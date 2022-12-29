ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022

Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Apathy among the many challenges facing Kingston’s redistricting subcommittee

On the second floor of the Kingston Public Library, the three members of the subcommittee for Kingston redistricting face just a handful of curious residents in an otherwise empty room. Ward 4 alder Rita Worthington, Ward 1 alder Barbara Hill and Ward 7 alder Michael Olivieri have been charged with the unwieldy task of redistricting the nine voting wards in the City of Kingston, and they’re making the best of it.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Looking back, looking ahead with New Paltz Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz Mayor Tim Rogers sees 2023 as a year to continue to chip away at housing challenges, which are tied to just about every village government issue. It could also be an important year in an effort to anchor the present to the history of this community. Rogers is...
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Zoning code overhaul tops Majestic’s 2023 wish list for Gardiner

Many of the Town of Gardiner’s priority projects and issues from past years were achieved or resolved in 2022, including replacing the unsafe Clove Road Bridge, adopting a Natural Resource Inventory and maps, approving construction of a new cell tower and passage of a referendum approving adoption of a Community Preservation Fund and real estate transfer tax. Other long-debated issues saw noteworthy progress toward resolution in the foreseeable future.
GARDINER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland County transfers operations of animal shelter

NEW CITY, NY — Operations of the Hi-Tor Animal Care Center in Rockland County will officially transition to Rockland County Solid Waste Management Authority (SWMA) at the start of the new year. SWMA, also known as Rockland Green, is the county’s waste management authority. The existing Hi-Tor facility will be leased by the county to SWMA for $1 per year.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Construction To Back Up Traffic For Weeks In Rye Business District

A construction project is expected to cause delays for over two months in a busy business district in Westchester County. Beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, a gas main replacement project will begin in the Rye Central Business District, which will include Purchase Street between Purdy and Locust Avenues, according to the City of Rye Police Department.
RYE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Fareri Requests Two More Years to Build Condos at Former Lumberyard

The developer of a yet-to-be-built 20-unit condominium project in Armonk has sought a two-year extension to the deadline for completion after Westchester County Department of Health approval has been delayed for months. A public hearing for Michael Fareri’s project at the old lumberyard at 162 Bedford Rd. has been scheduled...
ARMONK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

OSI purchases over 1,000 acres of forest in Wawarsing

WAWARSING – The Open Space Institute has acquired over 1,000 acres of the “Shawangunk-Catskill Connector” property from T&T Associates, Inc. for $2.3 million. The property is situated between the southern boundary of the Catskill Park and the northwestern boundary of the Shawangunk Ridge. The purchase means the...
WAWARSING, NY
CBS New York

Massive sinkhole opens up inside Yorktown, N.Y. park

YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- A sinkhole has shut down a popular park in Westchester County.CBS2 went up to Yorktown on Tuesday to find out more about the impact on the community.Chopper 2 captured images of the large sinkhole at Woodlands Legacy Field, a park containing a multi-sports complex for Yorktown families, located on the east side of the Taconic State Parkway."I used to run up there. My wife works out there, and we let our dogs run around up there and we go hiking in the paths behind there, too, so we actually use it quite a bit," resident Mark Eckersdorff said....
YORKTOWN, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester

The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
CHESTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair

POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Newly elected county executive Jen Metzger is ready to lead

Preparing to take office as Ulster County government’s chief executive on January 1, Jen Metzger has no average day. It’s been a busy period of time in which she’s been reaching out to a significant number of people involved in county government. Elected in November, Metzger will...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
The Jewish Press

NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town

The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

