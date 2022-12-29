ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

More than 40 homeless residents at Brookmeade Park relocated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 40 people who previously lived at Brookmeade Park are now in housing, according to the Metro Homeless Impact Division. About 42 had already been relocated to temporary or permanent housing in the month of December. But on Thursday afternoon, Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) told WSMV 4 the remaining 3 to 5 people still living there were relocated that day.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Healing Minds and Souls a Community Healing Trauma

NASHVILLE, TN — The Christmas season brings people from all walks of life together to rejoice regardless of color, circumstance, or class. At Historic First Community Church Pastor Ella Clay and staff work to bring Nashville locals together through workshops offered by Healing Minds and Souls, a faith-based community that provides educational classes to address trauma.
NASHVILLE, TN
jambroadcasting.com

Peter Frampton announces free Nashville concert next month

In 2019 Peter Frampton announced he was retiring from touring due to a progressive muscle disorder, but apparently that doesn’t mean he’s ready to give up playing live altogether. In fact, he’s already lined up a new show for next month. The guitar great just announced he’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family, faith fuel country music artist’s passion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is family and faith that’s fueling the dreams of country music artist Brei Carter. After the release of her debut album, Carter sat down with WSMV 4′s Marius Payton to discuss the obstacles she faces as not only a woman in country music, but a woman of color in search of country music stardom.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville

In Nashville, mom-and-pop businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandgure’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to hear why people...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Musician’s Hall of Fame flooded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to dry out the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Officials there say two pipes broke on their fire sprinkler system. The busted pipe flooded all three levels of the auditorium and the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Christmas Day.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Arnold’s Country Kitchen to close after more than 40 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another Nashville dining institution has plans to close after more than 40 years serving up good eats. Arnold’s Country Kitchen, 605 8th Ave., will close next week, according to a Facebook post. “We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant

Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN

Two hospitalized after shooting

It happened at the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets, according to police, who are still searching for suspects and a motive for the shooting. It happened at the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets, according to police, who are still searching for suspects and a motive for the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
weddingchicks.com

A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN

This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

HOLIDAY CLOSURES: City offices to close Jan. 2 for New Years

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. Clarksville Transit. Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will be closed Monday, but bus operations...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

