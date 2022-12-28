Pelicans (23-12), 76ers (20-14) Friday’s interconference matchup turned partly into a duel between an unstoppable perimeter shooter and an unstoppable big man. Advantage: the guy making three-pointers, instead of twos. CJ McCollum turned in one of the best shooting performances in New Orleans history, leading the Pelicans to their fifth straight victory, this time knocking off Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia. McCollum made the most buckets from beyond the arc in the 21 seasons of New Orleans pro basketball, going 11/16 on long-range hoops, among his 42 points. His previous career high in that category was nine makes. Meanwhile, Embiid was a force as well, rumbling his way to 37 points, a handful for New Orleans bigs with his combination of strength and mid-range jumper skill.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO