plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: June 2022
In June, the STEM-focused summer camp Camp Invention returned to the Arthur Boring Civic Center in Plant City for the eighth year, with 127 campers spending the week learning and building in the fun-filled environment. After being named Miss Dover Teen USA earlier in the year, Strawberry Crest graduate Lauren...
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: February 2022
February brought more fun and celebration to Plant City, starting with an “Evening on Evers Street,” a fundraising event sponsored by Wish Farms that shut down the bustling downtown street for the evening as the community gathered together and raised money for the United Food Bank of Plant City. The event featured live music, a catered dinner, raffles and local businesses all lighting up the night.
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: September 2022
Festivals, football, a retirement and Tootsie Rolls filled Plant City Observer's pages in September. The streets of Historic Downtown were filled with an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people on Saturday celebrating all things Germany at Plant City Main Street’s inaugural Oktoberfest. Ninety-one-year-old retired U.S. Marine sergeant and Plant City...
mynews13.com
Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
plantcityobserver.com
Year in Review: August 2022
August was a busy news month in Plant City. In Commission news, city officials selected IDP Properties and Solution Source to oversee the plan to develop the Midtown Development Project to create new residential and commercial buildings in the midtown region of Plant City. In other news, Wheeler Street Station, which will be built at the intersection of Wheeler Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, continues to move forward as receiving permits are underway.
observernews.net
It will take an army to fill the shoes of Sandy Council
The community of Ruskin lost its staunchest advocate Dec. 19 with the unexpected passing of Sandy Council. She collapsed while singing “Guide Us to Thy Perfect Light” in her church choir as Sunday morning service concluded at First Baptist of Ruskin two days prior and was taken to the hospital, where she ultimately succumbed, peacefully, surrounded by family.
plantcityobserver.com
Herald In The New Year With Family And Friends
Wishing Plant City residents health, prosperity and happiness in 2023 and beyond. The presents have been opened, carols sung, eggnog consumed and now we languish in the days between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Whether you plan to usher in the new year at a large public gathering or a small intimate affair with family and friends, it’s a time to note the passage of time with both reflection on the past and anticipation of the future.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Bay News 9
Want to weigh in on Hillsborough school boundary changes? Now is your chance
TAMPA, Fla. — Parents in Hillsborough County have two more weeks to review the three possible redistricting proposals and submit their feedback to school board members. The proposed boundary changes could have a myriad of impacts, depending on which of the three scenarios school board members vote to move forward with.
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.
Did you know the City of Tampa has its own flag? It’s symbolic, original and full of history. It’s also almost over 100-years-old. Here’s the colorful history of the City of Tampa Flag.
Big ticket items, huge discounts found at new Lakeland bin store
Bin Hub offers heavily discounted rates on overstock items from retail giants like Amazon, Target and Kohl's.
Del Taco to Open Second Bradenton Outpost in 2023
Known for its fresh take on the quick-service Mexican model and community-first approach to business, Del Taco has become one of the leading names in quality fast food since its founding in 1964.
995qyk.com
Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location
If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
State to Investigate Drag Queen show
Ruth Eckerd Hall to Host "A Drag Queen Christmas" This Evening
Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral
One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at a school in Riverview.
hernandosun.com
Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions
The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalyze 2023: Cynthia Johnson, Pinellas County Economic Development
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. St. Pete native Cynthia...
The Name the Flamingo contest's top three finalists have been revealed
The judges selected the top three candidates from among the more than 65,000 entries received from around the world.
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Vandals caused an estimated $5,000 to $6,000 in damage to a park in East Bradenton, county officials said. Creekwood Park, a popular dog park and recreation area on 44th Avenue East, was hit overnight by vandals who heavily damaged the park’s restrooms, drove a vehicle through a fence and ripped through grassy areas.
