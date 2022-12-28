Read full article on original website
Josh Laningham
3d ago
1st thing I am a proud Christian That knows his roots of his religion Christianity came from Judaism. Jesus was a Jew and so were the 12 apostles And it wasn't until Paul that it was opened up to the Gentile world The failing Abraham's promise for the world So through Jesus Christ I am now a new Israelite grafted into God's kingdom.That being said I've always wanted to have an open talk about what makes someone Jewish to'Day? 🤷♂️ Can you be Jewish and not believing God? Can you really be ethnically Jewish and spiritually not? Are you Jewish if you follow the Talmud more than you do the books Law and Profits?Just asking for a friend please no one call me anti Semetic being mean to me just trying to talk
Reply
4
Comments / 3