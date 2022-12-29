Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Dorset Police officers suspended over WhatsApp texts
Five police officers have been suspended over allegedly offensive texts made on a WhatsApp group. The Dorset Police officers were stood down after a report of incidents of discriminatory conduct was made in July, the force said. The case was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and...
Cops Guard Refugee Community in Nigeria After Daily Beast Child Abduction Exposé
Police officers are guarding the gates of the Adagom refugee settlement in Nigeria's southeastern Cross River State Saturday after The Daily Beast reported this week that a teen girl in the settlement was advertised on Facebook and sold to a human trafficker and a 10-month-old baby was stolen from his mother in the same community. “We read the report by The Daily Beast and so we want to make sure that doesn’t happen again in the settlement,” said Princewill Ayim, Director-General of the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, which manages the settlement. “Security personnel are now screening visitors entering the settlement.” In addition, said Ayim, the government has “engaged secret policemen in plainclothes to monitor movements in and around the settlement.” A senior officer in the police division in Ogoja, the town where Adagom is located, told The Daily Beast that investigations into the sale of the girl advertised on Facebook and the child stolen from his mother “are currently ongoing.” Four refugees confirmed to The Daily Beast via phone that half a dozen policemen were seen at the gate on Saturday morning.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Pakistani rapist is released from jail on the condition he marries deaf victim
Dawlat Khan, 25, was sentenced in May to life imprisonment by a lower court in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for raping a deaf woman who became pregnant by the attack.
Would-be robber slips on ice and hits head while trying to flee scene
A would-be robber in Georgia is going viral after he slipped on ice and hit his head while he was attempting to run away from the scene of his failed crime in a moment reminiscent of Home Alone.
Popculture
Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court
There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
Men's prison is slammed by inspectors for not providing make-up its transgender inmates
HMP Northumberland in Morpeth has been criticised in a recent inspection for failing to provide make-up products for transgender prisoners.
BBC
Wallasey shooting: Elle Edwards murder suspect recalled to prison
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a Christmas Eve pub shooting has been recalled to prison, police have said. Elle Edwards, 26, was not thought to have been the target when she was shot outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey. A man, 30, of Tranmere,...
After Sheriff Declines to Prosecute, DA Files Charges Against Swim Instructor in Drowning Death of 4-Year-Old Boy
Prosecutors in Georgia have decided to pursue criminal charges against an instructor who oversaw a swimming lesson where a 4-year-old boy drowned this past June. Authorities announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lexie Tenhuisen on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of young Israel Scott.
FBI ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive captured in Mexico working as yoga instructor
The FBI has captured one of its most-wanted fugitives 12 years after he fled the U.S. to Guadalajara, Mexico, where he worked as a yoga instructor, The Washington Post reported. According to law enforcement authorities in Maryland, Jorge Rueda Landeros was arrested earlier this month and charged with murdering Sue...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbing: Birmingham nightclub's licence suspended
The nightclub where a 23-year-old footballer died in a knife attack has had its licence suspended for 28 days. Birmingham City Council held an urgent meeting earlier after police said there had been "serious management failings" at the Crane venue. The West Midlands force said Cody Fisher had died during...
Man arrested for abducting 13-year-old boy he met on gaming platform Roblox, police say
A man has been arrested in Nebraska over the alleged abduction of a 13-year-old boy. Aaron Zeman, 26, was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department after a gas station attendant reported his vehicle on Wednesday. Officers found Mr Zeman, who also goes by the names Hunter Fox and Tadashi Kojima, and the victim inside the car, ABC affiliate NTV reported. An Amber Alert had been issued for the teen in Layton City, Utah, after he reportedly left his parent’s home late on Monday night to meet Mr Zeman, local police said in a statement. The victim’s...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Police release third person arrested
The third person arrested over the Christmas Eve pub shooting of Elle Edwards has been freed on bail. The man, 31, from Tranmere, had been held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but has now been released pending further inquiries. Two other people have also been held over her death...
BBC
Salford shooting: Two arrested and thousands of pounds seized
Two men have been arrested and a bag containing "several tens of thousands of pounds of cash" seized after a shooting. The firearms were used at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday in Overdale, Swinton, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. It said one man was taken to hospital with injuries not...
The Downfall of Andrew Tate: Tiktok's "Alpha Male" Claimed He'd Be "Arrested or Killed" Before Detainment
Andrew Tate, a controversial media personality, appeared to predict his own arrest in a resurfaced interview in which he stated that he would be "arrested or killed." This prediction came true on December 29th, when Tate, 36, was arrested on human trafficking and rape charges, according to CNN.
brytfmonline.com
Another young man was shot dead
A young man in his twenties was shot dead in Stockholm on New Year’s Eve. The killing joins a number of serious episodes of violence in Sweden this Christmas. Shortly before seven o’clock in the evening on New Year’s Eve, the Stockholm police received a report of a shooting in the Vallingby district, located west of the capital. A large police force moved and found three injured. The three were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. But life was not there to save one of them, a man in his twenties.
Man who planted explosives at Jehovah's Witness worship hall before killing wife, himself suspected of second bombing
A man who police say planted three explosives inside a Jehovah's Witness worship hall before killing his wife and himself on Christmas Day is suspected of bombing a union building earlier in the day. The explosives that Enoch Apodaca, 46, allegedly planted at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in...
Company To Pay $250K After Boss 'Joked' About Shooting Black People: Feds
'What is the best way to see a Black man? At the end of a scope,' a supervisor told a Black employee, according to a federal lawsuit.
Body is found in lake at Bluewater shopping centre in hunt for 'vulnerable' missing mother
Police searching for missing Taiwo Balogun, 53, from southeast London, say they have found a woman's body in a lake near Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent.
Comments / 0