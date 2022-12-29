ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Pedestrian fighting for life after being struck by car on Brice Road

By Adam Conn
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is battling life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the east side of Columbus.

Columbus police reported that a person attempting to cross Brice Road, just south of the intersection of Brice Road and Tussing Road, was hit by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer that was traveling southbound on Brice Road.

Reynoldsburg’s Putter’s Pub suspect arrested, charged with murder

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital by a Madison Township Fire rescue crew with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

CPD did not have information on the victim or the driver.

