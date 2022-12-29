ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo Police Dept. establishes new Cold Case unit to focus on 49 unsolved homicides

By Brianna Maestas, Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago

The Amarillo Police Department announced Dec. 20 that it is establishing a Cold Case investigation unit, in hopes that the work of the investigators will allow APD to find new leads and bring peace to loved ones of victims.

According to APD, this unit was created in part due to the technological developments allowing more advanced research and testing capabilities. The new unit will be a part of the APD Homicide Unit and currently consists of officer Jimmy Rifenberg. APD stated that the new unit will allow Rifenberg to focus on solving area murder cases that had previously been stalled by lack of evidence or viable leads.

In total, Amarillo currently has 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the 1950s. According to the police department, evolving technology has made it possible to find new evidence in cases that were previously unsolved.

"The detectives in the Homicide Unit were not able to focus on the cold cases in the way they wanted to, and give it the attention they needed. Oftentimes, the officers worked on them (the cases) when they could in between their current caseload. Lt. Clements, the chief, and the rest of the team realized that that wasn't fair to the families and victims. Hiring officer Rifenberg, and designating the Cold Case Unit as his sole responsibility, allows him to reopen these cases, look at the evidence, utilize the new technology and resources to hopefully allow for new information that will benefit the case," said APD Public Information Officer Carla Burr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dtkt3_0jxVN8M600

Rifenberg will stand in the new Cold Case Unit as the lead investigator. The officer formerly worked for APD for 27 years before retiring and accepted the position as a way to hopefully bring some closure to the victims and those who lost their loved ones.

"In the list of the current unsolved homicide cases, I have formerly worked on eight of them. This allows me and other investigators even more information and leverage in solving those cases," Rifenberg said.

"What I feel like is most important is that these families that were involved with the cases deserve some type of closure, whether positive or negative. With this new unit and the ability to focus entirely on these cases, I hope that I can get in contact with those individuals and possibly learn information that will take me in a direction that I otherwise would not have thought of. This will be a valuable tool for the public, and I will need the public's help as well as we progress," he added.

As a part of reopening the cases, the Cold Case Officer will be able to re-interview witnesses and suspects to gain new information that will hopefully lead to case resolutions. Rifenberg stated that he is currently working on a few cases that he was formerly familiar with and will approach these cases almost as if it were a new case, to raise the chances of discovering new information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jyNm_0jxVN8M600

Although the officer is currently in the beginning stages of his current case load investigations, he and the APD hope to later present these cases to the public, to receive help in the form of information or tips concerning any new information regarding these cases.

"The main thing we want to reiterate is that this is for the families and victims. The officers work so hard on these cases, and then it gets to a point where they don't have a lead and it becomes a cold case, and the officers try to get back to them when they can, but couldn't always focus in it. Bringing in officer Jimmy and having these cases be his sole focus, we want the families to know that and know that we haven't and didn't forget about them," Burr said.

APD asks that if any individual has any information regarding any of the unsolved homicides, please call 806-378-9446. To leave an anonymous tip individuals are asked to call Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400, download the P3 tips app, or go to their website at amapolice.org.

Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

