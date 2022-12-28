ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Josh Laningham
3d ago

1st thing I am a proud Christian That knows his roots of his religion Christianity came from Judaism. Jesus was a Jew and so were the 12 apostles And it wasn't until Paul that it was opened up to the Gentile world The failing Abraham's promise for the world So through Jesus Christ I am now a new Israelite grafted into God's kingdom.That being said I've always wanted to have an open talk about what makes someone Jewish to'Day? 🤷‍♂️ Can you be Jewish and not believing God? Can you really be ethnically Jewish and spiritually not? Are you Jewish if you follow the Talmud more than you do the books Law and Profits?Just asking for a friend please no one call me anti Semetic being mean to me just trying to talk

The largely forgotten Edwin Markham (1852-1940) was a popular American literary figure during the first half of the twentieth century whose works championed progressive social beliefs and preached spirituality, love and social reform. At a time when the American labor scene was defined by laissez-faire capitalism and labor laws were virtually non-existent, he was regarded as the poet laureate of the American labor movement and hailed with names such as the “Bard of Labor”; “the Poet of the Muckrakers”; and “democracy’s greatest poet.”
The Forgotten Great Jewish American Novels Of Emma Wolf

Almost lost to history, Emma Wolf (1865-1932), called the “Mother of American Jewish Fiction,” was a trailblazing Jewish American author best known for her focus on the Jewish relationship with Christian American society and, in particular, the theological and social consequences of the relationship between Reform Judaism and liberal Protestantism. The first female Jewish novelist to attain broad popularity and prominence – the Chicago Daily Tribune predicted that she would “rank high among American writers of fiction” – she published five novels and several short stories in which she confronted complex subjects not previously addressed in turn-of-the-century American literature, including assimilation, intermarriage, antisemitism, and the Jewish conflict between individualism and community religious practices and expectations.
