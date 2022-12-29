Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Spotlight Honorees at Mrs. Gwendolyn Vincent Holiday Brunch
NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee State University Nashville Alumnae Association Nashville Chapter held their annual Mrs. Gwendolyn Vincent Holiday Brunch on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at TSU’s Avon Williams Campus downtown. This year’s brunch was a spotlight on honorees, the amazing Mrs. Sonya Smith, Assistant Director of Alumni...
WSMV
More than 40 homeless residents at Brookmeade Park relocated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 40 people who previously lived at Brookmeade Park are now in housing, according to the Metro Homeless Impact Division. About 42 had already been relocated to temporary or permanent housing in the month of December. But on Thursday afternoon, Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) told WSMV 4 the remaining 3 to 5 people still living there were relocated that day.
Tennessee Tribune
Healing Minds and Souls a Community Healing Trauma
NASHVILLE, TN — The Christmas season brings people from all walks of life together to rejoice regardless of color, circumstance, or class. At Historic First Community Church Pastor Ella Clay and staff work to bring Nashville locals together through workshops offered by Healing Minds and Souls, a faith-based community that provides educational classes to address trauma.
jambroadcasting.com
Peter Frampton announces free Nashville concert next month
In 2019 Peter Frampton announced he was retiring from touring due to a progressive muscle disorder, but apparently that doesn’t mean he’s ready to give up playing live altogether. In fact, he’s already lined up a new show for next month. The guitar great just announced he’s...
WSMV
Family, faith fuel country music artist’s passion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is family and faith that’s fueling the dreams of country music artist Brei Carter. After the release of her debut album, Carter sat down with WSMV 4′s Marius Payton to discuss the obstacles she faces as not only a woman in country music, but a woman of color in search of country music stardom.
wpln.org
5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville
In Nashville, mom-and-pop businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandgure’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to hear why people...
WSMV
Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Musician’s Hall of Fame flooded
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to dry out the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Officials there say two pipes broke on their fire sprinkler system. The busted pipe flooded all three levels of the auditorium and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Christmas Day.
Raising Cane’s Making Entry into Nashville Market in 2023
Chicken Finger Chain Setting Up in West Nashville
clarksvillenow.com
Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
WSMV
Arnold’s Country Kitchen to close after more than 40 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another Nashville dining institution has plans to close after more than 40 years serving up good eats. Arnold’s Country Kitchen, 605 8th Ave., will close next week, according to a Facebook post. “We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away...
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant
Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
WKRN
Two hospitalized after shooting
It happened at the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets, according to police, who are still searching for suspects and a motive for the shooting. It happened at the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets, according to police, who are still searching for suspects and a motive for the shooting.
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
weddingchicks.com
A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN
This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
clarksvillenow.com
HOLIDAY CLOSURES: City offices to close Jan. 2 for New Years
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. Clarksville Transit. Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will be closed Monday, but bus operations...
This Is Tennessee's Most Iconic Sandwich
24/7 Wall St. found the best signature sandwiches across the country, including this popular favorite in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Where do Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Rank in the Cost of Monthly Bills?
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) As we head into the new year, some residents may be curious about how much the average person spends on their monthly bills, outside of the expense of a home mortgage or apartment. In Murfreesboro, the average amount spent on bills adds up to $1,448 monthly /...
Violent crime in Nashville up 4.7% in 2022, preliminary report finds
Preliminary reports show crime in Davidson County climbed in 2022, with over 100 homicides reported in the county by the last week of December.
rewind943.com
423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
Comments / 0