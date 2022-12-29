Read full article on original website
Related
Prevention
Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks
Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
intheknow.com
Nordstrom’s designer clearance sale is here — save up to 60% on Jimmy Choo, Off-White and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you missed out on Nordstrom’s epic Black...
Taylor Swift Nails The 'Dark Academia' Trend In A Plaid Mini Skirt And Chic Red Oxfords
Taylor Swift just rocked a chic, stylish and cozy-looking ensemble that seems to be inspired by TikTok’s ‘dark academia’ trend, and fans can’t get enough!. The Grammy winner, 33, showed off her long, toned legs and affinity for seasonal style in a new photoshoot for Variety, donning a pleated, plaid mini skirt, an oversized wool and cashmere blue sweater over it, and crimson low-cut oxfords. The Midnights singer-songwriter discussed her hit short film, All Too Well and music videos she directed with The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh, while also talking about future filmmaking plans.
Mariah Carey Slips Into Leather Pants, Knee-High Louboutin Boots & Dramatic Furry Coat Before Christmas Concert
Mariah Carey was photographed greeting fans and signing autographs in New York yesterday night. The hitmaker was heading to Madison Square Garden for her “Merry Christmas to All” concert. Carey dressed up in a lux faux-fur coat with striking leather boots. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer brought the drama dressed in a sparkling black slouchy blouse which she wore with fitted black leather pants. Overtop it all, Carey snuggled up in an oversized white faux-fur hooded coat. The style is endlessly glamorous and sleek, something Carey is famously known for. The songwriter punctuated her look with large black...
Wrangler Reflects on 75 Years of Making Denim
Few labels stand the test of time. Even fewer can claim the distinction of being among the country’s most enduring heritage brands. Wrangler celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and in the seasons leading up to that milestone, the denim pioneer has been taking stock of its history, its community and its impact. While one might assume that a brand built in 1947 might simply be focused on preservation in 2022, Wrangler wants to make progress. In a retail landscape now teeming with direct-to-consumer upstarts aiming to strike gold on Instagram, the company is focused on meeting consumers where they are instead...
Winnie Harlow Looks Fierce in Shredded Corset Dress, Dramatic Coat & Strappy Sandals at Lakers Game With Coi Leray
Winnie Harlow made a fashionably fierce appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Washington Wizards basketball game on Dec. 18. The Canadian supermodel sat courtside with rapper Coi Leray at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Harlow arrived to the stadium in a brown floor-length fuzzy coat. The runway sensation complemented the dramatic outerwear with a shredded corset dress. The sultry, yet avant-garde piece included crisscrossed bodice that ran up to her throat, forming an X at her back. The garment also featured a bondage-style belt design and a thigh-high slit with a shredded, asymmetrical hem. To further elevate the moment,...
Kate Beckinsale Poses in Skinny Jeans & Combat Boots To Reveal Unexpected Christmas Tree Ornaments
Kate Beckinsale was comfily dressed while ringing in the holidays during her latest project. She posed behind the scenes with close friend Gabs Morpeth in front of a Christmas tree with unexpected ornaments — a disposable glove, a covid test, a pair of worn boxers are some of the items that were hanging in their improvised tree. “Lovely Lada made us a Christmas tree in hell..and then our resourceful crew added some personal touches. Someone has no pants on and that was a noble sacrifice,” Beckinsale captioned her photo. For her photo, the “Guilty Party” star wore a set of black skinny...
Miranda Lambert Saddles Up in Blue Fringe Dress & Sparkling Cowboy Boots for ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Miranda Lambert gave a behind-the-scenes look at her Las Vegas residency entitled “Velvet Rodeo.” The video, which was posted on her Instagram, saw a complication of clips from the show, as well as a snapshot of some of her looks. The caption on the post read, “Y’all are making this a blast and I can’t wait to come back to Vegas for more #VelvetRodeoshows in 2023 ” The “Somethin’ Bad” singer was clad in a baby blue midi-length collared dress dotted...
25 Best Black Heels For Women, From Platforms To Stilettos
Nothing completes a look more so than a classic pair of black heels. From strappy stilettos and block heels to platforms and slingbacks, there are so many fancy footwear options to complete any look. If you're more of a Manolo Blahnik lover, great! Into more affordable options? No problem. There's...
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
Michelle Obama Styles Stella McCartney Utility Jumpsuit With Burgundy Boots on ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour
Michelle Obama took to the stage for the second night of her “The Light We Carry” book tour stop in Chicago, her home city, yesterday. For the occasion, the former first lady shared the spotlight with fellow Chicago native and author Heather C. McGhee. Obama shared a video of her backstage with McGhee to her Instagram. Obama was dressed in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit with burgundy boots. The jumpsuit, like many of its kind, was collared and featured a slouchy oversized silhouette and stark white stitching that contrasted the wine-colored hue of the fabric. The style was belted in the middle, defining the...
