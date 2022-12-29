Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
vermontbiz.com
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
WCAX
Why experts say ‘Dry January’ can have big health benefits
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new year is nearly upon us and some people will kick off 2023 without any alcohol. The trend is called “Dry January.”. Folks on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace didn’t seem to be very familiar with Dry January, nor did they seem to be very excited about it.
Addison Independent
Ferrisburgh to buy church as congregation dwindles
A bittersweet ceremony held on Dec. 17 at the Ferrisburgh Center Methodist Church was a prelude for the planned transfer of the Route 7 church property to the town of Ferrisburgh. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to...
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
WCAX
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
Glens Falls Mayor appoints new city court judge
The City of Glens Falls Common Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night, approving the appointment of Jacquelyn P. White, Esq. to the position of Part-Time City Court Judge by Mayor Bill Collins.
Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72
Ransom was particularly known for playing the bass, especially his 1966 Fender Jazz Bass, to the point where the blue coating was stripped off to reveal a wooden and white undercoat and an indent formed from use. Read the story on VTDigger here: Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72.
mychamplainvalley.com
Small businesses in Plattsburgh happy with holiday shopping turnout
As business owners wind down from the busy holiday shopping season, many said they’re happy with how sales turned out. At A Beautiful Mess, a locally owned store downtown, one employee spoke about how this season has compared to the last couple of years. “Certainly we’ve had more foot...
Saratoga Springs advises of New Years Eve fireworks
The Saratoga Springs Mayor's Office is advising citizens that fireworks will return on New Year's Eve as part of the city's New Year's Eve Celebration. The Mayor's Office expects the fireworks this year to be more visible to a larger portion of the city.
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
Tree Service Worker Falls To Death In Capital Region
A tree service worker has died after falling from a tree in the Capital Region, authorities said.Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, with reports that a man had fallen from a tree in the Town of Wilton on Mt. McGregor Road, according to the Saratoga C…
Fair Haven Police search for woman missing ‘for quite some time’
The Fair Haven Police are searching for a woman whose family members said they "have not been able to make contact with for quite some time," according to a Facebook post from the police department.
Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild
“We were going to flee,” said Mark Gutel, co-owner of the farm. “And now, you know what, we can actually rebuild. We can actually make this work. It's fantastic.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild.
suncommunitynews.com
New business opens on Tom Miller Road
PLATTSBURGH | There is a specific order in which a car should be cleaned in order to be the most efficient. This is just one of the many things that Heath Andre has learned since opening Adirondack Xpress Detailing. “I didn’t even know that there was an order in which...
WCAX
Meeting to update public on Colchester ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ plan
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A public meeting about the planned “Diverging Diamond Interchange” in Colchester has been rescheduled for next month. The diamond is being created at Interstate 89′s Exit 16 near Costco. The design has both directions of traffic cross to the opposite side of the...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
VT woman charged after Dorset hit-and-run
A Manchester, Vermont woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court—Criminal Division in February after she allegedly backed into a truck and drove off.
mynbc5.com
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
