TV Talk: What’s new, returning to broadcast channels in 2023

By Rob Owen
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zye0h_0jxVJSXJ00
ABC’s “Will Trent” stars Ramon Rodrguez as Will Trent.

In 2023, as Wall Street pressures on media companies to turn profits continue, expect broadcast channels to increase time devoted to cheaper (re: reality, non-fiction) programming as conglomerates continue to prioritize their streaming services.

But early in the new year, there will be a decent balance of scripted/unscripted programming:

ABC

ABC’s regular Thursday night lineup of “Station 19,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Alaska Daily” won’t return until Feb. 23 on WTAE-TV.

“Will Trent” (10 p.m. Jan. 3): Based on Karin Slaughter’s novel, this procedural drama follows the title character, a straight-laced Georgia Bureau of Investigations special agent (Ramon Rodriguez) who came of age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system.

“The Parent Test” (premiered Dec. 15, regular time slot premiere 9 p.m. Jan. 5): Reality show exploration of different parenting styles hosted by Ali Wentworth (“Nightcap”).

“Not Dead Yet” (8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 8): Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) stars as a newly single woman who writes obituaries.

“The Company You Keep” (10 p.m. Feb. 19): A con man (Milo Ventimiglia, “This is Us”) and an undercover CIA agent (Catherine Haena Kim) sleep together and then find themselves on a professional collision course.

Returning: “The Chase” (10 p.m. Jan. 5), “The Bachelor” (8 p.m. Jan. 23), “A Million Little Things” (10 p.m. Feb. 8), “American Idol” (8 p.m. Feb. 19).

CBS

CBS serves up an “NCIS”-verse crossover event on “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawai’i” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” 8-11 p.m. Jan. 9 on KDKA-TV. Freshman drama “Fire Country” gets a post-AFC championship game airing Jan. 29.

“Lingo” (9 p.m. Jan. 11): RuPaul Charles hosts this Wordle-esque game show revival.

“True Lies” (10 p.m. March 1): Inspired by the 1994 James Cameron film of the same title, this reboot stars Steve Howey (“Shameless”) in the Arnold Schwarzenegger role as an international spy whose secret is discovered by his wife (Ginger Gonzaga in the role originated by Jamie Lee Curtis).

Returning: “The Price is Right at Night” (8 p.m. Jan. 4), “Tough as Nails” (9 p.m. Jan. 4), “Survivor” (8 p.m. March 1).

The CW

“Gotham Knights” (9 p.m. March 14, WPCW-TV): After Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son (Oscar Morgan) is framed for the killing along with the descendants of Batman’s enemies.

Returning: “The Flash” (8 p.m. Feb. 8), “Masters of Illusion” (8 p.m. Feb. 11), “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m. March 14).

Fox

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (8 p.m. Jan. 4 before moving to 9 p.m. Wednesday on Jan. 11, WPGH-TV): 16 celebrities — including Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Beverley Mitchell, Drew Pinsky and Anthony Scaramucci — go through special forces training.

“Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (8 p.m. Jan. 8 before moving to 9 p.m. Mondays on Jan. 9): Meh procedural starring Scott Caan (“Hawaii 5-0”) and Dania Ramirez (“Devious Maids”) as a divorced couple who are investigators in the Philadelphia Police Department’s missing persons unit.

“Accused” (9 p.m. Jan. 22 before moving to 9 p.m. Tuesday on Jan. 24): Anthology crime drama with a new cast each episode featuring a different crime in a different city each week told from the defendant’s point of view. Pittsburgh native Billy Porter directed one of the episodes.

“Animal Control” (9 p.m. Feb. 16): Joel McHale stars in this workplace comedy about animal control officers.

Returning: “Fantasy Island” (8 p.m. Jan. 2), “Celebrity Name That Tune” (8 p.m. Jan. 11), “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m. Jan. 17), “Next Level Chef” (10:30 p.m. Feb. 12 after Super Bowl LVII, then it moves to 8 p.m. Thursday on Feb. 16), “Call Me Kat” (9:30 p.m. Feb. 16), “Farmer Wants a Wife” (9 p.m. March 8), “9-1-1” (TBD), “The Masked Singer” (TBD).

NBC

The Peacock network spins off summer series “America’s Got Talent” with “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” (8 p.m. Jan. 2, WPXI-TV) and imports canceled CBS drama “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m. Feb. 19), which will also air on sister- cable network USA.

“Night Court” (8 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17): Sequel to the 1984-92 original series with Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch, “The Big Bang Theory”), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson), as an optimistic judge who tangles with former prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette). Rauch and Larroquette evince great chemistry and the new characters show promise, but much of the writing seems stuck in the ’90s.

“Found” (10 p.m. Feb. 19): PR specialist (Shanola Hampton, “Shameless”) and her team search for missing persons.

Returning: “American Auto” (8:30 p.m. Jan. 24), “The Blacklist” (8 p.m. Feb. 26), “The Voice” (8 p.m. March 6), “That’s My Jam” (10 p.m. March 7).

PBS

“American Experience” explores the history of “The Lie Detector” (9 p.m. Jan. 3, WQED-TV), the writing and groundbreaking anthropological work of Zora Neale Hurston in “Claiming a Space” (9 p.m. Jan. 17) and capitalism as played in a board game in “Ruthless: Monopoly’s Secret History” (9 p.m. Feb. 20).

“American Masters” chronicles the music of Roberta Flack (9 p.m. Jan. 24) and the career of a public servant in “Tony — A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci” (8 p.m. March 21).

“Independent Lens” trains its cameras on the story of a youth orchestra in Venezuela in “Children of Las Brisas” (10 p.m. Jan. 2) and a Memphis photographer who secretly worked for the FBI in “The Picture Taker” (10 p.m. Jan. 30).

“Frontline” investigates a hacking tool used to spy on journalists in “Pegasus Project” (10 p.m. Jan. 3) and the 20-year $2 trillion war in Afghanistan in “America and the Taliban” (10 p.m. Feb. 7).

“NOVA” goes behind the scenes of the construction of a new subterranean railroad in “London Super Tunnel” (9 p.m. Feb. 1) and uncovers the history of prehistoric populations in “Ancient Builders of the Amazon” (9 p.m. Feb. 15).

Returning: “Antiques Roadshow” (8 p.m. Jan. 2), “Finding Your Roots” (8 p.m. Jan. 3), “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” (8 p.m. Jan. 8), “Masterpiece: All Creatures Great and Small” (9 p.m. Jan. 8), “Vienna Blood” (10 p.m. Jan. 8), “Great Performances: Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP Magazine” (9 p.m. Feb. 17), “Call the Midwife” (8 p.m. March 19), “Masterpiece: Sanditon” (9 p.m. March 19).

