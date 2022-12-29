Wishing Plant City residents health, prosperity and happiness in 2023 and beyond. The presents have been opened, carols sung, eggnog consumed and now we languish in the days between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Whether you plan to usher in the new year at a large public gathering or a small intimate affair with family and friends, it’s a time to note the passage of time with both reflection on the past and anticipation of the future.

