Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022
Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Apathy among the many challenges facing Kingston’s redistricting subcommittee
On the second floor of the Kingston Public Library, the three members of the subcommittee for Kingston redistricting face just a handful of curious residents in an otherwise empty room. Ward 4 alder Rita Worthington, Ward 1 alder Barbara Hill and Ward 7 alder Michael Olivieri have been charged with the unwieldy task of redistricting the nine voting wards in the City of Kingston, and they’re making the best of it.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Supervisor Fred Costello discusses the challenges and opportunities that await Saugerties in 2023
Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello is looking ahead to a lot of issues that may be resolved next year, but may require more study and discussion and run into the following year. One of the biggest is the proposed Winston Farm development, which combines market rate housing, low-cost housing, an entertainment...
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Looking back, looking ahead with New Paltz Mayor Tim Rogers
New Paltz Mayor Tim Rogers sees 2023 as a year to continue to chip away at housing challenges, which are tied to just about every village government issue. It could also be an important year in an effort to anchor the present to the history of this community. Rogers is...
First of These Was on Mid-Hudson Bridge, Now in Smithsonian
You think you know everything about the Hudson Valley, then you start to have a conversation with someone, and they share with you something you had never heard of! There is something that was on the Mid-Hudson Bridge for 25-years and that "it" is now located in the Smithsonian, Natural Museum of American History.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Zoning code overhaul tops Majestic’s 2023 wish list for Gardiner
Many of the Town of Gardiner’s priority projects and issues from past years were achieved or resolved in 2022, including replacing the unsafe Clove Road Bridge, adopting a Natural Resource Inventory and maps, approving construction of a new cell tower and passage of a referendum approving adoption of a Community Preservation Fund and real estate transfer tax. Other long-debated issues saw noteworthy progress toward resolution in the foreseeable future.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rockland County transfers operations of animal shelter
NEW CITY, NY — Operations of the Hi-Tor Animal Care Center in Rockland County will officially transition to Rockland County Solid Waste Management Authority (SWMA) at the start of the new year. SWMA, also known as Rockland Green, is the county’s waste management authority. The existing Hi-Tor facility will be leased by the county to SWMA for $1 per year.
Construction To Back Up Traffic For Weeks In Rye Business District
A construction project is expected to cause delays for over two months in a busy business district in Westchester County. Beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, a gas main replacement project will begin in the Rye Central Business District, which will include Purchase Street between Purdy and Locust Avenues, according to the City of Rye Police Department.
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]
As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am. Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster County awarded just under $1.7 million toward solar system for Golden Hill housing
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston is being awarded $1.68 million in state Climate Smart Communities program funds towards the cost of a solar system to power the Golden Hill energy project. Ulster County will partner with Family of Woodstock, the Ulster County Housing Development Corporation, and a developer...
theexaminernews.com
Fareri Requests Two More Years to Build Condos at Former Lumberyard
The developer of a yet-to-be-built 20-unit condominium project in Armonk has sought a two-year extension to the deadline for completion after Westchester County Department of Health approval has been delayed for months. A public hearing for Michael Fareri’s project at the old lumberyard at 162 Bedford Rd. has been scheduled...
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Mulino's of Westchester is a local and national award-winning Northern Italian cuisine in the heart of Westchester County, NY. Location: 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 761-1818.
Mid-Hudson News Network
OSI purchases over 1,000 acres of forest in Wawarsing
WAWARSING – The Open Space Institute has acquired over 1,000 acres of the “Shawangunk-Catskill Connector” property from T&T Associates, Inc. for $2.3 million. The property is situated between the southern boundary of the Catskill Park and the northwestern boundary of the Shawangunk Ridge. The purchase means the...
Massive sinkhole opens up inside Yorktown, N.Y. park
YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- A sinkhole has shut down a popular park in Westchester County.CBS2 went up to Yorktown on Tuesday to find out more about the impact on the community.Chopper 2 captured images of the large sinkhole at Woodlands Legacy Field, a park containing a multi-sports complex for Yorktown families, located on the east side of the Taconic State Parkway."I used to run up there. My wife works out there, and we let our dogs run around up there and we go hiking in the paths behind there, too, so we actually use it quite a bit," resident Mark Eckersdorff said....
chroniclenewspaper.com
Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester
The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair
POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Newly elected county executive Jen Metzger is ready to lead
Preparing to take office as Ulster County government’s chief executive on January 1, Jen Metzger has no average day. It’s been a busy period of time in which she’s been reaching out to a significant number of people involved in county government. Elected in November, Metzger will...
The Jewish Press
NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town
The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
New Brewery Set to Open at Site of Old Church in Lower Hudson Valley
A new brewery is set to open just in time for New Year's in the lower Hudson Valley. The location where the brewery will open has quite a bit of history to it as well. We know New Yorkers love their beer. In fact, recent numbers say that New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries.
Comments / 0