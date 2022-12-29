ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Talker: Mel B's daughter Phoenix re-creates 90s Spice Girls looks

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 1 day ago
This morning's Talker is sure to "Spice up your life!" Former spice girl Mel B's daughter Phoenix is going viral for channeling her scary spice days in a fun photoshoot! The 23-year-old shared Tiktoks of herself re-creating a handful of her mom's iconic looks from her time in the girl group. Check these out!

Loved this outfit from a photoshoot mum did in 1997 🌟

Here's the first one! She's rocking a gold crop top and matching gold pants just like her famous mom. Her hair is also up in two space buns. Phoenix captioned it: "Loved this outfit from a photoshoot mum did in 1997."

In a second TikTok, Phoenix wears a multi-patterned two piece just like Mel B wore on the cover of the Spice Girls' 1997 album "Spice up your life."

Phoenix also poses in the exact ways that her mom did for her '90s photoshoot.

