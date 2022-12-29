Read full article on original website
Michigan comes unglued early, loses track meet to TCU in Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A season defined by unity, physicality and near-perfection came crumbling down for the Michigan football team on Saturday. Issues that popped up in earlier games — red-zone woes, turnovers and the occasional breakdown defending the pass — returned in a 51-45 loss to No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl, dashing hopes of a national championship.
Michigan’s dominant rushing attack went missing in Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The biggest strength of the Michigan offense went missing for most of the game Saturday, a curious departure from a string of recent performances that had it the talk of the college football world. The Wolverines’ vaunted rushing attack and Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line struggled...
Michigan RB Kalel Mullings ‘disappointed in myself’ after goal-line fumble
GLENDALE, Ariz. — With Michigan on its heels, trailing by double digits for the first time all season, came a crucial play in the second quarter of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl. Roman Wilson had just caught a 50-yard pass to set the Wolverines up at the 1-yard line, almost guaranteeing a quick touchdown.
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: One big play away and back to the drawing board
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl featured a little bit of everything. It also marked the end of Michigan’s 2022 season. The second-ranked Wolverines’ late comeback attempt fell short, falling to No. 3 TCU 51-45 in a shootout at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Michigan...
What’s being said nationally about TCU upsetting Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
The stars appeared to be aligning for Michigan’s football team in 2022. Jim Harbaugh’s program beat Ohio State for a second straight year, knocked off Purdue in the Big Ten championship to remain undefeated and had a favorable matchup against No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal, at least on paper.
Takeaways, observations from Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Michigan and TCU spent 3 hours and 55 minutes playing football on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. Not much happened besides the two teams combining for 96 points, 1,017 total yards and six turnovers in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal. There might have been a notable overturned call as well. The end result? The Horned Frogs prevailed 51-45 to advance to the national championship, while the Wolverines’ season ends in the semifinals for a second straight year.
Michigan not discouraged by another playoff loss: ‘We’ll be back’
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy arrived at the team’s postgame news conference with a white towel draped over his neck and a faint smudge of eye black on his right cheek. For a second year in a row, the sophomore was one of Michigan’s last players...
Jake Moody sets Michigan field-goal record in Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — There isn’t much to celebrate at halftime, but placekicker Jake Moody has been a shining star in the first two quarters of Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl matchup with Texas Christian. Moody successfully kicked a program-record 59-yard field goal as time expired at the end of...
Long Michigan TD overturned on replay review; Wolverines fumble on next play
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Early in the second quarter in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, No. 2 Michigan appeared to seize momentum back from No. 3 TCU after a sluggish start. Safety Rod Moore had just intercepted Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan to get the ball back for the Wolverines, and they nearly capitalized immediately.
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff
It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
In Fiesta Bowl, Michigan can go from great to college football’s pinnacle
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The love and admiration came right away, mere moments after the Michigan football team landed at nearby Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday. During an introductory news conference where Jim Harbaugh fielded questions about returning to the College Football Playoff, his team’s opponent in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, Texas Christian, and the throng of new players coming into the program, a young fan — hoisted on top of his father’s shoulders — had one simple message for his favorite coach.
Michigan receivers, sack leader in uniform vs. TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A group of players whose status this week appeared uncertain are in uniform and available to play today for Michigan. Receivers A.J. Henning, Andrel Anthony and Amorion Walker are in full pads and going through pre-game warmups ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl matchup against Texas Christian (4 p.m., ESPN), suggesting that they will be available to play.
For Michigan, It’s Not Good Enough Just To ‘Be Here’
A year ago to the day, then-ranked No. 2 Michigan rolled into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida. Coming off their first win over Ohio State since 2011 and first Big Ten championship in even longer, the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh had already exorcised their demons. A few short hours after they arrived at the stadium, they watched as Kirby Smart hoisted the Orange Bowl Trophy and quarterback Stetson Bennett won the MVP award. The Wolverines were trounced by the big and physical third ranked Bulldogs, and looked inferior in every aspect of the game.
Are Michigan fans rooting for Ohio State in the Peach Bowl?
Michigan and Ohio State have never faced each other twice in the same season throughout their storied rivalry. That could change this year if both teams win their College Football Playoff semifinal matchups Saturday. But if the second-ranked Wolverines (13-0) defeat No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, will fans be rooting for another matchup against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes with a national title on the line?
Michigan’s Harbaugh, TCU’s Dykes credit fathers for coaching success
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and TCU’s Sonny Dykes have led their programs to the College Football Playoff semifinals. But they wouldn’t be in this position without influence from their fathers. At a joint Fiesta Bowl news conference Friday at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn in Arizona, both head coaches shared their appreciation for their dads, who also were head coaches at the college level.
Ann Arbor businesses prepare for Fiesta Bowl crowds
Despite being nearly 2,000 miles away from Glendale, Arizona where the game will take place, downtown Ann Arbor businesses like The Brown Jug are gearing up for busy crowds.
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
CJ Stroud's Mom Has Shocking Admission On How Fans Treated Her Son After Losing To Michigan
Football rivalry hate run deep in Big Ten country, especially between Michigan and Ohio State. But sometimes fans take it too far. This year, star quarterback CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines in a blowout in Columbus. At the time, it appeared to knock Ohio State out of ...
Michigan DB Gemon Green: ‘Minding my own business’ during MSU tunnel attack
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The incident dominated the headlines for weeks, yet Gemon Green did his best to insulate himself from it all. The Michigan defensive back said he stayed off social media and limited his interactions to family and close friends in the days after Oct. 29, when he and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows were attacked in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the rivalry game with Michigan State.
Michigan practice observations: R.J. Moten update, receivers back, QBs
TEMPE, Ariz. — The three Michigan receivers limited earlier in the week at practice were back at it Thursday, two days before the Fiesta Bowl matchup. Andrel Anthony, A.J. Henning and Amorion Walker were all in uniform, going through pre-game warmups and running routes ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 3 Texas Christian (4 p.m., ESPN).
