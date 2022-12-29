Today's Talker: Mel B's daughter Phoenix re-creates 90s Spice Girls looks

This morning's Talker is sure to "Spice up your life!" Former spice girl Mel B's daughter Phoenix is going viral for channeling her scary spice days in a fun photoshoot! The 23-year-old shared Tiktoks of herself re-creating a handful of her mom's iconic looks from her time in the girl group. Check these out!

@phoenixisphoenix Loved this outfit from a photoshoot mum did in 1997 🌟 ♬ Wannabe - Spice Girls

Here's the first one! She's rocking a gold crop top and matching gold pants just like her famous mom. Her hair is also up in two space buns. Phoenix captioned it: "Loved this outfit from a photoshoot mum did in 1997."

In a second TikTok, Phoenix wears a multi-patterned two piece just like Mel B wore on the cover of the Spice Girls' 1997 album "Spice up your life."

Phoenix also poses in the exact ways that her mom did for her '90s photoshoot.

