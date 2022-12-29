On a recent episode of his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler offered some praise to AEW’s The Acclaimed for their fan engagement and ability to connect with their audience (per Wrestling Inc). Hardy shared a comparison between The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn’s own former faction, D-Generation X, on keeping with a performance that resonates with their fans even in the face of administrative pushback. You can read a highlight from Hardy and listen to the full episode below.

16 HOURS AGO