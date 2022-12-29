Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Baldwin Wallace University offering free master's degrees
BEREA, Ohio — Getting an advanced degree is an investment in the future that often comes at a high cost. Steve Dittmore, dean of the Baldwin Wallace University College of Education and Health Sciences, believes that working in higher education gives him a chance to be a lifelong learner.
'We have had enough': Akron teachers ready to strike amid violence in schools
AKRON, Ohio — Violence and lack of protection are two of the main reasons Akron Public Schools was put on a 10 day strike notice today according to President of the Akron Education Association union Pat Shipe. "Rather than supporting them, we as educators are being asked to accept...
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley
AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
cleveland19.com
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility begins use of new safety tools
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS) announced Friday Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility has implemented the use of oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray by certified facility supervisors. In a release from ODYS, they reported training staff throughout most of this month in preparation for this new...
cleveland19.com
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
cleveland19.com
Akron Police review policy after officer removes ‘Justice for Jayland’ sign from utility pole
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are reviewing what is legal, what is policy, and what the community expects from the department after video surfaced of an officer removing a “Justice for Jayland” sign from a utility pole. APD announced on Dec. 30 that Chief Mylett became aware...
Akron PD: Officers who removed Jayland Walker signs did nothing wrong
City police officers seen on video removing "Justice for Jayland" signs from a utility pole "violated no policy, procedure, or law," Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said in a statement Friday.
Cleveland.com
Brook Park OKs conditional use permit for new gun range
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Old School Iron Gun Range, a new Brook Park business, will be able to operate at 5131 West 140th Street as a result of City Council’s passing a resolution during its Dec. 20 meeting that granted a conditional use permit. Property owner Thomas Slomka...
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Stark County man
A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Stark County Sheriff's Office for John Gabl, 92.
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
Cleveland.com
Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
cleveland.com
The passing of a prophet from our midst: Len Calabrese
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In our culture so pervaded by super individualism and hyper consumerism, we seldom hear the word prophet anymore, let alone know someone who fits that description. Webster’s Dictionary gives one definition of a prophet as an inspired teacher or leader who speaks truth to power.
Parent files lawsuit after 8th-grade daughter strip-searched at middle school
A federal lawsuit accuses the Willoughby-Eastlake School district of violating a teen's constitutional rights, failing to train school employees, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Cleveland.com
Lessons for Cleveland from Rosewood, Florida -- 100 years after racial massacre: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I doubt we’ll ever know the macabre truth of what happened in Rosewood, Florida, on the first of January, 100 years ago. We won’t learn about it on TV, and our children won’t learn of it in their classrooms. The opportunity to learn...
Cleveland.com
Roldo - a Cleveland muckraker, apparently, for life: Terence Sheridan
BELGRADE -- He said he was packing it in, retiring at 89. “I’m really tired,” he said. But weeks later he emailed, “Can’t slow down too much, not enough time left.” So onward, though slowly, to 90 in April. A onetime colleague at The...
insideradio.com
End Of 2022 Sees More Local Newspapers Shutting Down.
A pair of local newspapers that have been publishing for more than a century are among the latest casualties in the unrelenting demise of much of the print industry. The Barberton Herald, a weekly that has served the Akron, OH market for a century, published its final edition on Thursday.
cleveland19.com
4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
wfmynews2.com
WATCH: Woman walks for nurses after miraculous recovery
PARMA, Ohio — A walk can lead you anywhere, but it's the walks with meaning that take you exactly where you're meant to go. Two years ago, Destiny Pawlus wasn't walking anywhere. A virus called Guillain-Barre syndrome attacked her nervous system just weeks before her wedding. Then, after arriving at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, she was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
Comments / 0