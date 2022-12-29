Read full article on original website
Section III girls basketball scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class, through Dec. 29
Section III boys basketball scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class, through Dec. 29. From stats reported to syracuse.com by coaches. A minimum of three games played.
Section III 2022 holiday tournament results (Day 3) and upcoming schedule
Here are results from Day 3 of the Section III 2022 holiday tournament schedule for boys and girls basketball, boys ice hockey and wrestling.
Syracuse.com’s 38 best Central New York high school sports photos of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com’s photographers blanketed the courts, fields, rinks and courses of Section III in the calendar year 2022. The result was thousands of outstanding pictures. We sorted through them to come up with some of the best:
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 5)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4. Here are our...
High school basketball roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior has career night against Auburn
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Trevor Roe had one of the best outings of his career during Friday’s consolation game of the Manny Leone Memorial Holiday Classic at Christian Brothers Academy.
