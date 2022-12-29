ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kiow.com

Garner Golf Course Looks to Make Needed Purchases

The Garner Golf Course is looking to add to its maintenance fleet with the purchase of a used greens mower and a utility vehicle. The Garner Golf Course Foundation will pay for these items according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt. The used greens mower is expected to be as much...
GARNER, IA
kiow.com

Garner Kar Parts Asks for Conditional Use Permit

The Garner City Council was asked to review an application for a Conditional Use Permit by Kar Parts, Incorporated. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt stated the company is looking to add on to its services. Representatives of Kar Parts had to take some preliminary steps before it reached the city councils...
kiow.com

Sunday Talk: Guth Opposes Carbon Pipeline Projects

As a state senator, agricultural landowner, and shareholder in an ethanol plant, I would like to register my opposition to the carbon sequestration pipeline projects. The Summit Pipeline would pass just 1.25 miles from my home. Its original route would have passed through a quarter section of land that I rent. I understand that the route has currently been moved across the road, so it probably won’t cross that farm.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

New Parking Restrictions in Effect in Downtown Charles City

Just over a week after they were approved by the City Council, new parking restrictions are now in effect for downtown Charles City. The new parking restrictions went into effect Wednesday after City crews installed signage for the impacted streets. Parking is now limited to 90-minutes at a time for the two-block section of Main Street between Riverside Drive and Kelly Street. Changes also include the elimination of the “no parking” restriction from 2 to 6 a.m. on Main Street.
newsfromthestates.com

Hog confinement owners fined for improper manure applications

The state regulates how much manure from animal confinements can be applied to fields. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Two northern Iowa hog confinement owners applied manure from their facilities to fields without proper certifications and potentially applied an incorrect amount of manure, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Robert “Bob” L. Johnson

Robert “Bob” L. Johnson, 88, of Forest City died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.
FOREST CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man pleads guilty to Clear Lake vandalism

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over a rash of vandalism in Clear Lake. Austin Dean Mahana, 24 of Mason City was accused of using a hammer on October 17 to cause more than $10,000 in damage to a Corvette on Sunset View Drive, as well as damaging another vehicle at that location and destroying multiple mailboxes in the area.
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift

JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
JEWELL, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Cold Case of Fort Dodge Man Still Cold Six Years Later

Justice for those whose homicide cases have grown cold over the years is all family and friends can ask for most times. In Fort Dodge, Lorri Alexander, Wendel Clark, Greg Howell, Angela Altman, Bertha Mae Foy, Lisa McCuddin and Donald Preston are all still remembered and loved, but justice has not been found.
FORT DODGE, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman arrested with meth is sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman accused of dealing methamphetamine gets a deferred judgment. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, was arrested on July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Law enforcement says Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
MASON CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Emmetsburg Man Charged on Several Counts

An Emmetsburg man is facing charges following an incident that occurred last Wednesday, December 21st. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, Alex Clark (25-years-old) was charged with domestic abuse assault (1st Offense), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana (2nd Offense), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The authorities confirmed...
EMMETSBURG, IA
kiow.com

KIOW Weekend Church Announcements

The following are the church services in Forest City and surrounding locations listed in alphabetical order. This is our weekly feature at this time every Sunday. Please check with your church to see if there are online services which you can view. Forest City:. Calvary Baptist Church at 636 N....
FOREST CITY, IA
more1049.com

Man Facing Multiple Charges After Disturbance in Emmetsburg

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing assault and drug charges after he was arrested by a Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Deputy last week. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy witnessed a disturbance in front of a residence at 1107 Grand Avenue in Emmetsburg just before 10 p.m. last Wednesday. As a result, 25-year-old Alex Clark was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
EMMETSBURG, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy