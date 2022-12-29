Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
2 Fishermen Rescued in Sturgeon Bay After Becoming Stranded on the Ice
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
94.3 Jack FM
Flames, Smoke Rise from Burning Barn in Southern Brown County
TOWN OF GLENMORE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in southern Brown County. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years
Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
seehafernews.com
Progress Continues on Two Rivers’ Central Park
Even though the area was a frozen tundra this past weekend, progress is continuing to be made on Central Park in Two Rivers. City Manager Greg Buckley told Seehafer News that the footings for the Schmitt Brother Stage have been poured, and the stage itself is in the Cool City.
seehafernews.com
Schroeder’s Announces Penny War to Benefit United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps
Schroeder’s Department Store in Two Rivers has announced a fundraiser to support the Vollrath Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps. The local store is hosting a Penny War, where participants can stop in and drop pennies into a jar noting their favorite branch of the military.
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– With colder weather invading eastern Wisconsin last week and over the weekend, it’s the right time to get that home furnace checked. Click here for more information. – The Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Basketball team is joining forces with Lean on Me Lakeshore for a fundraiser next month. Click here for the details.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Gills Rock, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
There are always fantastic photographic opportunities in all seasons here in Door County, Wisconsin. Our peninsula extends into Lake Michigan, so water in many forms is always nearby and a constant source of potential. But of all the seasons, winter is my favorite. That does not mean it is always easy or pleasant to photograph at this time, and this image is a perfect example.
Woman missing from Manitowoc found safe; Silver Alert canceled
MANITOWOC, Wis. — A statewide Silver Alert for a woman who hadn’t been seen since leaving her home Wednesday afternoon has been canceled after she was found safe. Officials with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said 82-year-old Susan Dewane was seen leaving her home in the 4500 block of Harvest Circle around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. As of 5:30 p.m., she...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Childcare Study Nearing Completion
The Manitowoc County Childcare Study will be closing up very soon. Leede Research is conducting the study in cooperation with Progress Lakeshore, Lakeshore CAP, the Chamber of Manitowoc County, and United Way Manitowoc County. According to Leede Research CEO Dean Halvorson, over 550 interviews have been conducted thus far, with...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Brothers to Stand Trial For Early December Shooting
Two Green Bay brothers will be standing trial for their connection to a shooting from earlier this month. 18-year-old Anthony Simbler Jr. and 16-year-old Avion Simbler allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex on Humboldt Road on December 3rd and shot him in the abdomen. Anthony has been...
seehafernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspect in Denmark Theft
The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved in a theft in Denmark. Photos released by the Sheriff’s Office show a black man with mid-length dreads wearing a black hoodie. Anyone with any information on the...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
94.3 Jack FM
Police Looking for De Pere Church Intruder After Christmas Night Incident
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A De Pere church and school says an intruder has been visiting its campus on Sundays for the past few weeks, and on Christmas night, another visit from that person caused quite the scene. “I knew I would be getting a call sometime soon...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere police looking for woman reportedly involved in trespassing incident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in De Pere are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman allegedly involved in a trespassing incident. A Facebook post by the De Pere Police Department states that officers are looking to identify the person pictured in two photos. If...
seehafernews.com
Ripples from the Dunes: Christmas Bird Count
Each year for the past 120 years or so, people have ventured out across North America to count birds at Christmastime- between Dec. 15 and Jan 5. They count in specific 15 mile diameter circles, one or more to a county on one particular day, record all the birds they find, and report results to the National Audubon Society. In Manitowoc County, there are four such circles that have been counted each year for about the last 50 years.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
WBAY Green Bay
Children’s Museum of Green Bay throws party for kids
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As 2022′s last hours are ticking off the clock, some local venues are celebrating early for the youngest members of our society,. The Children’s Museum of Green Bay had it’s tenth annual rocking New Years Eve’s celebration with a noon ball drop.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
