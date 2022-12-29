Just over a week after they were approved by the City Council, new parking restrictions are now in effect for downtown Charles City. The new parking restrictions went into effect Wednesday after City crews installed signage for the impacted streets. Parking is now limited to 90-minutes at a time for the two-block section of Main Street between Riverside Drive and Kelly Street. Changes also include the elimination of the “no parking” restriction from 2 to 6 a.m. on Main Street.

