These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San Antonio
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an Hour
San Antonio welcomes 2023 with a bang
Tens of thousands of attendees rang in the new year downtown for the Celebrate SA New Year’s Eve countdown. Fireworks exploded over downtown San Antonio and the surrounding neighborhoods to mark the start of 2023.
Death by progress: San Antonio taking on more construction than it can handle
Progress can be a dirty word. Places like North St. Mary’s Street, North New Braunfels Avenue, Broadway, Fredericksburg Road, Main Avenue and the mind-boggling construction zone formerly known as downtown are fantastic examples of what happens when we don’t consider the costs of too much progress all at once.
Former councilwoman to lead Southside business organization
The South Texas Business Partnership recently named a former San Antonio City councilwoman who represented the South Side for eight years as its new president and CEO. The organization that advocates for businesses in the region selected Rebecca Viagran to replace outgoing CEO Al Arreola, who had led the group since 2014.
The Trailist: 3 miles of new Salado Creek Greenway trail open on the Southeast Side
A new greenway trail extension on the Southeast Side follows Salado Creek — as it crosses through a golf course that’s been closed for a decade that could one day house a future veterans’ community. A 3.1-mile extension of the Salado Creek Greenway from South Side Lions...
Ramon Vasquez y Sanchez humanizes history in vivid artworks
San Antonian Ramon Vasquez y Sanchez has been many things: an advocate for indigenous Americans, an activist for social justice and Chicano rights, an agitator against injustice and an ardent preserver of local and regional history. He has also been an artist, working diligently across seven decades in his favored...
San Antonio Classical Music Institute awarded $350K grant
On the heels of a controversial $300,000 grant from Bexar County and another $225,000 from the commissioners court on outgoing County Judge Nelson Wolff’s last day presiding, the Classical Music Institute on Thursday announced a grant of $350,000 from the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation. The grant will arrive in 2023,...
On the eve of his retirement, a look back at Nelson Wolff’s half century of public service
Nelson Wolff spent much of his career physically reshaping San Antonio and Bexar County, through development projects he shepherded as a member of the state Legislature, mayor of San Antonio and Bexar County Judge. Given a windfall of federal funding at the end of his career, however, Wolff has dedicated...
New year, new buildings: San Antonio development projects to watch in 2023
There’s talk of an economic downturn in the air, but things are still looking up for commercial construction projects nearing the finish line in San Antonio. From apartment towers and office buildings to science, medical and educational institutions, there are scores of developments coming online in 2023. A familiar eatery has larger digs opening in January, and the gates also are slated to open on new green spaces next year.
Will San Antonio follow NYC’s strategy to hospitalize more homeless people struggling with mental illness?
Surely I’m not the only woman who’s done this. You’re walking down a city street and up ahead you spy a man — it’s almost always a man — raving a chorus of heated gibberish and gesticulating wildly, in private battle with some unseen demon.
San Antonio will be ‘Dancing in the Streets’ downtown for New Year’s Eve celebration
As many as 70,000 revelers are expected to attend Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio’s New Year’s Eve celebration, Saturday in the heart of downtown. The free celebration, produced by the city and the San Antonio Parks Foundation, will kick off at 6 p.m. with live music and performances, food and artisan vendors, and carnival rides. Beer, wine and hot drinks will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting San Antonio and Bexar County parks. The fireworks show starts at midnight after a countdown to the new year.
Where I Live: St. Paul Square
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing spreads holiday cheer to San Antonio families
Six-year-old Jaliyaah Tharp had a big smile on her face, showing off a festive painting on her cheek of a snowman standing on top of a rainbow. She had just finished writing a letter to Santa, asking for a baby doll and slime. Tharp, who was with her three brothers...
2022 provided plenty of buzz-worthy topics for readers
The year 2022 gave readers of the San Antonio Report plenty to talk about. Among the topics that kept readers engaged throughout the year were: new rules for voting, Thomas Jefferson High School’s 90th anniversary, officer-involved shootings and the continuing migrant crisis that included the political stunt that sent unsuspecting asylum-seekers from San Antonio to the East Coast.
‘A lot of disenfranchised kids’: Bexar County’s new first couple plans next chapter for child-focused careers
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and his wife, Tracy Wolff, spent decades working hand-in-hand on shared projects, from overhauling the county’s children’s court to tackling the digital divide. When Peter Sakai takes over as judge on Jan. 1, the county will once again have a first couple united...
From La Gloria to Super Bien, Chef Johnny Hernandez isn’t done building his culinary kingdom
Chef Johnny Hernandez has been building a food and beverage empire in San Antonio since opening a catering business in 1994. The latest venture from the nationally celebrated chef and president of Grupo La Gloria is a vibrant Tex-Mex concept serving tacos and bowls from the former Steak ‘n Shake counter in Terminal A at the San Antonio International Airport. It’s his third restaurant at the airport in nine years.
Affidavit: Councilman Perry had 14 drinks in 4 hours before hit-and-run collision
The probable cause affidavit for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry’s (D10) alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 hit-and-run while intoxicated revealed new details about that night. Perry had 14 alcoholic beverages between 4:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. at Evil Olive Elixir Lounge at 2950 Thousand Oaks Drive in...
San Antonio for-profit college abruptly closes, displacing students, staff
This article has been updated. Quest College, a for-profit trade school in San Antonio, abruptly closed its doors on Dec. 6, laying off 50 employees and sending hundreds of students into a tailspin. “[Dec. 15] was supposed to be when we graduate,” said Gabriella Espinoza, who had been pursuing a...
San Antonio designates $1 million for cool pavement pilot project
Stretches of pavement across the city may not get as scorching hot in the extreme Texas summer, thanks to a pilot project coming out of a newly created city fund. One million dollars from the city’s new Resiliency, Energy Efficiency and Sustainability (REES) fund have been earmarked to go toward the installation of so-called cool pavement sections in all 10 City Council districts, city staff told council members last week. These pavement sections will receive a reflective coating to help them absorb less radiant heat from the sun in the summer and be less hot, helping keep the surrounding air cooler.
Trailblazing Con Safo artist José Esquivel has died at age 87
In February 2020 at Centro de Artes, San Antonio artist José Esquivel stood quietly among 50 of his paintings and drawings in the exhibition Los Maestros: Early Explorers of Chicano Identity, holding a binder labeled “Pintores 1968.”. When asked, he politely paged through its sleeves containing original drawings,...
Winter solstice: Celebrating the ancient roots of Christmas
While San Antonio families across the city are enjoying the joys of Christmas morning, my family is basking in the glow of our winter solstice gathering held this past Wednesday. We marked the shortest, darkest day of the year and celebrated pagan traditions that predate the Christian faith and holy day by thousands of years.
