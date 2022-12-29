Read full article on original website
Panthers vs Cancer T-Shirt Order Deadline
The Knoxville Panthers vs Cancer t-shirt orders for the event will end at 11:59 p.m. this evening. Knoxville varsity girls’ basketball coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS News that individuals still wanting a shirt can do so by going to Ramaeker’s website to order. The site is Knoxvilletshirts.com. Helping...
Knoxville Wrestling Looking At Second Half Of The Season
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad has put together a nice start to the season. The Panthers have compiled a 6-1 dual record and have finished either 1st or 2nd in all of their Saturday meets with the 1st place coming at the Nodaway Valley Invitational in early December. The Panthers still have two wrestlers who are unbeaten heading into the second half of the season. Luke Spaur is 15-0 on the season and Chaz Graves has yet to lose a match in ten tries. Other wrestlers who have started strong are Daniel Gorskikh at 17-1 Andon Trout at 10-1 Tristan Sinnard at 14-4 and Tre DeRaad at 13-7. Knoxville will resume the season on January 5th in a South Central Conference quad with Albia, Cardinal and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Tough Stretch of Games Awaits the Eagles Boys Basketball Team
Following a two week break from competition, the Pella Christian boys basketball team will resume the 2022-2023 season with a tough slate of games on the schedule. The Eagles return to the court on January 3rd against a much-improved Newton squad that defeated Dallas Center-Grimes and Pella as part of a three-game winning streak before the break. Pella Christian then hosts the first of two Tulip City Showdowns this season with Pella on January 6th. The Eagles follow that up with three road games the following week at Knoxville, Dallas Center-Grimes, and Class 4A #6 ranked Indianola. With several challenging games greeting Pella Christian in 2023, head coach J.D. Boer says his team needs to be ready come Tuesday night.
Another Special Calendar Year Closes for Pella Dutch
The engine that is Pella High School athletics kept on churning in the year 2022, with many more special moments to look back on as the new year approaches. State success is often the measuring stick for the Dutch, and champions were crowned while wearing green and white, including:. The...
Indianola Basketball Teams Ranked Opponents Left in Season
With the gauntlet of Little Hawkeye Conference play ahead in addition to extra non-conference games in 2023, the Indianola basketball teams will have a tough road ahead. The #7 in class 4A girls will play five ranked opponents as of now for the rest of the season, including defending class 4A state champion #2 ranked Dallas Center-Grimes twice more, and non-conference matchups against class 5A #2 Johnston and RV Waukee, as well as a late matchup with Clear Creek-Amana, ranked #8 in class 4A.
Norwalk bowlers seek consistent rise in scores
Five meets into the season, the Norwalk bowling teams have combined to win half of their duals, and have high hopes for even more success in January and February. Two of the highlights so far have come from sophomores Julia Palen and Andrew Winfrey. Palen has a 200 game to her credit while Winfrey’s 278 rolled December 3 is the highest single-game score in school history.
Phyllis Harvey
Funeral services are pending at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville for Phyllis Harvey, 87, of Knoxville, who passed away at The Cottages in Pella on December 31. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville, Iowa is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Raffle Sprint Car Winner Picks up Car in Knoxville
Todd Allen from the state of Pennsylvania made the trip to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville Wednesday. Allen was the winner of the Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines 410 Raffle Sprint Car. He won the car in a raffle held December 16. Allen is a...
Norwalk’s Top Sports Highlights of 2022
For Norwalk High School sports, it was a year full of outstanding team and individual accomplishments. Today, KNIA-KRLS Sports takes a look back at some of the top highlights of 2022. In February, the Warrior wrestling team sent five individuals to the 3A State Meet. Three earned medals, led by...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Rose Parade Coming Monday for Pella Marching Dutch
After they first found out they were selected in October 2021 and with just over a year’s worth of work and anticipation growing since, the Pella Marching Dutch are about to “turn the corner” at the “Granddaddy of Them All” Monday. The band will participate...
Daily Iowan
Athletic director Gary Barta to be involved in evaluation of Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and head football coach Kirk Ferentz have the same philosophy when it comes to considering staffing changes: observe daily, evaluate annually. And that’s what the pair will do after the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 31. “Observe daily, evaluate annually,” Barta said...
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
Knoxville Public Library Early January Events
The Knoxville Public Library has two early January events on their schedule to help young ones stay busy prior to school starting up in Knoxville again January 5. Scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 is an event called Lego Fun from 10:30 a.m. until noon for children between the ages of 3-12. It is all about having fun with Lego creations.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Michaela Bigaouette, Marion Country Treasurer, as we talk about the Real ID. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Preview, Part Four
Former Director of the Marching Dutch Guy Blair shares his Rose Parade memories and connects the previous generations of the band with the current group heading west this week. Tune into 92.1 KRLS December 29th through January 3rd for special updates from California. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Christmas Cash Giveaway Will Take Place Next Week
The KNIA/KRLS radio station has already given out $3,000 prior to Christmas in their Christmas Cash Giveaway. Knoxville General Manager Jim Butler announced that another $1,500 will be handed out next week. There will be three more $500 winners in the Christmas Cash Giveaway final Grand Prize Drawing.
Larry Morton
Funeral services for Larry Morton, 93, will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be at the Chariton Cemetery followed by a luncheon for a time of fellowship and sharing at the funeral home. Family will receive friends on...
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
Boston Ave Replaced in Indianola with ARPA Funds
A major project completed in 2022 by the City of Indianola was the replacement of Boston Ave, with funds from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. Public Works Director Akhilesh “AP” Pal tells KNIA News the ARPA funds allowed the city to move forward with the project much faster than initially thought.
