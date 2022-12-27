PHILADELPHIA - A mild Friday and a complete turnaround from just before the Christmas freeze of last week, ahead of a rainy New Year's Eve. Most of Saturday will be dry until late afternoon when rain begins to move in across the Delaware Valley. The steadiest rain will be from 5 through 10 p.m. While temperatures will be mild, anyone heading to a New Year’s Eve party should dress for rain.

