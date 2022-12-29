ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Baldwin Wallace University offering free master's degrees

BEREA, Ohio — Getting an advanced degree is an investment in the future that often comes at a high cost. Steve Dittmore, dean of the Baldwin Wallace University College of Education and Health Sciences, believes that working in higher education gives him a chance to be a lifelong learner.
BEREA, OH
Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley

AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
AKRON, OH
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility begins use of new safety tools

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS) announced Friday Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility has implemented the use of oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray by certified facility supervisors. In a release from ODYS, they reported training staff throughout most of this month in preparation for this new...
MASSILLON, OH
Brook Park OKs conditional use permit for new gun range

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Old School Iron Gun Range, a new Brook Park business, will be able to operate at 5131 West 140th Street as a result of City Council’s passing a resolution during its Dec. 20 meeting that granted a conditional use permit. Property owner Thomas Slomka...
BROOK PARK, OH
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
AKRON, OH
Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
BRUNSWICK, OH
The passing of a prophet from our midst: Len Calabrese

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In our culture so pervaded by super individualism and hyper consumerism, we seldom hear the word prophet anymore, let alone know someone who fits that description. Webster’s Dictionary gives one definition of a prophet as an inspired teacher or leader who speaks truth to power.
CLEVELAND, OH
End Of 2022 Sees More Local Newspapers Shutting Down.

A pair of local newspapers that have been publishing for more than a century are among the latest casualties in the unrelenting demise of much of the print industry. The Barberton Herald, a weekly that has served the Akron, OH market for a century, published its final edition on Thursday.
AKRON, OH
4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
AKRON, OH
WATCH: Woman walks for nurses after miraculous recovery

PARMA, Ohio — A walk can lead you anywhere, but it's the walks with meaning that take you exactly where you're meant to go. Two years ago, Destiny Pawlus wasn't walking anywhere. A virus called Guillain-Barre syndrome attacked her nervous system just weeks before her wedding. Then, after arriving at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, she was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
PARMA, OH

