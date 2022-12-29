Read full article on original website
Knoxville Looking Forward To Non-Conference Portion Of The Schedule
The non-conference portion of the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad’s schedule will present several challenges. The Panthers will take on Oskaloosa, Grinnell, and Newton out of the Little Hawkeye Conference and Bondurant-Farrar out of the Raccoon River Conference. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the games in the South Central Conference and other contests will hopefully give his team confidence when the Panthers face those opponents.
2022 A Memorable Year for Pella Christian Sports
A year filled with incredible moments has wrapped up for Pella Christian High School. The year started with the Eagles boys basketball team dominating rival Des Moines Christian in the substate final to qualify for their 16th State Tournament appearance in 32 years. The spring at Pella Christian followed suit...
Confident Melcher-Dallas Boys Looking Ahead To Schedule
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad will come out of the break next week taking on Murray on Tuesday. The Saints won their last two games before the break and stand at 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Bluegrass Conference. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports his team has an opportunity to be a player in the BGC race if they can play well.
Indianola Basketball Teams Ranked Opponents Left in Season
With the gauntlet of Little Hawkeye Conference play ahead in addition to extra non-conference games in 2023, the Indianola basketball teams will have a tough road ahead. The #7 in class 4A girls will play five ranked opponents as of now for the rest of the season, including defending class 4A state champion #2 ranked Dallas Center-Grimes twice more, and non-conference matchups against class 5A #2 Johnston and RV Waukee, as well as a late matchup with Clear Creek-Amana, ranked #8 in class 4A.
Norwalk bowlers seek consistent rise in scores
Five meets into the season, the Norwalk bowling teams have combined to win half of their duals, and have high hopes for even more success in January and February. Two of the highlights so far have come from sophomores Julia Palen and Andrew Winfrey. Palen has a 200 game to her credit while Winfrey’s 278 rolled December 3 is the highest single-game score in school history.
Indianola Girls Basketball Team Led by Two Seniors
The Indianola girls basketball team has two seniors on this year’s squad, including four-year starter Emily Naughton and Gillian Smith. Head coach Jeff Janssen tells KNIA Sports he is relying on those two quite a bit to set an example for the younger athletes. “They have really set a...
Another Special Calendar Year Closes for Pella Dutch
The engine that is Pella High School athletics kept on churning in the year 2022, with many more special moments to look back on as the new year approaches. State success is often the measuring stick for the Dutch, and champions were crowned while wearing green and white, including:. The...
Knoxville Wrestling Looking At Second Half Of The Season
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad has put together a nice start to the season. The Panthers have compiled a 6-1 dual record and have finished either 1st or 2nd in all of their Saturday meets with the 1st place coming at the Nodaway Valley Invitational in early December. The Panthers still have two wrestlers who are unbeaten heading into the second half of the season. Luke Spaur is 15-0 on the season and Chaz Graves has yet to lose a match in ten tries. Other wrestlers who have started strong are Daniel Gorskikh at 17-1 Andon Trout at 10-1 Tristan Sinnard at 14-4 and Tre DeRaad at 13-7. Knoxville will resume the season on January 5th in a South Central Conference quad with Albia, Cardinal and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Eagles Boys Basketball Searching for More Offensive Balance
While the Pella Christian boys basketball team’s defense is one of the best in the Little Hawkeye Conference this season, the offense currently sits in the bottom half of the league. Despite leading the conference with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, the Eagles are averaging just 57.3 points per...
Simpson Women’s Basketball to Compete at Wartburg Classic
The Simpson Storm women’s basketball team returns to action after the holiday break today, facing off against Bethany Lutheran in the Wartburg Classic Tournament in Waverly. The Storm broke a five-game losing streak in their last contest on December 20th, and will have to use the two games in the tournament to continue to ramp up to the gauntlet of American Rivers Conference play beginning in January. Action starts today at 3pm.
Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Looking At A Busy January
The Twin Cedars Girls basketball Squad stands at 6-3 this season as the Sabers look to the second half of the season. The Sabers will have several games in January as the bulk of the schedule comes around. Head Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she is looking forward to getting more games in and getting that experience for her team. Some of the bigger games on the slate are against Bluegrass Conference leader Diagonal on January 10th Southeast Warren two nights later, the Bluegrass Conference Tournament that starts January 21st, and the annual rivalry game with Melcher-Dallas, which was postponed from earlier in the season. That game along with the Sabers Coaches vs. Cancer night will be Tuesday January 31st.
Baylor basketball opens up Big 12 play at Iowa State
The last Big 12 team to play Baylor was Iowa State, with the Bears defeating the Cyclones in March to win their second consecutive Big 12 regular season title. Now the Bears will open the 2022-23 season traveling north to Ames to take on the Cyclones. 12th ranked Baylor (10-2) is looking to get off to a strong start in Big 12 play against Iowa State (9-2).
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Makes a Little Girl’s Christmas with Special Gift
It's safe to say that Caitlin Clark, West Des Moines native and star point guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball team, is one of the most beloved athletes in the state of Iowa. Her likability on the court is only rivaled by her kind-heartedness off the court, as she went out of her away to make a young fan's Christmas with a special gift.
Iowa State To Be Without Aljaz Kunc For ‘A While’
The Iowa State Cyclones will be without forward Aljaz Kunc due to a injury suffered in practice, per the Des Moines Register’s Randy Peterson. Kunc suffered a broken finger during workouts in preparation for the Cyclones’ Big 12 opener against Baylor on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Peterson tweeted...
Central plans to have 2023 football season, but obstacles remain
It was earlier this year when Central made the surprise decision to cancel the 2022 varsity football season for a variety of reasons, but mostly revolving around the program’s inability to field a full team in recent years. That culminated in numerous game cancellations, something activities director Aaron Reinhart tries to avoid. Over the intervening months, Reinhart, coach Ben Heitland and others took a long look at the program. While the aforementioned problems are still present, in a turn of events that underscores Reinhart’s commitment to the program, Central decided this past week to field a team and compete in the 2023 football season. (Times-Register file photo)
Athletic director Gary Barta to be involved in evaluation of Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and head football coach Kirk Ferentz have the same philosophy when it comes to considering staffing changes: observe daily, evaluate annually. And that’s what the pair will do after the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 31. “Observe daily, evaluate annually,” Barta said...
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
2022s MOST POPULAR: Drake men’s basketball broadcaster calls it ‘Sad Day in Iowa’ when women’s sports are protected
***At the end of every year we revisit some of our most popular stories from the calendar year. This article examines the response of a sports broadcaster called Michael Admire, who said protecting women’s sports made it a “sad day” in the state of Iowa.***. A sports...
Raffle Sprint Car Winner Picks up Car in Knoxville
Todd Allen from the state of Pennsylvania made the trip to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville Wednesday. Allen was the winner of the Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines 410 Raffle Sprint Car. He won the car in a raffle held December 16. Allen is a...
Marita Raney
Marita “Rita” K. Raney, age 64, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Knoxville Hospital. Rita’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting Rita’s family.
