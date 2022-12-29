ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

uncoveringnewyork.com

Overlooking Albany from the Free Corning Tower Observation Deck

Located high atop downtown Albany, you’ll find one of the best free observation decks in all of New York: the Corning Tower Observation Deck. The Corning Tower Observation Deck is located on the 42nd floor of the Erastus Corning Tower in Albany’s Empire State Plaza. At 589 feet in height, this building is the tallest building in New York outside of New York City. That makes this one of the highest public observation decks anywhere in the northeastern United States.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ice skating returns to town of Colonie

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey has announced that the West Albany Pocket Park will be hosting an ice skating rink, for the first time in nearly 20 years. Skating at the park will be daily until dusk, weather permitting.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, December 29

Tragedy struck in Wilton Wednesday morning, as a Providence man fell out of a tree and died. And in Greene County, a crash on the Thruway sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries. Here are five of the top stories this Thursday, December 29.
WILTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

St. Catherine’s R & E May School awarded $15,000

The Lions Clubs International Foundation, in collaboration with local Lions clubs, recently announced St. Catherine’s Center for Children was awarded a $15,000 Lions Quest Community Partnership Grant to support St. Catherine’s R & E May School. The May school is an educational day treatment program serving elementary school students who have special behavioral, emotional and educational needs.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fire on Mead Road in Nassau

Rensselaer County reports a structure fire on Mead Road in Nassau the morning of December 30. Emergency services are on scene with local fire companies. Check back with News10 for updates.
NASSAU, NY
WNYT

Free 6-week dealer academy at Rivers Casino

Rivers Casino in Schenectady has free job training for anyone considering a career behind the card tables. The casino will be holding another dealer academy, starting on Monday. It’s a free, six-week course, being offered to those 21 and older. Classes will be held from 11 a.m to 3...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

When will Capital Region see first sales of retail cannabis?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — With just two days left in the year, New York State has hit its cannabis deadline. Thursday marked the state's first day of adult use retail sales of marijuana, a year and 10 months after the state legalized it. The first purchase happened at the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive

An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10: A look back at 2022’s funniest live moments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Before we step into the New Year, we’re looking back at the past year and laughing at some of the funniest moments brought to you by our NEWS10 ABC team. From what happens between commercial breaks to Matt Mackie’s antics in the field, here’s a highlight reel of the funniest live […]
ALBANY, NY

