Illinois State

Illinois judge rules part of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional

By Laura Simon, Reggie Lee
FOX 2
 3 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – An Illinois judge has ruled part of the state’s new SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. This means the end of cash bail likely won’t happen on January 1.

This ruling will only impact part of the SAFE-T Act. It’s the portion that eliminates the cash bail system in Illinois.

Under the new system, people in jail would have a pre-trial hearing where a judge would decide on their release, but Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington severed the cash bail provisions from the rest of the legislation.

He determined eliminating cash bail was unconstitutional.

According to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, the cash bail system disproportionately impacts black and brown communities and other under-represented or impoverished groups, who cannot afford bond.

The SAFE-T Act is set to go into effect next week. In the 65 counties that were part of the lawsuit, including Madison County, the cash bail provision will not go into effect. However, the other portions will, including police body cameras and expanded training.

The plaintiffs in this suit sued Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois attorney general, speaker of the house, and other state leaders.

The state is expected to immediately file an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Related
WCIA

Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Kankakee judge's ruling on SAFE-T Act applies to only some Illinois counties

CHICAGO (CBS) – A controversial law set to make several changes to the state's criminal code was partially blocked by a Kankakee County judge Wednesday night.The SAFE-T Act will only apply to some Illinois counties come Jan. 1, 2023 with the ruling. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza broke down the latest developments.The statue is long, confusing and controversial. In it, one CBS 2 expert said, crimes fall into two categories: detainable and non-detainable.With this latest lawsuit ruling, it's also a question of where the arrests happen, because come Jan. 1, some counties will follow the old set of rules and others...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Gun control advocates question Illinois' proposed assault weapon ban

Illinois lawmakers are moving quickly on a bill that would ban assault weapons in the state. Gun control advocates question Illinois’ proposed …. Illinois lawmakers are moving quickly on a bill that would ban assault weapons in the state. Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer …. Dixon...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Area counties won’t eliminate cash bail Jan. 1 as Illinois Supreme Court is asked to weigh in

(25 News Now) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the formal paperwork on Friday to appeal a ruling on the elimination of cash bail to the Illinois Supreme Court. A Kankakee County judge late Wednesday declared the controversial SAFE-T-Act provision unconstitutional because the legislature does not have the authority to make decisions about pretrial release. The judge said that power rests with the judicial branch.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Looking ahead: Illinois politics in 2023

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As 2022 comes to an end, you may wonder what state leaders have planned for the new year. Illinois lawmakers have already held several hearings on a proposed assault weapon ban, but you can expect that and much more in 2023. Gas tax increase. A freeze on...
ILLINOIS STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People

Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People (Sorento, IL) — Today, former Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General Tom DeVore released a statement calling Attorney General Kwame Raoul a liar. Much of DeVore’s recent race for the seat centered around the unconstitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. He stated:
ILLINOIS STATE
cilfm.com

Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson files temporary restraining order against Attorney General Kwame Raoul

Williamson County is going up against Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul regarding the SAFE-T Act. Raoul’s notice of appeal requests the high court reverse Wednesday’s ruling by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington, that eliminating cash bail for criminal defendants is unconstitutional. The restraining order, filed by Williamson...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

