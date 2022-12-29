Located high atop downtown Albany, you’ll find one of the best free observation decks in all of New York: the Corning Tower Observation Deck. The Corning Tower Observation Deck is located on the 42nd floor of the Erastus Corning Tower in Albany’s Empire State Plaza. At 589 feet in height, this building is the tallest building in New York outside of New York City. That makes this one of the highest public observation decks anywhere in the northeastern United States.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO