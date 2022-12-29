Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across ArizonaArizona Weather ForceArizona State
Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' FilmingAMY KAPLANFlagstaff, AZ
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Flagstaff Named A Top Physically Fit City in the CountryGreyson FFlagstaff, AZ
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
Related
travel2next.com
24 National Parks In Arizona
Arizona, ‘The Grand Canyon State’ may be home to one of the most famous capital letter National Parks in America, but it has other incredible national parks to see. Of course, many people heading to the state will choose to visit the Grand Canyon. Around 5.9 million people visit the Grand Canyon annually, making it the second most popular national park in the United States after the Smoky Mountains in North Carolina and Tennessee.
AZFamily
Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona eCommerce companies drive lease demand despite economic uncertainty
The global economic outlook is increasingly uncertain, with many businesses feeling the effects of market volatility and a slowdown in consumer spending. With inflation levels hitting a 40-year high, an aggressive increase in interest rate policy, and rising political instability across the globe, it’s no surprise that many companies are hesitant to invest in new projects or expansions.
Top Arizona vistas to go birding in 2023
If you’re an avid birder, Arizona should be at the top of your list for birding n 2023. With its diverse landscape, ranging from the Sonoran Desert to the mountains of the Colorado Plateau, Arizona is home to a wide variety of avian species. From the iconic Montezuma Quail of the south to the brilliant colours of the painted redstart in the north, the state is a birders paradise. With its mild climate and range of habitats, a birding tour of Arizona is sure to provide plenty of opportunities to see a variety of birds in their natural environment. Whether you’re looking to explore the desert oases of the south or witness the grandeur of the Grand Canyon, Arizona offers something for all birders to enjoy.
fox10phoenix.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace to let visitors to drink as they shop, thanks to new Arizona law
PHOENIX - Starting in the new year, shoppers in some large outdoor retail spaces can now sip alcoholic drinks as they shop thanks to a new Arizona law. At Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix, shoppers can check out stores and watch live music. Soon, they can do that with a beer, wine or cocktail in hand.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the first BIG winter storm of 2023
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air for this afternoon. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain...
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
Sedona Red Rock News
Drive safe, sing off-tempo and drink lots of water on New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve is Saturday, Dec. 31. After two previous lackluster New Year’s Eves — the first derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the second by apprehension over the pandemic and vaccinations — most of us haven’t had a proper year-end celebration or a debauched bacchanal worthy of Dionysus for a while. Rather, we’ve had to deal with social distancing or watching fireworks from afar or remembering the Zoom video chat login and password we need to celebrate with friends.
AZFamily
First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
azbigmedia.com
Metro Phoenix ranks No. 6 in U.S. for new apartment construction
New apartment construction in the U.S. is flexing its muscle once again in 2022, despite pressing economic concerns and supply chain disruptions in the aftermath of the pandemic. And with 420,000 new rental units projected to be completed this year, multifamily construction is at a historic, 50-year peak. And with 15,988 projected new apartments in the pipeline, Metro Phoenix ranks No. 6 in the country for new apartment construction.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Best New Restaurants of 2022
Over the past 12 months, lots of new restaurants have opened all over the Valley. Metro Phoenix is now the proud home of new fine dining spots, casual eateries, cocktail bars, takeout-only businesses, and inventive restaurants. Out of all the newcomers, some really hit the ground running. Here are the top 10 best new restaurants that opened in 2022.
AZFamily
New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls
According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most recent statute cannot be prosecuted. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Benjamin Anderson went missing and his body was found...
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona
Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.
12news.com
RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
12news.com
RECAP: How much rain did the Valley get Wednesday?
PHOENIX — Are we back in the monsoon or what? A system of moisture swept eastward across Arizona, bringing rain and snow with it. By noon on Wednesday, parts of the Valley had gotten well over half an inch of rain. While snow is still falling in the High...
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir
It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
Comments / 0