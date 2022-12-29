Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Garner Golf Course Looks to Make Needed Purchases
The Garner Golf Course is looking to add to its maintenance fleet with the purchase of a used greens mower and a utility vehicle. The Garner Golf Course Foundation will pay for these items according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt. The used greens mower is expected to be as much...
kiow.com
Garner Kar Parts Asks for Conditional Use Permit
The Garner City Council was asked to review an application for a Conditional Use Permit by Kar Parts, Incorporated. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt stated the company is looking to add on to its services. Representatives of Kar Parts had to take some preliminary steps before it reached the city councils...
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Guth Opposes Carbon Pipeline Projects
As a state senator, agricultural landowner, and shareholder in an ethanol plant, I would like to register my opposition to the carbon sequestration pipeline projects. The Summit Pipeline would pass just 1.25 miles from my home. Its original route would have passed through a quarter section of land that I rent. I understand that the route has currently been moved across the road, so it probably won’t cross that farm.
kchanews.com
Floyd County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Webster
New Floyd County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Webster stopped by the morning show to talk about his position and what he’s had to do since since taking over the post. To learn more about the Floyd County Emergency Management, go to FloydCoIA.org.
kchanews.com
New Parking Restrictions in Effect in Downtown Charles City
Just over a week after they were approved by the City Council, new parking restrictions are now in effect for downtown Charles City. The new parking restrictions went into effect Wednesday after City crews installed signage for the impacted streets. Parking is now limited to 90-minutes at a time for the two-block section of Main Street between Riverside Drive and Kelly Street. Changes also include the elimination of the “no parking” restriction from 2 to 6 a.m. on Main Street.
newsfromthestates.com
Hog confinement owners fined for improper manure applications
The state regulates how much manure from animal confinements can be applied to fields. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Two northern Iowa hog confinement owners applied manure from their facilities to fields without proper certifications and potentially applied an incorrect amount of manure, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Rural Webster County USPS customers without service for over a week
CLARE, Iowa — Nancy McCabe wants to know when the USPS mail carrier will show up. She and a growing number of mainly rural customers are frustrated they’ve been without mail service for the past nine days. “We have a very narrow window we can catch the Clare post office to run packages up there,” […]
kiow.com
Robert “Bob” L. Johnson
Robert “Bob” L. Johnson, 88, of Forest City died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to Clear Lake vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over a rash of vandalism in Clear Lake. Austin Dean Mahana, 24 of Mason City was accused of using a hammer on October 17 to cause more than $10,000 in damage to a Corvette on Sunset View Drive, as well as damaging another vehicle at that location and destroying multiple mailboxes in the area.
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
yourfortdodge.com
Cold Case of Fort Dodge Man Still Cold Six Years Later
Justice for those whose homicide cases have grown cold over the years is all family and friends can ask for most times. In Fort Dodge, Lorri Alexander, Wendel Clark, Greg Howell, Angela Altman, Bertha Mae Foy, Lisa McCuddin and Donald Preston are all still remembered and loved, but justice has not been found.
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested with meth is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman accused of dealing methamphetamine gets a deferred judgment. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, was arrested on July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Law enforcement says Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
stormlakeradio.com
Emmetsburg Man Charged on Several Counts
An Emmetsburg man is facing charges following an incident that occurred last Wednesday, December 21st. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, Alex Clark (25-years-old) was charged with domestic abuse assault (1st Offense), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana (2nd Offense), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The authorities confirmed...
yourfortdodge.com
One Arrest Made and an Investigation is Underway into Another After Shots Fired Calls to Police in Fort Dodge
– Then an incident on Wednesday led to the arrest of a Fort Dodge man after he allegedly shot up a garage. According to a release from the Fort Dodge Police Department. 29 year old Collin Tollerton is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Reckless Use of Firearm and O.W.I. 2nd Offense,
kiow.com
KIOW Weekend Church Announcements
The following are the church services in Forest City and surrounding locations listed in alphabetical order. This is our weekly feature at this time every Sunday. Please check with your church to see if there are online services which you can view. Forest City:. Calvary Baptist Church at 636 N....
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler is sentenced for drug offenses
MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler that led to a drug arrest has now resulted in a jail sentence for a North Iowa woman. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
