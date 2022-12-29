Plant City kicked off their 2022 New Year with the yearly return of the city’s 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Cultural Arts Festival, an event that saw marching bands and floats and spectators fill the streets of Plant City as the parade made its way through town and down to the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center. The community center then hosted several food vendors as local drumline bands performed in a Battle of the Bands, kicking off a multi-week celebration leading up to MLK Day. The following week, the festival held their Leadership Breakfast where awards were handed out to several community leaders before eight local Plant City students received scholarships funded by the John Dicks Family Foundation, the Mosaic Company, Wish Farms and Tipsy Bookworm.

PLANT CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO