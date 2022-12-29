Read full article on original website
Indianola Basketball Playing Six Games in Twelve Days to Begin Year
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams will have their work cut out for them to begin 2023, not only playing a tough schedule against a mix of conference and non-conference games, but play those games in a short amount of time. The Indians begin a six-game set played in just twelve days beginning with Grinnell on January 3rd, followed by at DC-G, home vs Johnston, then hosting Pella and Pella Christian, then finishing by hosting Waukee on Saturday, January 14th. Head coach Jeff Ebling tells KNIA Sports the team will have to dig deep and rely on their conditioning from over the winter break to get them through it. All six games will be broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA.
kniakrls.com
Confident Melcher-Dallas Boys Looking Ahead To Schedule
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad will come out of the break next week taking on Murray on Tuesday. The Saints won their last two games before the break and stand at 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Bluegrass Conference. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports his team has an opportunity to be a player in the BGC race if they can play well.
kniakrls.com
2022 A Memorable Year for Pella Christian Sports
A year filled with incredible moments has wrapped up for Pella Christian High School. The year started with the Eagles boys basketball team dominating rival Des Moines Christian in the substate final to qualify for their 16th State Tournament appearance in 32 years. The spring at Pella Christian followed suit...
kniakrls.com
Pella Girls Aiming to Go from “Good” to “Great” Basketball Team in 2023
After mirroring their 2021-22 season start with a 6-2 win-loss record, the Pella girls basketball team wants better results after this winter break as the new year begins. Pella has several tougher matchups awaiting them in January, with not yet competing against #2 in 4A Dallas Center-Grimes or #7 in 4A Indianola in the conference circuit, and a slate of tough non-conference tilts looming with #8 in 3A Des Moines Christian and #13 in 5A Des Moines North.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Looking At A Busy January
The Twin Cedars Girls basketball Squad stands at 6-3 this season as the Sabers look to the second half of the season. The Sabers will have several games in January as the bulk of the schedule comes around. Head Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she is looking forward to getting more games in and getting that experience for her team. Some of the bigger games on the slate are against Bluegrass Conference leader Diagonal on January 10th Southeast Warren two nights later, the Bluegrass Conference Tournament that starts January 21st, and the annual rivalry game with Melcher-Dallas, which was postponed from earlier in the season. That game along with the Sabers Coaches vs. Cancer night will be Tuesday January 31st.
kniakrls.com
Panthers vs Cancer T-Shirt Sales Close Sunday at Midnight
The Knoxville Panthers vs Cancer t-shirt orders for the event will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 1st. Knoxville varsity girls’ basketball coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS News that individuals still wanting a shirt can do so by going to Ramaeker’s website to order. The site is Knoxvilletshirts.com.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Wrestling Looking At Second Half Of The Season
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad has put together a nice start to the season. The Panthers have compiled a 6-1 dual record and have finished either 1st or 2nd in all of their Saturday meets with the 1st place coming at the Nodaway Valley Invitational in early December. The Panthers still have two wrestlers who are unbeaten heading into the second half of the season. Luke Spaur is 15-0 on the season and Chaz Graves has yet to lose a match in ten tries. Other wrestlers who have started strong are Daniel Gorskikh at 17-1 Andon Trout at 10-1 Tristan Sinnard at 14-4 and Tre DeRaad at 13-7. Knoxville will resume the season on January 5th in a South Central Conference quad with Albia, Cardinal and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk’s Top Sports Highlights of 2022
For Norwalk High School sports, it was a year full of outstanding team and individual accomplishments. Today, KNIA-KRLS Sports takes a look back at some of the top highlights of 2022. In February, the Warrior wrestling team sent five individuals to the 3A State Meet. Three earned medals, led by...
kniakrls.com
Another Special Calendar Year Closes for Pella Dutch
The engine that is Pella High School athletics kept on churning in the year 2022, with many more special moments to look back on as the new year approaches. State success is often the measuring stick for the Dutch, and champions were crowned while wearing green and white, including:. The...
kniakrls.com
Eagles Boys Basketball Searching for More Offensive Balance
While the Pella Christian boys basketball team’s defense is one of the best in the Little Hawkeye Conference this season, the offense currently sits in the bottom half of the league. Despite leading the conference with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, the Eagles are averaging just 57.3 points per...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Iowa State To Be Without Aljaz Kunc For ‘A While’
The Iowa State Cyclones will be without forward Aljaz Kunc due to a injury suffered in practice, per the Des Moines Register’s Randy Peterson. Kunc suffered a broken finger during workouts in preparation for the Cyclones’ Big 12 opener against Baylor on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Peterson tweeted...
guttenbergpress.com
Central plans to have 2023 football season, but obstacles remain
It was earlier this year when Central made the surprise decision to cancel the 2022 varsity football season for a variety of reasons, but mostly revolving around the program’s inability to field a full team in recent years. That culminated in numerous game cancellations, something activities director Aaron Reinhart tries to avoid. Over the intervening months, Reinhart, coach Ben Heitland and others took a long look at the program. While the aforementioned problems are still present, in a turn of events that underscores Reinhart’s commitment to the program, Central decided this past week to field a team and compete in the 2023 football season. (Times-Register file photo)
iowa.media
2022s MOST POPULAR: Drake men’s basketball broadcaster calls it ‘Sad Day in Iowa’ when women’s sports are protected
***At the end of every year we revisit some of our most popular stories from the calendar year. This article examines the response of a sports broadcaster called Michael Admire, who said protecting women’s sports made it a “sad day” in the state of Iowa.***. A sports...
kniakrls.com
Many Changes to Pella PD in 2022
Through a combination of retirement, attrition, and growth of the Pella Police Department, plenty of new faces arrived on the force in 2022. Pella Police Chief Shane McSheehy says with the addition of a K-9 unit and staff leaving for a variety of reasons — including retirement, there have been a lot of changes to the personnel in their hallways.
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State announces four MBB sellouts ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 opener
Iowa State Athletics has announced that it has sold out four of its home, men’s basketball games ahead of the start of conference play this Saturday. The Cyclones open Big 12 Conference play for the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and will face Baylor in front of a sold out crowd at Hilton Coliseum (1:00 p.m. ESPNU).
Daily Iowan
Athletic director Gary Barta to be involved in evaluation of Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and head football coach Kirk Ferentz have the same philosophy when it comes to considering staffing changes: observe daily, evaluate annually. And that’s what the pair will do after the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 31. “Observe daily, evaluate annually,” Barta said...
kniakrls.com
Marita Raney
Marita “Rita” K. Raney, age 64, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Knoxville Hospital. Rita’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting Rita’s family.
kniakrls.com
Raffle Sprint Car Winner Picks up Car in Knoxville
Todd Allen from the state of Pennsylvania made the trip to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville Wednesday. Allen was the winner of the Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines 410 Raffle Sprint Car. He won the car in a raffle held December 16. Allen is a...
iowa.media
2022s MOST POPULAR: Pro-2A shirt gets high school student kicked out of class, building
***At the end of every year we revisit some of our most popular stories from the calendar year. This article discusses an Iowa student being removed from school for a pro-Second Amendment shirt.***. A Johnston High School student was removed from school on Thursday for refusing to change their shirt....
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Preview, Part Five
Director of the Pella Marching Dutch Color Guard Rachael Wurr discusses the ongoing trip in California. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
