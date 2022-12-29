Read full article on original website
Portrait of a Graduate MVP: Robin Prodin
(Under Superintendent Mike Kapolka’s leadership, the Chelsea School District began awarding Portrait of a Graduate (POG) MVP awards this year as one way district staff can commend each other and highlight the ongoing efforts to incorporate POG competencies into the work with students. Currently, anonymous nominations are made by district staff.)
New in 2023 for Michigan: Gas tax in January, new school rules
New laws affecting education, transportation and the state’s economy will take effect next year. Some are already in place, while the fate of others will be decided in the courts. EDUCATION. Two new bills passed by the Michigan legislature this year will affect both students and parents in the...
Valorie Horton name interim executive director at Flint’s Berston Field House
FLINT, MI — The president of the Friends of Berston Field House will run the organization on a day-to-day basis following the sudden death of former Executive Director Bryant “BB” Nolden. Members of the Friends Board of Directors appointed Valorie Horton as interim executive director last week,...
Chelsea Senior Center Pickleball Club Gives Back to Three Organizations
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Laura Ouellette for the information in this story.) Chelsea pickleball players recently hosted their annual Christmas fundraiser and provided donations to other local organizations and charities. The club and sport have grown tremendously this past year. More than 50 players gathered to play their...
Whitmer sworn in for second term as Michigan governor
The ceremony will take place outside the Capitol Building in Lansing and will include the oath of office.
Portrait of a Graduate MVP: Heather Hugg
Under Superintendent Mike Kapolka’s leadership, the Chelsea School District began awarding Portrait of a Graduate (POG) MVP awards this year as one way district staff can commend each other and highlight the ongoing efforts to incorporate POG competencies into the work with students. Currently, anonymous nominations are made by district staff.
Whitmer adds veteran Democratic lawmaker, former deputy AG to executive team
The former firebrand of the Michigan Senate and the lead deputy attorney general who helped ensure Michiganders had the right to an abortion after the reversal of Roe v. Wade are joining Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive team. Curtis Hertel Jr. is Whitmer's new director of legislative affairs while Christina Grossi is her...
MSP prepares for Whitmer’s 2nd inauguration
The event is New Year's Day and it's expected to bring a big crowd to the steps of the capitol.
Spectrum, Beaumont integration and expansions top most-read health care stories of 2022
The blockbuster merger of Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health in February of 2022 created a monthslong process, including a couple of name changes, to merge the two large health systems. The rebranded Corewell Health is now the largest in-state health system based in Michigan with 22 hospitals, more than 5,000...
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties
Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
Michigan Farm Coop Growing From Its Roots
Buoyed by a new location, permanent staff and a quarter-million dollar grant, the Michigan Farm Coop is poised to continue its growth. Co-Founders Nic Welty and Jim Bardenhagen say the collective of farms providing fresh produce to schools, restaurants and retail customers will soon add more partners and increase its delivery footprint.
Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan
Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
Michigan to join more than 30 states in new mental health service agreement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed a pair of bipartisan bills designed to increase access to mental health services in Michigan by expanding those services across state lines. The bill package, House Bills 5488 and 5489, allows Michigan, which licenses its psychologists, to enter into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact. This provides...
MI Court of Appeals sides with Warren City Council over mayor in budget dispute
The Warren City Council can amend the mayor’s proposed budgets, and the mayor can only spend money the council has authorized. That’s according to a new Michigan Court of Appeals ruling. The ruling is part of an ongoing legal battle between the Warren City Council and Mayor James...
Michigan dishes out $85M in tax money to fund QLine streetcars as costs increase
Fares and private boosters were supposed to fund the streetcars — not taxpayers
Dearborn employee takes first paid maternity leave in city's history
A response center supervisor became the first City of Dearborn employee to take a paid maternity leave. The city introduced the benefit for the first time this year, according to a news release. The supervisor, Kelsey Smith Medlen, recently welcomed a baby boy. She is an integral part of the Department of Community Relations and helps build connections between residents and their government, the release said.
Colleen House, a political trailblazer for the Michigan GOP, dies at 70
Colleen Mary House, whose unexpected foray into Michigan politics nearly 50 years ago blazed a trail for women lawmakers, died Christmas Eve after a two-year battle with dementia, her family announced Wednesday. She was 70. House died at her Foggy Bottom home in Washington, D.C., with her husband, John Gizzi,...
Rivalry: Michigan Beats Ohio for Best Burger Joint in US Ranking
Michigan continues to rack up the wins over the State of Ohio. This time in food. Not only is Michigan home to the best Reuben Sandwich, here... And best pizza, here... but now, the best burger ranking ahead of Ohio, too. Who has the best burger, Michigan or Ohio?. According...
