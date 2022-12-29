ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

94.3 Jack FM

2 Fishermen Rescued in Sturgeon Bay After Becoming Stranded on the Ice

STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
STURGEON BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Flames, Smoke Rise from Burning Barn in Southern Brown County

TOWN OF GLENMORE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in southern Brown County. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years

Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Progress Continues on Two Rivers’ Central Park

Even though the area was a frozen tundra this past weekend, progress is continuing to be made on Central Park in Two Rivers. City Manager Greg Buckley told Seehafer News that the footings for the Schmitt Brother Stage have been poured, and the stage itself is in the Cool City.
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– With colder weather invading eastern Wisconsin last week and over the weekend, it’s the right time to get that home furnace checked. Click here for more information. – The Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Basketball team is joining forces with Lean on Me Lakeshore for a fundraiser next month. Click here for the details.
MANITOWOC, WI
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Gills Rock, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson

There are always fantastic photographic opportunities in all seasons here in Door County, Wisconsin. Our peninsula extends into Lake Michigan, so water in many forms is always nearby and a constant source of potential. But of all the seasons, winter is my favorite. That does not mean it is always easy or pleasant to photograph at this time, and this image is a perfect example.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Childcare Study Nearing Completion

The Manitowoc County Childcare Study will be closing up very soon. Leede Research is conducting the study in cooperation with Progress Lakeshore, Lakeshore CAP, the Chamber of Manitowoc County, and United Way Manitowoc County. According to Leede Research CEO Dean Halvorson, over 550 interviews have been conducted thus far, with...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Brothers to Stand Trial For Early December Shooting

Two Green Bay brothers will be standing trial for their connection to a shooting from earlier this month. 18-year-old Anthony Simbler Jr. and 16-year-old Avion Simbler allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex on Humboldt Road on December 3rd and shot him in the abdomen. Anthony has been...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
seehafernews.com

Ripples from the Dunes: Christmas Bird Count

Each year for the past 120 years or so, people have ventured out across North America to count birds at Christmastime- between Dec. 15 and Jan 5. They count in specific 15 mile diameter circles, one or more to a county on one particular day, record all the birds they find, and report results to the National Audubon Society. In Manitowoc County, there are four such circles that have been counted each year for about the last 50 years.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
viatravelers.com

14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin

If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Children’s Museum of Green Bay throws party for kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As 2022′s last hours are ticking off the clock, some local venues are celebrating early for the youngest members of our society,. The Children’s Museum of Green Bay had it’s tenth annual rocking New Years Eve’s celebration with a noon ball drop.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold

Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
WISCONSIN STATE

