Pedestrian fighting for life after being struck by car on Brice Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is battling life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the east side of Columbus.

Columbus police reported that a person attempting to cross Brice Road, just south of the intersection of Brice Road and Tussing Road, was hit by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer that was traveling southbound on Brice Road.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital by a Madison Township Fire rescue crew with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

CPD did not have information on the victim or the driver.

