ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Could the UK impose new Covid travel restrictions?

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuW6K_0jxV8txI00

After Italy, the US and several other countries imposed restrictions on travellers arriving from China , what is the likelihood the UK could follow suit?

These are the key questions and answers.

What new rules are there – and why?

From 5 January, arrivals to the US from China must show a negative Covid -19 test result, or evidence of recent recovery from the virus.

The rule applies equally to the “Special Administrative Regions” – Hong Kong and Macau – as well as for travellers arriving from the country via the key hubs of Toronto, Vancouver and Seoul.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made the move after Beijing’s lifted the “zero Covid” policy, leading to a rapid rise in infections across China.

The CDC said the tests are necessary due to “the lack of adequate and transparent epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data being reported” by the Chinese authorities.

“These data are critical to monitor the case surge effectively and decrease the chance for entry of a novel variant of concern,” the CDC said .

“Pre-departure testing and the requirement to show a negative test result has been shown to decrease the number of infected passengers boarding airplanes, and it will help to slow the spread of the virus as we work to identify and understand any potential new variants that may emerge.”

Any officially approved test, conducted no more than two days before departure from China, will suffice. Medically documented proof of an infection at least 10 days earlier will also be accepted.

The American move took place at the same time as Hong Kong lifted almost all travel restrictions from vaccinated visitors , in a bid to rebuild its tourism industry.

What are other countries doing?

The new US requirement follows similar moves from India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan.

Italy was the first European country where coronavirus spread rapidly after being imported from China. The health minister, Orazio Schillac, said pre-departure tests are now mandatory for passengers coming in from the People’s Republic, with testing on arrival for travellers whose condition raises concern.

Reports from Italy say that more than half of passengers arriving in Milan on two flights from China earlier this week had tested positive for Covid.

From 1 January 2023, arrivals to India from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to upload a negative Covid-19 PCR test result – taken in the previous 72 hours – to Air Suvidha, a government website, before departure to India.

At present one in 50 of international arrivals to India – from anywhere in the world – is selected for random testing.

From 30 December, Japan is imposing tests on arrival for anyone who has been in China in the past week. Anyone who tests positive will be placed in a Covid recovery facility for a week.

Taiwan ’s Central Epidemic Command Centre said PCR tests on arrival would be required for people coming in from mainland China from 1 January 2023.

Will the UK follow suit in asking for tests?

Not at the moment. A government spokesperson told The Independent : “There are no plans to re-introduce Covid-19 testing or additional requirements for arrivals into the UK.”

However, the UK Health Security Agency will continue to monitor the prevalence and spread of potentially harmful variants.

Does everyone agree no testing is necessary?

No. Former health minister Lord Bethell, who was appointed at the start of the Covid pandemic, told the BBC’s Today programme: “What the Italians are doing is post-flight surveillance on arrivals in Italy in order to understand whether there are any emerging variants and to understand the impact of the virus on the Italian health system. That’s a sensible thing to do and something the UK government should be seriously looking at.”

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency and a campaigner against draconian Covid restrictions, said: “I think it’s inevitable that the UK will follow the move by several other countries to put greater restrictions on those flying from China.

“There is a huge gap in knowledge about the impact of Covid in China and ministers won’t want to risk not doing anything to monitor the flow of Covid into the UK from China. It is relatively easy for the UK government to ask airlines to insist on negative Covid tests at the point of departure from a specific country.

“Ministers have learned to share much more health information with other countries since the onset of Covid, and you can’t have Italy and the US doing one thing while the UK rests on its laurels. So I’d expect changes by this time next week, just before China removes its own restrictions on 8 January.”

The Independent has asked the Labour Party whether it supports calls for new tests for arrivals from China. During the height of the pandemic, shadow ministers consistently called for tougher travel restrictions.

What do the scientists say?

Christina Pagel, professor of operational research at UCL, wrote on Twitter : “I’m being asked whether I think the UK should start testing/quarantining travellers from China given their ongoing large wave.

“My response is – when and for what purpose? Cos that determines whether it makes any sense.

“If it’s to reduce number of cases in UK, then testing/quarantine from China is entirely pointless. We have plenty of Covid here already, have done for ages and there is v little in place to prevent in-country transmission.”

But she said that if the aim is to prevent new and potentially dangerous variants entering the UK, to be effective it would require negative PCR testing before travel from everywhere abroad, for all travellers including returning UK residents.

“Variants spread beyond borders and they can emerge anywhere. Simply adding requirements for China isn’t effective and to me seems like performative restrictions,” she wrote.

Professor Pagel is a member of Independent Sage , a group of scientists working together to provide advice to the UK government, but was commenting in a personal capacity.

She added: “SARS-CoV-2 infecting a significant proportion of a 1 billion strong population in a short amount of time gives a lot of potential for mutations and new variants to emerge, and it seems prudent to keep an eye out for new mutations.

“If China won’t share its sequence data, then I can see case for testing arrivals from China at UK airports – but this can be a random subsample and should be at our own cost.”

How many flights are coming in from China?

