ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Watertown man with autism headlines art exhibit in Cambridge

By Heather Hegedus, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X47Kp_0jxUof6C00

WATERTOWN, Mass — There’s an art exhibit going on right now at LabCentral, a shared biotech laboratory in Cambridge’s Kendal Square, that features the work of an artist who has found his voice through art.

The exhibit is called “What I See” and it features the inspiring work of a young man from Watertown, Dominic Killiany, who has autism. It has a lot of people asking what they see, while Dominic continues to keep many guessing.

Dominic’s method is unique. He often finds images and photos he likes and emulates them, sketching copies in pencil. And then, just like a paint by numbers book, he numbers every space of the sketch - often up into the thousands. And then he paints every space in acrylic paint.

Many of his paintings are jungle themed.

“It seems that Dominic was a lion or a tiger in another life. He loves safari animals. We’re not sure why. He was born in the year of the tiger in 1998,” Dominic’s mother, Susan Cicconi, explained.

Painting is Dominic’s favorite way of communicating, it seems. At 24 years old, he has limited language skills and communication with others is still a struggle. So he’s unable to talk about the meaning behind his paintings, and they’re left open to interpretation. His mother and father say that’s the beauty of it.

“He does not see need to speak. He’ll do everything he can to avoid speaking. But he’ll communicate in his own way. And I believe this is his form of communication,” said Dominic’s dad, Michael Killiany.

Unbelievably, it is all completely self-taught. Dominic has never had an art lesson, but both his mother and grandmother were artists, and his mother started exposing him to art books at a young age. As a toddler, he was obsessed with drawing street signs on his driveway with chalk.

“Most times he’d perfectly copy the sign, and he’d actually spell the words in the sign which was really kind of freaky for a 2-year-old to be spelling,” said his Dad.

When Dominic was 14, he discovered paint by numbers, and his parents say it was life changing. Like many individuals with autism, Dominic struggles with attention and anxiety, but when he sits down to sketch, he’s calm and focused.

“It’s his form of release, it’s his form of dealing with life through the issues that he has, it relaxes him and he has a love for it and a talent for it, and he has a need to do it sometimes. It can become an obsession,” said his Dad.

Dominic now paints weekly. His paintings sell for thousands of dollars. To date, he’s sold 70. The hope is he can continue to sell them to help become more financially independent.

And another hope is having his paintings on display at LabCentral will inspire and motivate its resident scientists and entrepreneurs working on all kinds of treatments for a wide range of conditions to not forget about autism research.

“I love to throw it back to the researchers and scientists here who are working right across the way from the paintings - “what do you see?”- because of these letters and numbers and shapes and patterns and coding - who knows,” said Dominic’s mom.

There will be another public viewing reception of Dominic’s exhibit at LabCentral in Kendall Square on Wednesday, January 25th from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. LabCentral is located at 238 Main Street in Cambridge.

For more information on how to purchase one of his paintings go to www.dominicreations.com or follow Dominic on Instagram - @dominicreations

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 WCYY

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Boston in 2022: Murders

Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England

Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Year in review: The most read Boston 25 News stories of 2022

Another year will come to a close this weekend, and in 2022, stories of violence on the streets of Boston, the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, chaos at the MBTA, major recalls, troubling investigations involving young children, and the changing of the political landscape in Massachusetts paced the way for Boston25News.com. Those...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
Caught in Southie

Coming Soon to the Neighborhood: Dumpling Daughter

Dumpling Daughter– a local restaurant group that specializes in buns, noodles, and, most importantly dumplings – will be opening on West Broadway soon. According to our friends at Boston Restaurant Talk, Dumplin Daughter has locations in Weston, Cambridge, and Brookline and will be expanding to South Boston on West Broadway – the exact address is not known yet – but we did hear a rumor it may be opening in the old Lee Chen’s spot.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Roslindale

BOSTON — A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood, according to Boston Police. Authorities could be seen working near Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3:30 p.m. Further details on the case have not yet been announced,...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday

A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
140K+
Followers
149K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy