Hutchinson man arrested for shooting gun outside bar
A Hutchinson man was arrested after police say he fired a gun into the air outside a bar the day after Christmas.
Two people arrested in east Wichita double homicide, according to records and police
One of the people arrested appears to be a man who was shot multiple times.
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
Police say recent gun violence tied to Towne East Mall shooting in March
Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan held a press conference Friday morning, inviting local community and religious leaders to discuss the recent increase in violence in the community.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying driver of truck involved in a shots-fired case
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a truck that is involved in a shots fired case.
Arkansas City police arrest 3 on suspicion of theft, drug charges
Arkansas City police have arrested three people on suspicion of shoplifting and drug distribution.
Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying man suspected of aggravated assault
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of aggravated assault.
KWCH.com
Newly-released video shows WPD officers rescue children from smoke-filled home
Thieves stole Sport Burger's air conditioner. This isn't the first time the popular burger stand was targeted. The Wichita Thunder provided box seats and a trip to Disney World for a young fan with a rare heart condition. Food sales tax rate drops Jan. 1. Updated: 6 hours ago. Kansas...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Woman Injured in Thursday Crash on US 50 in Western Reno County
RENO COUNTY – A Hutchinson Woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving struck a semi-trailer Thursday afternoon west of South Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Emma Mary Zook, 87, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Dean Rd. and stopped at the stop sign at US 50 in a 2002 Toyota Camry. Her vehicle then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer of a 2003 Peterbilt, driven by Jeffrey Allen Nelson, 57, of Bruce, Wisconsin. The impact forced the Camry to spin into the south shoulder of US 50 where it came to rest.
KAKE TV
Violent offender who walked away from Wichita Work Release is back in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Corrections said Zachary Leis was back in custody as of noon Tuesday. Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man after he didn't return to Wichita Work Release. Zachary Leis stands 6-foot-3, weighs 202 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. The...
KAKE TV
Missing 13-year-old Wichita girl found safe, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police said just after noon Tuesday that 13-year-old Lavender Carlson had been found safe. Wichita police are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old girl who's been missing since late Monday night. Lavender Carlson was last seen at 11:50 p.m. on foot in the 1700...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said a necropsy on a five-week-old chimp named Kucheza determined the animal died form head trauma. The zoo included the following message in its statement providing an update on how Kucheza died. “Our team is still trying to make sense of it...
KVOE
Eureka residents arrested in Council Grove on suspected drug distribution activity
Two Eureka residents face possible criminal charges in Morris County after alleged drug distribution activity before Christmas. Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers conducted a traffic stop at Stevens and Preston shortly before 10 pm Friday. The department’s K9 unit Abby gave a positive alert, leading to a probable cause search and warrant execution for the vehicle.
KWCH.com
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
Tenants deal with a week of no power at Wichita apartment complex
It's been over a week without power for some Wichitans at Brentwood Apartments.
greatbendpost.com
Franklin Reinhardt, age 99
Franklin Dale Reinhardt, OD, 99, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He was born on October 26, 1923, in Bazine, Kan., to Ben and Neta Reinhardt. On December 25, 1950, he married LaVerne Aileen Pascoe in Great Bend, Kan. She passed on September 3, 2016.
Surviving the winter without shelter: What it’s like for one Wichita couple
On the embankment of the Arkansas River, near Sim Park in Wichita, you can expect to see arching trees stretching over the water, coarse sand piling up from the riverbed and various waterfowl surviving through winter conditions. You may also come across a tent made from tarps strapped to the...
wichitabyeb.com
Derby’s own Mexi-Kan Kitchen to close in January
The city of Derby is set to lose a restaurant in late January when Mexi-Kan Kitchen closes for good. The restaurant at 1906 N. Rock Road in Derby originally started as a food truck five and a half years ago. In the 2020, they moved up to the ranks and...
sumnernewscow.com
Jeremy Wiens workshop incurs significant damage from fire this morning
Sumner Newscow report — A Jeremy Wiens 40 x 60 workshop incurred heavy losses due to a fire this morning at 12:33 a.m. There were no injuries. The fire occurred at 669 E. 35th South, southeast of Wellington. Upon arrival, Wellington firefighters saw the woodshop’s north side was burning with heavy smoke. A saw was used to gain entry through an overhead door and extinguish the fire. A ventilation fan was set up to remove the smoke and gasses, and siding on the north side was removed to gain access to the workshop.
JC Post