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, six non-stop flights with 1,795 seats are due in to the UK from China over the next week on Air China, China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Beijing Capital Airlines and China Eastern Airlines.

Flights will arrive from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Qingdao.

In addition, The Independent has identified two daily flights to London Heathrow from Hong Kong on Cathay Pacific and a third on British Airways .

Remind me about Covid testing for travel to the UK?

Throughout 2020, British ministers dismissed pre-travel testing as useless. But in 2021, after an unprecedented 19-week ban took effect, the government made testing mandatory for all arrivals.

Until 18 March 2022, the UK had some of the most onerous travel restrictions of any major European country. Unvaccinated travellers were required to take a pre-departure test and a post-arrival PCR.

When they were lifted in March, the then transport secretary, Grant Shapps , said: “You can travel just like in the good old days.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

US to require arrivals from China to provide negative Covid test

The US has announced all travellers from China must provide a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus controls. Beijing’s “zero Covid” policies had kept...
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Giant Queen Murder Hornet from China in 2004 Responsible for Invading Europe [Study]

A giant queen murder hornet which arrived from China in 2004 was likely responsible for the current hornet invasion of Europe. This is according to a new study which conducted genetic analysis to determine the hornets' invasion of the continent nearly 20 years ago started from just one wasp. Europe...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
CBS News

China scrapping mandatory quarantining for people arriving from abroad

People in China reacted with joy and rushed to plan trips overseas Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory COVID quarantining for overseas arrivals, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation. In a snap move late Monday, China said from January 8 on, inbound travelers would no longer be...
The Week

China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns

Chinese officials said Tuesday that the country will resume issuing passports and visas in another large step toward winding down the country's "zero COVID" policy. The move could potentially mean a massive wave of Chinese tourists will go abroad for the first time in more than a year, especially ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year in January, which The Associated Press noted is normally the country's biggest traveling season.  This marks a rapid change in the government's handling of overseas travel, as China has largely isolated itself from the rest of the world since the pandemic's outbreak. Bloomberg reported that China had not been issuing...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
The Independent

Russia must face long-term consequences for Ukraine, says Wallace

Russia must face “long-term consequences” for its actions in Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, as Moscow continued to target Ukraine’s infrastructure in a new wave of missile strikes.Mr Wallace said the UK was continuing to provide military aid to the government in Kyiv, with another £2.3 billion worth of support due next year to help it acquire the weapons it needs.“We recently donated thousands of anti-air missiles so we can bring down these drones,” he said as Ukrainian officials said on Thursday the Russians had launched more than 120 missiles at their country.“At the same time Britain is...
The Independent

South Korea vows retaliation against North Korea’s provocations despite its nuclear arms

South Korea’s president Yoon Suk-yeol said North Korea’s provocations must be met with retaliation without any fear of the country’s nuclear weapons.“We must punish and retaliate against any provocation by North Korea. That is the most powerful means to deter provocations,” Mr Yoon was quoted as saying in a meeting with his aides, according to his press secretary Kim Eun-hye.“We must not fear or hesitate because North Korea has nuclear weapons.”His statement comes days after South Korea’s military said on Monday that it had scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters and fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated...
The Independent

Officials feared ‘turbulence’ because of Clinton letter about Northern Ireland

Government officials anticipated a “period of turbulence” following the election of Bill Clinton as US president in 1992 because of views he had expressed about Northern Ireland.In the letter to an Irish-American group, written just weeks before he won the presidential vote, Mr Clinton had called on the UK Government to “establish more effective safeguards against the wanton use of lethal force”.The letter was circulated among officials at the Northern Ireland Office who suggested the UK Ambassador to the US should seek an early meeting with Mr Clinton so his views were not left to “calcify, unchallenged”.The letter, a copy...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
The Independent

Government appears to backtrack on position on Covid tests for China arrivals

The Government appeared to backtrack on its suggestion that travellers from China will not be screened for Covid after critics including two former health ministers called for testing to be introduced.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that the possibility of imposing restrictions on visitors from the East Asian country was “under review”.It comes after former health ministers Lord Bethell and Steve Brine were among those to place pressure on the Government following its assertion that there were “no plans” to introduce tests for China arrivals.Asked about the Government’s position during a visit to military personnel covering for Border Force...
The Independent

Foreign accounts, Melania’s modelling, no charity in 2020: What we know about Trump’s tax returns

On Friday, the House Ways & Means Committee released former president Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020. The release is a culmination of a years’-long legal battle between the former president and the committee, where Democrats currently control the majority. Democrats released Mr Trump’s returns, which he refused to release during his two campaigns for president and during his tenure in the White House, just days before Republicans are set to take the majority in the House of Representatives after November’s election. The committee released a report on the former president’s taxes last week before it combed...
BBC

China Covid: France, Spain, S Korea and Israel tighten rules

France and Spain have announced Covid testing on visitors from China, following a similar decision in Italy. The French government said passengers flying from China to France would have to present a negative Covid test less than 48 hours old before embarking. Arrivals in Spain can skip the tests if...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy