Lake Placid, NY

suncommunitynews.com

New business opens on Tom Miller Road

PLATTSBURGH | There is a specific order in which a car should be cleaned in order to be the most efficient. This is just one of the many things that Heath Andre has learned since opening Adirondack Xpress Detailing. “I didn’t even know that there was an order in which...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023

Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WHEC TV-10

Three arrested after chase across two counties

New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Q 105.7

‘Hells Kitchen’ Reality Star Is New Head Chef At Adirondack Restaurant

Chestertown native Billy Trudsoe is coming home to be the executive chef at an Adirondack eatery. After dealing with the pressure of cooking for Gordon Ramsey on television, could anyone be more qualified to be an Executive Chef at a restaurant? If you are a fan of the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality cooking television show or have at least seen it a few times, you know EXACTLY what I am talking about.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
WCAX

Why experts say ‘Dry January’ can have big health benefits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new year is nearly upon us and some people will kick off 2023 without any alcohol. The trend is called “Dry January.”. Folks on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace didn’t seem to be very familiar with Dry January, nor did they seem to be very excited about it.
BURLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Four arrested in connection to Jay burglary

Last month, police responded to a home in the Adirondack town of Jay for a burglary complaint. Over the ensuing weeks, State Police say that four suspects related to the incident have been arrested, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14.
JAY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Peru man charged for alleged drugs in jail

PLATTSBURGH | A Peru man is facing a new round of charges after he was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance inside Clinton County Jail. Gerald Mace, 45, was charged Dec. 22 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree attempted sale of a controlled substance in connection with the alleged possession.
PERU, NY

