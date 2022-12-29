Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TampaTed RiversTampa, FL
Related
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: January 2022
Plant City kicked off their 2022 New Year with the yearly return of the city’s 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Cultural Arts Festival, an event that saw marching bands and floats and spectators fill the streets of Plant City as the parade made its way through town and down to the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center. The community center then hosted several food vendors as local drumline bands performed in a Battle of the Bands, kicking off a multi-week celebration leading up to MLK Day. The following week, the festival held their Leadership Breakfast where awards were handed out to several community leaders before eight local Plant City students received scholarships funded by the John Dicks Family Foundation, the Mosaic Company, Wish Farms and Tipsy Bookworm.
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: September 2022
Festivals, football, a retirement and Tootsie Rolls filled Plant City Observer's pages in September. The streets of Historic Downtown were filled with an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people on Saturday celebrating all things Germany at Plant City Main Street’s inaugural Oktoberfest. Ninety-one-year-old retired U.S. Marine sergeant and Plant City...
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: August 2022
August was a busy news month in Plant City. In Commission news, city officials selected IDP Properties and Solution Source to oversee the plan to develop the Midtown Development Project to create new residential and commercial buildings in the midtown region of Plant City. In other news, Wheeler Street Station, which will be built at the intersection of Wheeler Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, continues to move forward as receiving permits are underway.
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
Demonstrators clash in Clearwater over 'A Drag Queen Christmas' show
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clashing demonstrators lined the roadway heading to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday night, giving ticketholders to "A Drag Queen Christmas" a pre-show they probably weren't expecting. Organized groups have been protesting the show in different parts of Florida, including its final stop in Clearwater. Groups supporting...
ABC Action News
What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023
TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
995qyk.com
Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location
If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
Gone Cold: Taking a look back at Tampa Bay’s cold cases through the years
Mysteries, cold cases, and unsolved murders capture the minds of many. As we head into 2023, take a look back at some of Tampa Bay's cold cases, solved, or still waiting for justice.
The Laker/Lutz News
No expense spared at this dino park
Life, uh, found a way — to New Port Richey. The Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology and Science (MAPS) has brought an interactive, educational — not to mention — fun attraction from the past, right into Pasco County. Dino & Dragons will be on display at the Schwettman...
plantcityobserver.com
Herald In The New Year With Family And Friends
Wishing Plant City residents health, prosperity and happiness in 2023 and beyond. The presents have been opened, carols sung, eggnog consumed and now we languish in the days between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Whether you plan to usher in the new year at a large public gathering or a small intimate affair with family and friends, it’s a time to note the passage of time with both reflection on the past and anticipation of the future.
Big ticket items, huge discounts found at new Lakeland bin store
Bin Hub offers heavily discounted rates on overstock items from retail giants like Amazon, Target and Kohl's.
Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral
One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at a school in Riverview.
Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly
RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
Helicopter Crashes Into Tampa Bay Near Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport, Davis Islands, regarding a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to police, at approximately 4:00 PM, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers departed Peter O.
Pasco County Free Food Distribution: Thursday, January 12
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Refuge Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be Refuge Church located at 5320 Palmetto Rd., New Port
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
Mother of 4 children identified after being found alongside I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It remains unclear what exactly happened to a 29-year-old woman, now identified as Stephanie Contreras, who was found alongside Interstate 275 on Christmas morning and later died from her injuries. In an update Thursday afternoon, Florida troopers released photos provided by the Contreras family and the...
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's flamingo naming contest down to final 3 names: here's how to vote
TAMPA, Fla. - The giant flamingo that greets travelers at Tampa International Airport will soon have a name of its own — and it's up to the public to decide what that name will be. One month ago, TPA unveiled its "Name the Flamingo" contest, where anyone could submit...
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
Comments / 0