Kristin Cavallari Pops in Pastel Leather Dress & PVC Mules for ‘Good Morning America’
Kristin Cavallari brought her breezy style across the country to New York City this week. While appearing on “Good Morning America,” Cavallari wore a light blue leather midi dress. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline and front slit, creating a sleek ensemble. Paired with the “Hills” star’s dress were layered gold necklaces, rings and hoop earrings, as well as a thin slider bracelet — naturally, all from her own label, Uncommon James. Cavallari appeared on the program to discuss her newest Uncommon James collections in time for the holiday shopping season. You can watch her full appearance below...
Daily Beast
Levi’s 50% Off End of Season Sale Is Happening Now, Stock Up on Denim Favorites for the Whole Family
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Some things never go out of style, like a great pair of classic jeans. Right now, many of Levi’s styles are marked down by 50% for the end-of-season sale, which means you can stock up on perennial favorites without breaking the bank. Honestly, my Levi’s denim not only holds up for a long time, but the styles are so classic they always feel appropriate.
Heidi Klum Gets Casual in Flannel, Ripped Denim & Clogs for Walk With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum took a stab at double denim. The supermodel posted an adorable video with her husband to her Instagram on Sunday. In the post, which she simply captioned with a red heart emoji, Klum and Tom Kaulitz, her husband since 2019, strolled down the streets of Los Angeles. They did so in coordinated style. Klum went with a cool and casual look for the outing. She paired a light-wash denim jacket over a flannel shirt, which featured shades of light blue, dark blue and white. Klum added baggy jeans to the look, complete with large rips throughout the pants. Though pairing...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Recaps 2022 in Fashionable Video With Colorful Minidress, Sneakers & Strappy Sandals
Phoebe Gates gave her Instagram a peek at some of her favorite moments from 2022. “Ready for you, 2023” Phoebe wrote under the post. On Tuesday, Gates uploaded a new Reel, which highlights various special moments from the year including when she attended the Time 100 Gala with her father Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. For the occasion, Phoebe donned a silver Fendace gown that featured a satin boned corset, high back slit and crystal embellished Fendace hardware at the shoulder straps. She finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy PVC sandals. View this post on Instagram A post...
What Do You Get When You Mix Pink PP and Valentino Red? Viva Magenta. See How Street Style Wears Both Colors
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What happens when you mix two signature Valentino colors? Something like the Pantone Color of the Year—Viva Magenta. This rich hue, which falls perfectly between fuchsia and poppy shades, is a perfect fit for those who aren’t ready to let go of Pink PP but don’t want to go full-on Valentino red. Check out the best pink and red looks—the ends of the spectrum in which Viva Magenta lives—in Street Style and shop some of our favorite dresses, pantsuits, skirts, and more here.
Dixie D’Amelio Shines in Lace Burberry Dress and Silver Sandals for Art Basel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dixie D’Amelio brought slick glamour to Burberry and W Magazine‘s Art Basel celebration this weekend. The TikTok influencer arrived for the event in Miami Beach in a full Burberry look, prominently featuring a wrinkled silk dress. Her two-toned ensemble featured a light pink minidress with a deep neckline — as well as a keyhole accent and trim crafted from delicate pink floral lace. Similarly textured white silk trousers with knee-high slits completed her outfit. D’Amelio coordinated her accessories in a shiny...
intheknow.com
7 stylish coats under $100 to check out at Nordstrom’s big end-of-year clearance sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Like or not, there are still months of...
Lenny Kravitz Elevates Height in 4-Inch Heeled Boots & Leather Pants at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala 2022 in St. Barths
Lenny Kravitz brought rock n’ roll style to great heights while performing at the 2022 LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala. While singing at the Hotel Emeraude on Baie de Saint Jean in St. Barts on Thursday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore an all-black outfit. His ensemble featured an unbuttoned silver-accented shirt tucked into slim-fitting leather pants, layered beneath a swinging silk coat. A silver chain belt, layered bracelets, sunglasses and mixed metal and crystal fringe necklaces completed his outfit with an edgy finish. When it came to footwear, Kravitz slipped into one of his style signatures: heeled boots. His black thigh-high...
Woman decorates home with bold leopard print, adds $100K to its value
When it comes to interior design, more is more — and not only did an English woman take her home’s look to a new level, she also blessed it with financial benefits. But it’s also been a therapeutic process. Lois Connors, a 39-year-old content creator who lives near Manchester, received a later-in-life diagnosis of ADHD at age 37. After learning the news, she set out to redecorate her home to accept living with the condition, as it impacts all of her decisions, according to the Mirror. The result, thanks to her ADHD drawing her to busy patterns and textures: a chic spread...
Comments / 0