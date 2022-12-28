The Top 15 Softball Stories of 2022: #4… Oklahoma Dominates Their Way to the National Championship

Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
No. 6 Longhorns vs. Oklahoma: Live In-Game Updates
The Texas Longhorns open up Big 12 play with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on New Year's Eve.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma's Upset Bid Over No. 6 Texas Falls Short on New Year's Eve
Grant Sherfield's 22 points weren't enough for the Sooners to pull a huge upset to start Big 12 play on Saturday afternoon.
No. 6 Longhorns Grind Out Win vs. Oklahoma in Big 12 Opener
The Texas Longhorns pulled out a far-from-pretty road win on Saturday against their rival Oklahoma Sooners.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following OU's 70-69 loss to No. 6 Texas.
The Moore American
Horning: Sooners still have news to make
“I wanted to see fight, I wanted to see guts, I wanted to see courage, I wanted to see physicality… I wanted to see belief,” he said. “And we saw that tonight with our guys.”. We all did. The Sooners were a 10-point dog, yet lost by...
WATCH: Oklahoma F Jacob Groves & F Jalen Hill Texas Postgame
Oklahoma forwards Jacob Groves and Jalen Hill met with the media following OU's 70-69 loss to No. 6 Texas.
How Do Oklahoma 5-Stars Jackson Arnold and Peyton Bowen Feel About NIL? Their Answer May Surprise You
Both the Sooners' new quarterback and new safety described what role NIL played in their own recruitment, and how important it was to them.
How Oklahoma 5-Star Peyton Bowen Quieted Himself and Everyone Else to Pick OU
After a controversial signing day flip, the Sooners' newest member cleared the air and explained how he was trying to please everyone else instead of following his heart.
Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's 35-32 Loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl
Oklahoma finished the 2022 season 6-7 after a thrilling loss to No. 13-ranked Florida State in Orlando on Thursday night.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Fall in TOC Finale
Bartlesville High boys’ basketball ran into a buzzsaw on Friday afternoon in the third day of the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa. Edmond North beat the Bruins 82-46. The win dropped BHS to 1-2 in the event. Despite hanging around in the first half, the end of the second...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football's drained offensive line plays 'with purpose', freshman duo Barnes, Sawchuk shine in Cheez-It Bowl loss
Oklahoma entered Thursday’s Cheez-It Bowl against No. 13 Florida State without four of its starting offensive linemen. Offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris opted out after declaring for the NFL draft, center Andrew Raym underwent season-ending surgery and starting right guard Chris Murray also didn’t play. The...
Class 2A Dale takes down 5A school Tulsa Memorial for Tournament of Champions boys title
By Christian Potts TULSA - David stared into the eyes of Goliath one more time, and once again had true aim. The Dale Pirates, the top-ranked team from Class 2A, capped a tremendous three-day run by taking down Class 5A No. 2 Tulsa Memorial, 59-52, in the championship game of the 57th ...
WATCH: Oklahoma 5-Star QB Signee Jackson Arnold Interview
Oklahoma 5-star quarterback signee Jackson Arnold met with the media at Under Armour Next All-America Game Media Day.
Recruits react to Florida State's wild comeback in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma
Reactions from commitments and targets as the Seminoles finish the season with ten victories.
WATCH: Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman FSU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman meets the press after OU's 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022.
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman FSU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman meets the press after OU's 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022.
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
