ʻThe power is in numbersʼ: How Milwaukeeʼs Richard Diaz advocates for environmental justice

Richard Diaz, who once wanted to improve the health of those in his communities by becoming a doctor, was recognized with an Environmental Hero award in December from the Sierra Club for his work as a community organizer doing the same work.

The title is especially fitting for Diaz, who said he was inspired as a boy by the television heroes of his day, the Power Rangers. “I just felt so moved by seeing superheroes save the day and overcome adversity and be relentless in the fight.”

Considered the co-founder of the Coalition On Lead Emergency, or COLE, the Afro-Latino native Milwaukeean has spent years raising awareness and shaping policy around lead poisoning due to paint, laterals and contaminated soil. The heavy metal is known to cause developmental delays, impulsivity, shortened attention spans and aggressive behavior in children.

In addition to his work with COLE, Diaz received the award for his work in voter registration, helping build the BlueGreen Alliance in the Midwest and partnering with Walnut Way Conservation Corp on environmental justice initiatives.

“Sierra Club is a huge national organization and it’s a privilege to be recognized by such a big entity,” he said, “but I step in accepting this award as a conduit of the organization for those who have been working tirelessly to educate people and save lives.”

Dianne Diaglenns, a member of COLE’s communications team, has been working alongside Diaz toward that mission for the past four years.

She said Diaz is a natural leader who is trusted in the community because of his Milwaukee roots and history of organizing work.

“When he reaches out to someone, it’s easy to say yes to him. He brings out the best of people,” she said. “When Richard Diaz is there, you smile, and you’re glad he is part of that meeting and part of that effort."

Diaz perservered through a tough upbringing

Diaz came from a household of working-class parents who struggled with income and mental health issues.

The oldest of five, Diaz often found himself taking on a parental role. “I may have missed a full year of middle school taking care of my four younger brothers,” he recalled. “I had a lot of responsibility as a young person.”

Growing up Black and Mexican, Diaz said he often felt like he didn’t fit in. “At Brown Street, I was one of the only Latinx students and at Cudahy I was one of the only Latinx and Black students in the room,” he said.

He quickly learned to “code switch,” or assimilate in appearance and mannerisms to make others comfortable. While living in Cudahy, he also became an at-risk student, drifting towards street life.

However, he eventually found support through his grandparents, where he began to thrive.

“My mom’s family grew up on 26th and Capitol right by the AO Smith headquarters, and you constantly heard this loud thump because they were manufacturing cars,” he recalled. “I ended up leaving Cudahy, moving in with my grandmother and she gave me the choice: you either work or go to school.”

Diaz returned to school at Milwaukee Area Technical College, completing the 12th grade with a 3.5 GPA and after a gap year, started college.

Through college and his years organizing, he carried with him the stories from his grandparents about how the neighborhood used to be.

“Learning those stories has really helped shape my drive to community organize and really restore what once was and try to go beyond that,” he said. “Try to build a neighborhood base and a community that has high rates of homeownership and is financially literate and prioritizes health.”

Early organizing opens a new path

Diaz’s first organizing gig was at the Service Employees International Union, commonly known as SEIU. He showed up at a rally and found solidarity in the group’s fight for higher wages.

“That was the first time I had seen on a large scale, an entity driving the conversation around wealth inequality,” Diaz recalled.

He went door to door and delivered surveys, impressing the group so much that they hired him. There, he deevloped the skills and discipline he would need as an organizer later.

Then an incident close to home opened his eyes to the impacts of lead.

Diaz was spending time with a relative one day, when suddenly, it was like a switch had been flipped.

“(They) kind of spazzed out one day over something small, trying to fight people around them, people they loved and cared about,” he recalled. “And I was like, what was that about?”

Diaz spoke to his relative’s mother, who explained they had elevated blood lead levels as a child.

Diaz made the connection between what he had just seen and what he had heard about in Flint, Michigan: “My mind was blown,” he recalled. “I was like whoa, that’s what lead does to you?”

Then, Diaz wondered: “What if I was able to use the organizing skills I learned way back then to do this around lead?”

He got to work.

‘The power is in numbers’

In 2013, he was working at the Dominican Center, encouraging people to vote even though, ironically, he didn’t believe in voting until working on the campaign of a candidate he believed in, Ald. Khalif Rainey.

Motivated by his family’s own experience with lead, he began knocking on doors and meeting the parents of lead-poisoned children.

Initially, he worked with the Hunger Task Force and Milwaukee Nutrition and Lead task force. Then in 2018, he reconvened the members of the task force, working on a program called Well Fed means Less Lead. The program educated members in the Amani community how they could become lead-poisoned and what types of nutrition could held reduce the impacts of lead poisoning.

But even after that program ended, members, which included Hepatha Lutheran Church, Community Advocates, Milwaukee Innercity Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH), and COA Youth & Family Centers, kept meeting.

Diaz came up with name COLE and the members voted on it. Some of the group’s achievements included:

COLE Parents Lead, a group of parents whose children were impacted by lead where they could connect and organize.

Lobbying for the health department to use federal money to lower the threshold for when the health department could follow up, from 20 micrograms per deciliter to 10 in 2021.

Helping develop and advise a training program for 250 lead abatement workers, along with Employ Milwaukee and the Social Development Commission (SDC).

Advocating for an ordinance that punishes landlords who refuse to clean lead hazards, allows the health department to secure a warrant to remove lead nuisances on a property and prevents retaliatory evictions.

Diaz said the recent ordinance is one of the group’s most significant recent achievements. “This is a huge victory, and if it had been in place years back, a bunch of our families would not have evictions on their record,” he said.

Diaglenns said Diaz is the perfect person to receive an award recognizing his work around lead.

“When you think of an environmental hero, you think of someone saving a forest. But we’re talking about environmental justice,” she said. “When you talk about lead poisoning, it tends to be people who live in the inner city, people of color and people who are poor. Richard went out into the community and got people in the community to come out and testify.”

Diaz said he is wary of awards because he just likes to focus on the work.

But he admits: “I have to do a better job at celebrating the successes.”

He is currently working on encouraging parents to ensure their children are being tested, and he also is raising awareness about the opportunities for people in underemployed communities to become lead abatement workers and receive training in other skilled trades.

For young people who want to become organizers, he said voting is just one small way they can be civically engaged.

“I would say you don’t vote, that’s cool, but are you talking to the alderman or the mayor about how money is coming to the community? Because there’s a reason why your streets are jacked up, and they’re really nice over in the east side,” he said. “You have to engage and build a relationship with your lawmakers and don’t let up. After you do it, convince ten of your best friends and your family to also come down and do it — the power is in numbers.”

