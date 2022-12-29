Each year for the past 120 years or so, people have ventured out across North America to count birds at Christmastime- between Dec. 15 and Jan 5. They count in specific 15 mile diameter circles, one or more to a county on one particular day, record all the birds they find, and report results to the National Audubon Society. In Manitowoc County, there are four such circles that have been counted each year for about the last 50 years.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO