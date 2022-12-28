Police Chief Presents Awards Kewaskum Police Chief Tom Bishop presented his annual Police Chief’s Awards during the Kewaskum Village Board meeting on Dec. 19 to Aaron Laatsch and Anne Trautner. This award is presented by the chief to citizens for their demonstrated citizenship, community service, accomplishments and support of the Police Department or other deserving act as determined by the.
Deputy Andrea Dowland Hired as Campbellsport Police Chief VILLAGE OF CAMPBELLSPORT After six years of service to the Village of Campbellsport, and more than 45 years of service in law enforcement, Chief Tom Dornbrook has decided to retire from the Village of Campbellsport effective Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Village extends its thanks and gratitude to Chief Dornbrook for his years of service.
