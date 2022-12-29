Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Comments On Eric Bischoff-Ric Flair Feud, Says They’re Both Full of It
In the latest episode of his podcast for AdFreeShows (via Wrestling Inc, Tony Schiavone gave his thoughts on the recent feud between Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff and he didn’t mince words. The feud reportedly began when Bischoff said that the Four Horsemen were a regional draw compared to Hogan’s ability to draw nationwide.
411mania.com
Dax Harwood Says Jim Cornette Is Allowed His Opinions On Wrestling, Using Criticism To Improve Himself
Dax Harwood recently announced his new podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” on the final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast. Co-host Matt Koon asked Dax about several different wrestling names, including Jim Cornette. Keep reading for some excerpts:. On Cornette being allowed his opinion on pro wrestling: “I...
411mania.com
What Happened After WWE Smackdown Ended
A new report has details on what went down after this week’s WWE Smackdown went off the air. PWInsider reports that John Cena started to cut a promo but the Usos and Samy Zayn attacked. They beat down Kevin Owens and Cena until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes came out for the save. The Usos bailed and Sami got an Attitude Adjustment from Cena.
411mania.com
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
411mania.com
More Tributes To Don West From Abyss, Gail Kim, Tommy Dreamer and More
Don West was beloved and there’s no better example than the tributes to the former TNA commentator that continue to pour in. West passed away yesterday at the age of 59. Notable TNA names like Abyss & Gail Kim, as well as other wrestling personalities, posted their thoughts online.
411mania.com
Memphis Wrestling (2.21.1981) Review
-Originally aired February 21, 1981. -Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown, and they’re hyped about an unusually big week in the TV studio. All three titles are on the line today!. -We go to Mid-South Coliseum for a rematch between Tony Charles and Billy Robinson, and the...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
411mania.com
Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis & More Remember Jayson Strife
Independent star Jaysin Strife passed away on Wednesday at just 37 years old and the wrestling world took to social media to pay tribute to him. As reported earlier, Strife passed after a battle with cancer. You can see reactions from Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Drew Gulak, Sami Callihan, Nick Aldis and more below:
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Commends The Acclaimed For “Sticking To Their Guns”
On a recent episode of his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler offered some praise to AEW’s The Acclaimed for their fan engagement and ability to connect with their audience (per Wrestling Inc). Hardy shared a comparison between The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn’s own former faction, D-Generation X, on keeping with a performance that resonates with their fans even in the face of administrative pushback. You can read a highlight from Hardy and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
Kevin Owens on Trying to Inject Logic Into His WWE Storylines, the New Creative Regime
– While speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews for WrestleRant Radio ahead of last night’s WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens reflected on his run in WWE. Below are some highlights (via B/R and Fightful):. Kevin Owens on trying to use logic for his character and storylines in WWE:...
411mania.com
Note on Several AEW Wrestlers Missing This Week’s Dynamite
In addition to Jim Ross missing this week’s AEW Rampage taping, several AEW wrestlers missed this week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite in Broomfield, CO. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Britt Baker, Saraya and Eddie Kingston all missed this past Wednesday’s show due to travel issues. A number of others also missed, which resulted in several segments on Dynamite and Rampage getting changed.
411mania.com
AEW News; Paul Wight On Hey! (EW), Danhausen Does One More Unboxing For 2022
– Paul Wight was the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the video for the AEW digital series below:. – Danhausen posted his last unboxing video of the year, as you can check out below:
411mania.com
Matt Cardona Recalls Pitch To Make Hornswoggle His ‘Mini Broski’ In WWE
Matt Cardona is sharing some of his pitches that never got approved during his time in WWE, and one of them involved Hornswoggle. Cardona took to Twitter for a thread in wich he talked about his pitch from August of 2011 in which he suggested that Hornswoggle become his “Mini Broski.”
411mania.com
Evil Uno on Matt Hardy Nearly Being The Exalted One of The Dark Order
– During a recent interview with Fightful, Evil Uno “shot softly” on various fellow AEW talents, including Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, and more. Evil Uno also revealed that Matt Hardy was at one point talked about being the Exalted One of The Dark Order. Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray.
411mania.com
PPW Holiday in Hollywood Results: John Morrison, Alan Angels & More In Action
Pandemonium Pro Wrestling held their Holiday in Hollywood show on Wednesday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:. * Gen Z Championship Match: Wicked Wickett def. Serpentico. * Moshpit Battle Royale: Allan Breeze won, last...
411mania.com
Matt Hardy On Why He Never Won WWE Intercontinental Championship
Matt Hardy never captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship during his run in the company, and he recently weighed in on the matter. Hardy had lengthy singles runs in the company and have a few matches for the title during his time, but he never won it and he was asked about the title on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.
411mania.com
Batista Backstage at Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
– As noted, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown. Another name who was backstage at last night’s show was former WWE Champion Batista, aka Dave Bautista. Titus O’Neil shared a photo of Batista backstage at the event on Twitter, which you can see below.
411mania.com
John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe
John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time...
411mania.com
WWE Releases Video of John Cena’s Off-Air Promo From SmackDown
– As previously reported, John Cena cut a promo after WWE SmackDown went off the air. WWE later released a clip of the promo on Instagram, which you can see below. Cena stated during the promo, “Because none of this is this without you. Thank you for a wonderful 20-year run. Thank you for a wonderful 2022. Everybody be safe tomorrow night, and let’s have one hell of a 2023. Thank you!”
Comments / 0