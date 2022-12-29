Read full article on original website
etvnews.com
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Abigail is the 13-year-old daughter of Heather and Peter Moulton of Castle Dale. She maintains a 4.0 GPA. School Activities: Quiz Bowl, Marching Band, Band, Honor Society. School Leadership: Student Body Activity Committee. Favorite Classes: Language Arts and FACS. Hobbies/Interests: Dance, Piano, Volleyball, Glass Art, Pickle Ball, Swimming. Future Plans:...
Secret Samaritan Spreads Holiday Cheer
Helen Johnson was the recent recipient of a $500 Walmart gift card courtesy of the Secret Samaritan Charity Program. Johnson has found herself in tough times and has leaned on her friends for help. Her friend Lonnie, in particular, took her in when she didn’t have anywhere else to go and she strives everyday to pay it back and help her in return.
Parenting Classes Beginning Soon
Those that are looking to strengthen their relationship with their teen heading into the new year have been given a great opportunity from USU Extension. “Active Parenting of Teens: Families in Action” classes are being offered to Carbon, Emery and Grand county parents and caregivers. The Grand County classes begin first on Jan. 18 and will take place again on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 and 8.
Dispatch Supervisor Retires After 30 Years
Utah Department of Public Safety Dispatch Supervisor Johna Garner is entering the new year and retirement, following over 30 years of service. The Helper City Fire Department announced on Friday that Garner had given her final 10-42. The fire department thanked Garner for watching over them as well as all other responders and the citizens of Southeast Utah for so many years.
