Ticonderoga, NY

WCAX

Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023

Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Why experts say ‘Dry January’ can have big health benefits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new year is nearly upon us and some people will kick off 2023 without any alcohol. The trend is called “Dry January.”. Folks on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace didn’t seem to be very familiar with Dry January, nor did they seem to be very excited about it.
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Ferrisburgh to buy church as congregation dwindles

A bittersweet ceremony held on Dec. 17 at the Ferrisburgh Center Methodist Church was a prelude for the planned transfer of the Route 7 church property to the town of Ferrisburgh. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to...
FERRISBURGH, VT
WCAX

Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Small businesses in Plattsburgh happy with holiday shopping turnout

As business owners wind down from the busy holiday shopping season, many said they’re happy with how sales turned out. At A Beautiful Mess, a locally owned store downtown, one employee spoke about how this season has compared to the last couple of years. “Certainly we’ve had more foot...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Hot 99.1

911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

New business opens on Tom Miller Road

PLATTSBURGH | There is a specific order in which a car should be cleaned in order to be the most efficient. This is just one of the many things that Heath Andre has learned since opening Adirondack Xpress Detailing. “I didn’t even know that there was an order in which...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified

CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
CASTLETON, VT

