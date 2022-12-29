ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Guilderland Public Library news: Winter Reading Challenge

By Spotlight Newsroom
 3 days ago
January means it’s time for Beanstack’s Annual Winter Reading Challenge! This year, the theme is “All The Feels,” encouraging readers of all ages to experience how reading stirs our emotions. Sign up and log all your reading on our Beanstack webpage (https://guilderlandlibrary.beanstack.com/reader365) or with the Beanstack App between January 1-31.

Our goal is to read 90,000 minutes (1,500 hours) by the end of January. Remember, anything you read counts (including newspapers, magazines, graphic novels, comic books, picture books, and audio books), so make sure to log it all! If we’re one of the top-reading libraries in the country, we’ll win a prize for all to enjoy. Happy Reading!

Storytime Returns

Storytimes resume Tues. Jan. 3! Tuesdays are for toddlers (ages 18-36 months); Wednesdays are for families (ages birth-5); and Thursdays are for preschoolers (3-5 years). All storytimes begin at 10:30 a.m. No registration is required. Caregivers must remain with child(ren). Please choose only one storytime per week.

Intuitive Eating,
Not Dieting

Looking to incorporate a healthier lifestyle in 2023? Ditch the diets, restrictions, and guilt – learn how to listen to your body and find food freedom as an intuitive eater!

Sign up on the Events tab of our website for “Introduction to Intuitive Eating: A Non-Diet Approach,” a five-part Zoom program Thursday evenings starting Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

Registered Dietitian Mariel Baron will cover the ten principles of intuitive eating, designed to cultivate a positive relationship with food and greater awareness of physical cues.

DELMAR, NY
