Three Injured in Multi-vehicle Crash Wednesday on Southbound I-57 in Jefferson County
INA – Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on southbound I-57 in Jefferson County. According to Illinois State Police, around 2:40 p.m. a truck tractor semi-trailer driven by a 30-year-old Florida man and a pickup truck driven by 24-year-old Tyler D. Newbury of Waltonville were both going north on I-57 at milepost 82 as a car driven by a 72-year-old South Carolina man and a SUV driven by 62-year-old Melissa J. Barkley of West Frankfort were going south on I-57 in the same location.
Illinois crews respond to fatal 2-vehicle crash Thursday morning
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning.
Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
Storage units damaged in morning fire in Herrin
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A storage unit building was damaged this morning following a fire in Williamson County. The fire broke out this morning shortly after 8:00 a.m. at a storage building along Herrin Road. Fire crews from Herrin Fire, Marion Fire, and Carterville Fire, and Williamson County Fire responded to...
Breese man killed in St. Clair County crash
A 60-year-old Breese man has died in a two-vehicle crash on US 50 between O’Fallon and Lebanon Thursday morning. The victim, Keith Van Ness of North 11th Street, was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s office. Initial information from State Police indicates that...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Accidents During Monday’s Slick Road Conditions
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office handled two accidents during Monday’s slick road conditions. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports that a vehicle driven by 32 year old Abigail De La Rosa Munoz Benazir of Detroit, Michigan was travel west bound on U.S. Route 40 after a recent snow fall had covered the roadway. Reports say that after a vehicle passed from the opposite direction, Benazir lost control and went into a skid into the ditch on the left hand side. The Sheriff’s Office report says that Benazir ran over a stop sign and went airborne before striking a power pole on the opposite side of the intersection and the vehicle then came to rest on its passenger side after striking the pole.
Electrical fire causes minor damage to Centralia home
Centralia City Firemen say an electrical problem started a small fire underneath a mobile home in the 1300 block of South Poplar late Tuesday morning. One of the occupants, Salvador Serrans, found the fire that was in the electric wiring. It was reached by taking off the underpinning and removing smoldering insulation and particle board. There was no damage inside.
After nearly 50 years, Long John Silver's to close West Frankfort location
WEST FRANKFORT - After five decades, a longtime fast food stop in one Franklin County community will be closing their doors. Long John Silver's, located in West Frankfort, will be closing permanently this Friday, according to employees. The reason for the closure is due to the current building being unsafe,...
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigating burglary at Haines Township Building
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to the Haines Township building in the 5900 block of State Route 161 in rural Kell. A flatbed truck was stolen and a dump truck was damaged. A number of tools are also reported missing. The burglary was reported at...
Thursday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 32 year old Kendall H. Wilford of Mattoon for a Coles County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Kendall posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Misty L. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Misty was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Car destroyed by fire at Applebee’s Restaurant
A car owned by a Texico woman was heavily damaged by fire late Thursday morning when it caught fire outside the Applebee’s Restaurant. Salem Fire Protection District officials say the car owned by Megan McMahan was parked on the east side of the building when the fire was discovered.
Police Beat for Thursday, December 29th, 2022
A 25-year-old Salem man was arrested by both Centralia and Salem Police on different issues Wednesday night. Johnny Skurat of East Olive was initially brought to the Marion County Jail by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and possession of a hypodermic syringe. Salem Police later arrested him for felony retail theft and felony theft following an incident at the Salem Walmart store on Monday. Police say Skurat allegedly left the store without paying for a jacket and allegedly stole one of the employee’s cell phones.
Report of parental abduction in Marion leads to arrest, children unharmed
MARION, IL — Marion police say a man accused of abducting two of his children from a Marion gas station and threatening to commit suicide with them in the car has been arrested. According to a Thursday release from the Marion Police Department, 27-year-old Brandon Lonas met with the...
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 28th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 48-year-old Odin man for obstructing ID, possession of methamphetamine, and on a Marion County failure to appear warrant issued on a prior possession of methamphetamine charge. William Wright of East Chestnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. The bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Wright was a passenger in a traffic stop at Marion and Oglesby. The driver, 20-year-old Jeremiah Johnson of Murphysboro, was given a notice to appear in court.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46 year old Derek J. Mummel of Effingham for a Cumberland County FTA warrant for canceled/revoked/suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle. Derek posted $225 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49 year old Shawn W. Wolfe of Indianapolis, IN for an...
