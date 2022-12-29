ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

plantcityobserver.com

Year in Review: January 2022

Plant City kicked off their 2022 New Year with the yearly return of the city’s 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Cultural Arts Festival, an event that saw marching bands and floats and spectators fill the streets of Plant City as the parade made its way through town and down to the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center. The community center then hosted several food vendors as local drumline bands performed in a Battle of the Bands, kicking off a multi-week celebration leading up to MLK Day. The following week, the festival held their Leadership Breakfast where awards were handed out to several community leaders before eight local Plant City students received scholarships funded by the John Dicks Family Foundation, the Mosaic Company, Wish Farms and Tipsy Bookworm.
PLANT CITY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Year in Review: September 2022

Festivals, football, a retirement and Tootsie Rolls filled Plant City Observer's pages in September. The streets of Historic Downtown were filled with an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people on Saturday celebrating all things Germany at Plant City Main Street’s inaugural Oktoberfest. Ninety-one-year-old retired U.S. Marine sergeant and Plant City...
PLANT CITY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Year in Review: August 2022

August was a busy news month in Plant City. In Commission news, city officials selected IDP Properties and Solution Source to oversee the plan to develop the Midtown Development Project to create new residential and commercial buildings in the midtown region of Plant City. In other news, Wheeler Street Station, which will be built at the intersection of Wheeler Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, continues to move forward as receiving permits are underway.
PLANT CITY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023

TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location

If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

No expense spared at this dino park

Life, uh, found a way — to New Port Richey. The Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology and Science (MAPS) has brought an interactive, educational — not to mention — fun attraction from the past, right into Pasco County. Dino & Dragons will be on display at the Schwettman...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Herald In The New Year With Family And Friends

Wishing Plant City residents health, prosperity and happiness in 2023 and beyond. The presents have been opened, carols sung, eggnog consumed and now we languish in the days between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Whether you plan to usher in the new year at a large public gathering or a small intimate affair with family and friends, it’s a time to note the passage of time with both reflection on the past and anticipation of the future.
PLANT CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly

RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
RUSKIN, FL
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
LARGO, FL

