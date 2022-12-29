ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 16

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJldT_0jxVHeFZ00
Fresh News via AP

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A massive fire that lasted more than 12 hours in a Cambodian hotel casino killed at least 16 people and injured about 50, while other victims were apparently not yet accounted for Thursday, as neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks to help fight the blaze in a bustling border town.

Videos posted on social media showed people falling from a roof after they were trapped by the fire at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the border town of Poipet. Many of those inside, both customers and staff, were from neighboring Thailand.

In a video posted by Cambodia’s firefighting agency, onlookers could be heard shouting pleas to rescue people trapped on the roof of the hotel complex, which is more than a dozen stories tall at its highest point. The video showed at least one man falling as the flames reached the roof, the Associated Press reported.

“Oh, please help rescue them. Pump water… pump water,” shouted the onlookers.

The Department of Fire Prevention, Extinguishing and Rescue posted that calls for help were heard from the 13th, 14th, and 15th floors at 4 a.m., and hands were seen waving from windows as well as a mobile phone’s flashlight signaling from inside the complex.

“The fire was massive and was inside the casino, so it was difficult for our water cannons to reach it,” observed a firefighter on the video posted online by the fire department. He said that was the reason the fire continued burning for such a long time.

The blaze, which started around midnight Wednesday, was finally put out at 2 p.m. Thursday, said Sek Sokhom, head of Banteay Meanchey’s information department. He said a local Buddhist temple was being prepared to receive the dead.

The province’s deputy governor, Ngor Meng Chroun, told Cambodia’s Bayon Radio the death toll had reached 16, with about 50 other people injured. The number of deaths appeared likely to rise as more bodies of those trapped inside were discovered and critically hurt people succumbed to their injuries, according to AP.

Banteay Meanchey police chief Sithi Loh said 360 emergency personnel and 11 firetrucks had been sent to the scene of the fire, whose cause was not yet known. The casino employed about 400 workers.

“Right now, we are trying to bring the dead bodies from the building down. I don’t think there will be any survivors because of the very thick smoke. Even we all (the rescue staff) have to wear proper gear when we go inside the building, otherwise, we cannot breathe at all,” said Montri Khaosa-ard, a staff member of Thailand Ruamkatanyu Foundation, a social welfare organization that sends volunteers to the sites of emergencies.

Thai and Cambodia rescue teams worked side-by-side in Thursday’s search of the badly burned premises.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cambodia’s death toll from massive fire at casino hotel complex climbs to 25

The death toll from a massive fire that engulfed a casino hotel complex in western Cambodia has risen to 25 after more bodies were recovered in the hunt to find missing victims. On Wednesday, some 1500 people, including customers and employees, were believed to be inside the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet on the Thai border when a blaze swept through it just before midnight.The blaze was extinguished more than 12 hours later on Thursday afternoon and continued search for missing people. Six more bodies were recovered from the charred rooms and...
People

At Least 19 People Dead After Fire Destroys Casino in Cambodia, Dozens More Still Missing or Injured

About 400 people were stranded on the roof of the building amid the blaze, according to one report Authorities say nearly two dozen people have died, and dozens more are missing or injured after a fire tore through a casino complex in Cambodia on Wednesday, per multiple reports. At least 19 people were killed on Wednesday when the blaze broke out at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet, according to CNN and BBC. Sek Sokhom, director of Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey provincial information department, confirmed the current death toll on Thursday,...
BBC

Italy shooting: Three women shot dead in Rome cafe

Three women including a friend of Italy's new prime minister were killed when a man opened fire at a cafe in Rome, injuring four other people. Those inside were meeting as part of a local block's residents' committee. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, described the shooting as a "grave episode...
The Guardian

Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022

Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
AFP

Philippines 'concerned' over China land reclamation in disputed sea

The Philippines said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" over a report that China has started reclaiming several unoccupied land features in the disputed South China Sea. "We are seriously concerned as such activities contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea's undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award," the Philippine foreign ministry said late Tuesday in response.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Malaysia campsite landslide search ends with 31 dead

Rescuers have called off the search for bodies after a massive, predawn landslide blanketed a campsite north of Malaysia's capital killing 31 people, officials said on Saturday. "We found the last body, that of a boy," senior rescue official Hafisham Mohamad Noor told AFP. "We will end our search and rescue operations."
The Associated Press

26 bodies found as search ends at Cambodian hotel fire site

POIPET, Cambodia (AP) — The search for bodies in the wreckage of a burned-out casino hotel complex in western Cambodia has concluded with 26 people confirmed dead, a senior official said late Friday. Banteay Meanchey province Governor Um Reatrey told The Associated Press by phone that after 39 hours of rescue and search operations, there were also 57 injured survivors from the Wednesday night fire at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet. Seventeen of the dead were from Thailand, one each from Nepal, Malaysia and China, and six bodies were yet to be identified, he said. The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office of Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province, just across the border from Poipet, said there had been 27 deaths — 26 in Cambodia and one in a Thai hospital. It said of the 112 people injured, 27 remained in hospitals and 85 had returned to their homes.
New York Post

Border crisis complicated by migrant PTSD: report

As a surge of asylum seekers overwhelm southern border cities, “most” of the migrants are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from their harrowing trip into the US. The migrants’ arduous ordeals are often marred with violence, kidnappings and sexual assaults, according to Dr. Brian Elmore, who volunteers for...
EL PASO, TX
kalkinemedia.com

Mudslides kill at least 10 miners in eastern DR Congo

Mudslides killed at least 10 people at two makeshift mines in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after torrential rain, local officials said Saturday. The disasters came after heavy rain overnight Thursday to Friday across the Fizi enclave in South Kivu province, said locals. The mudslides hit two gold mining sites...
ClutchPoints

VALORANT SEA Games Cambodia 2023 Dream Teams

SEA Games 2023 is confirmed to be held in Cambodia, and here’s our list of VALORANT Dream Teams for each participating country. Note that the lists below are purely speculation. Furthermore, the tentative dates of Cambodia 2023 (May 5-17, 2023) coincide with the VCT 2023: Pacific League (March 26 – May 28, 2023). The latter event will be held in Seoul, South Korea.
SFGate

Army in strife-torn Myanmar lifts curfew for New Year's Eve

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar announced a suspension of the normal four-hour curfew to allow New Year's celebrations in three biggest cities, but opponents of army rule urge people to stay away and claimed security forces might stage an attack and blame it on them. A leaked...
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy