Deputy Andrea Dowland Hired as Campbellsport Police Chief VILLAGE OF CAMPBELLSPORT After six years of service to the Village of Campbellsport, and more than 45 years of service in law enforcement, Chief Tom Dornbrook has decided to retire from the Village of Campbellsport effective Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Village extends its thanks and gratitude to Chief Dornbrook for his years of service.

CAMPBELLSPORT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO