klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Dec. 29
LINCOLN, Neb. — Thursday was the second day of the Heartland Athletic Conference basketball tournament. Here are the scores, highlights and storylines from the action. Lincoln Southeast 60, Lincoln Northeast 59 (2OT) Girls. Lincoln Northeast 56, Lincoln East 35. Kearney 47, Lincoln Southwest 34. Lincoln Pius X 61, Columbus...
klkntv.com
Nebraska addressing long concession lines at Husker basketball games, Alberts says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is working on getting hot dogs into the hands of Husker fans more efficiently, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Friday. Alberts released a statement addressing complaints about long concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena. “We will work with our partners at PBA to see...
Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing
For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
Sand Hills Express
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
News Channel Nebraska
Hatcliff hits 1,000 points in sophomore season
CRETE - Mak Hatcliff made history on Thursday night. Early in the second half of Doane's Thursday night matchup with Bellevue, Mak Hatcliff scored her 1,000th point, becoming the fastest player in program history to hit that mark. Hatcliff completes the feat in 43 games played, averaging over 23 points per game.
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
News Channel Nebraska
Ralston hosting New Year’s ball drop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents from Ralston and across the metro are invited to witness Nebraska’s answer to the famed Times Square ball drop. Ralston’s new Granary Green is hosting several events leading up to midnight on New Year’s Eve. The event space will have a video countdown, music and lights, and hot chocolate in addition to the ball drop.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Concession issues at PBA, Ahman Green comes back, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are trying to figure out how to make the concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena quite a bit better than they have been. The issue has been coming up for a little while now, but things hit a head when the Nebraska basketball team took down Iowa in front of a full house.
KETV.com
OPS might not have new superintendent until 2024
OMAHA, Neb. — Next week's Omaha School Board meeting includesan agenda item to seek proposals for a consultant to help in the search for a new superintendent. This comes after superintendent Cheryl Logan announced her plans to retire at the end of the school year. In that announcement, she said it's time for her to "return home" and was grateful for the friendships made and accomplishments since she was hired in 2018.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
klkntv.com
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule adding Texas high school football coach to Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule is reportedly adding a Texas high school coach to his staff at Nebraska. The news was reported by Matt Stepp of Texasfootball.com. Bob Wager has spent the majority of his high school coaching career at Arlington Martin High School, where he led the team to 17 straight playoff appearances. Wager is now going to become the next TE/Assistant special teams coach in Lincoln.
Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever
Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
Area students earn University of Nebraska-Lincoln degrees
LINCOLN, Neb. - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,288 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 1,262 graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities. Sen. Deb Fischer delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 17. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J....
Kearney Hub
Chatelain: What is possible for Nebraska and Fred Hoiberg the rest of the season?
Iowa walked into a Big Red ambush. The Huskers scored the first seven points, prompting a Fran McCaffery tantrum and technical before the first TV timeout. Iowa, the nation’s third-most efficient offense, made only 4 of 33 shots from 3-point range. Fred Hoiberg delighted a lively home crowd with an upset victory.
Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana
Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans, and include some properties in Wyoming.
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness
The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
Nebraska goes on 20-0 burst, handles Iowa
Nebraska used a 20-0 scoring run in the first half to beat Iowa 66-50 on Thursday night in a Big
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Omaha – (With Cheesy Photos!)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Omaha that will send your taste buds to pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pies Omaha has to offer! Divertiti!. Noli’s Pizzeria. Noli’s Pizzeria has excellent New York-style pizzas...
klkntv.com
Nice on New Year’s Day, becoming more interesting next week
If you have any plans on New Year’s Eve, the weather will cooperate. Temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the evening, dropping to near freezing by midnight. The night looks dry, along with partly cloudy skies. By Sunday morning, we expect lows in the upper-20s across the area.
