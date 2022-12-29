Pedestrian fighting for life after being struck by car on Brice Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is battling life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the east side of Columbus.
Columbus police reported that a person attempting to cross Brice Road, just south of the intersection of Brice Road and Tussing Road, was hit by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer that was traveling southbound on Brice Road.Reynoldsburg’s Putter’s Pub suspect arrested, charged with murder
The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital by a Madison Township Fire rescue crew with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
CPD did not have information on the victim or the driver.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 2