Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
New pizzeria set to open on Albany’s Delaware Ave
A new pizzeria will be opening in the former Lou-Bea’s Pizza space at 376 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Rick Bedrosian, a friend of owner Bob Meringolo, said Pizzeria Michelina is set to open in April.
Ice skating returns to town of Colonie
Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey has announced that the West Albany Pocket Park will be hosting an ice skating rink, for the first time in nearly 20 years. Skating at the park will be daily until dusk, weather permitting.
Eddie Bauer closing in Saratoga Springs
It has been confirmed that Eddie Bauer in downtown Saratoga Springs will be closing in January 2023. The last day the store will be open is January 28.
5 things to know this Thursday, December 29
Tragedy struck in Wilton Wednesday morning, as a Providence man fell out of a tree and died. And in Greene County, a crash on the Thruway sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries. Here are five of the top stories this Thursday, December 29.
St. Catherine’s R & E May School awarded $15,000
The Lions Clubs International Foundation, in collaboration with local Lions clubs, recently announced St. Catherine’s Center for Children was awarded a $15,000 Lions Quest Community Partnership Grant to support St. Catherine’s R & E May School. The May school is an educational day treatment program serving elementary school students who have special behavioral, emotional and educational needs.
Fire on Mead Road in Nassau
Rensselaer County reports a structure fire on Mead Road in Nassau the morning of December 30. Emergency services are on scene with local fire companies. Check back with News10 for updates.
WNYT
Free 6-week dealer academy at Rivers Casino
Rivers Casino in Schenectady has free job training for anyone considering a career behind the card tables. The casino will be holding another dealer academy, starting on Monday. It’s a free, six-week course, being offered to those 21 and older. Classes will be held from 11 a.m to 3...
WRGB
When will Capital Region see first sales of retail cannabis?
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — With just two days left in the year, New York State has hit its cannabis deadline. Thursday marked the state's first day of adult use retail sales of marijuana, a year and 10 months after the state legalized it. The first purchase happened at the...
Rensselaer County, UPSEU land on contract
Rensselaer County leaders say they have reached a four-year contract agreement with the county's largest employee union.
Glenville’s Waters Edge Lighthouse to close New Year’s Eve
Waters Edge Lighthouse in Glenville is officially set to close after Saturday, December 31. This comes after the announcement that Max410 will be taking over the space.
WNYT
Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive
An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
Highest-rated dessert shops in Albany, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Albany on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Albany man arrested on warrant from October incident
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Stephen M. Drake II, 26 of Albany. Drake allegedly fled from police and threw an illegally possessed handgun out the window in an incident in October
NEWS10: A look back at 2022’s funniest live moments
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Before we step into the New Year, we’re looking back at the past year and laughing at some of the funniest moments brought to you by our NEWS10 ABC team. From what happens between commercial breaks to Matt Mackie’s antics in the field, here’s a highlight reel of the funniest live […]
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Tree Service Worker Falls To Death In Capital Region
A tree service worker has died after falling from a tree in the Capital Region, authorities said.Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, with reports that a man had fallen from a tree in the Town of Wilton on Mt. McGregor Road, according to the Saratoga C…
Saratoga Springs advises of New Years Eve fireworks
The Saratoga Springs Mayor's Office is advising citizens that fireworks will return on New Year's Eve as part of the city's New Year's Eve Celebration. The Mayor's Office expects the fireworks this year to be more visible to a larger portion of the city.
2 hospitalized after Thruway crash in Greene County
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Thruway, Wednesday afternoon.
Schuylerville’s shooting pushes them past Greenwich
The Schuylerville Black Horses hosted the class double C's Greenwich in Friday night hoops action.
