. And at the yearly Grand Parade, bands and businesses, cars, trucks, floats and walking participants flooded the lined streets of Plant City, led by Wheeler as the Grand Marshal.
Helicopter Crashes Into Tampa Bay Near Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport, Davis Islands, regarding a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to police, at approximately 4:00 PM, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers departed Peter O.
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.
Did you know the City of Tampa has its own flag? It’s symbolic, original and full of history. It’s also almost over 100-years-old. Here’s the colorful history of the City of Tampa Flag.
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: September 2022
Festivals, football, a retirement and Tootsie Rolls filled Plant City Observer's pages in September. The streets of Historic Downtown were filled with an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people on Saturday celebrating all things Germany at Plant City Main Street’s inaugural Oktoberfest. Ninety-one-year-old retired U.S. Marine sergeant and Plant City...
Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly
RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
Bay News 9
Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
Hillsborough County deputies search for missing endangered Tampa woman
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Thursday.
Police see up-tick in "car hopping" incidents in Tampa Bay
Police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in recent months. In Tampa, where 1,779 incidents were reported, nearly 80 percent involved vehicles left unlocked by owners.
Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned
A single-car incident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. this evening in the southbound access lanes of US Highway 19 in the 20000 block in front of Congo River Golf.
Woman With Walker Struck By Vehicle On West Bay Drive In Largo
LARGO, Fla. – A woman crossing West Bay Drive was struck by a vehicle and is in critical condition, according to police. According to police, on Tuesday around 7:20 pm, a female pedestrian with a walker was crossing southbound over West Bay Dr from the
Lakeland Will Host Two Public Forums Regarding Munn Park
City of Lakeland Will Host Two Public Forums Regarding Munn Park RedevelopmentPhoto byCity of Lakeland. The City of Lakeland is planning two public forums at the beginning of January to start planning a revitalization project for the Munn Park redevelopment. Consulting park planners and local government officials want to hear from Lakeland residents on what is most important to them for the park’s future. In these forums, project planners will be sharing and receiving input on new possible design elements and recreational developments.
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
