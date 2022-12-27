Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Saturday showers may dampen some New Year's Eve plans
PHILADELPHIA - Plan to get indoors and stay there if you want to be dry to ring in 2023!. The New Year is set to kick off with showers as Saturday morning fogs turn to rain by dinnertime and sticks around through your New Year's Ever parties. Temperatures are set...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Mild temperatures continue while New Year's Eve rain will dampen festive plans
PHILADELPHIA - A mild Friday and a complete turnaround from just before the Christmas freeze of last week, ahead of a rainy New Year's Eve. Most of Saturday will be dry until late afternoon when rain begins to move in across the Delaware Valley. The steadiest rain will be from 5 through 10 p.m. While temperatures will be mild, anyone heading to a New Year’s Eve party should dress for rain.
fox29.com
'We're crossing our fingers': Southwest travelers hope for best as airline promises return to normalcy
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Nearly a week after that nasty winter storm, cancelations, delays and serious travel woes continue as Southwest Airline makes a big promise to travelers Thursday night. An airline worker said only two flights left Philadelphia compared to 14 flights scheduled for Friday. Southwest is saying they are...
fox29.com
2 seriously injured, including Philadelphia child, after Winslow Twp. Atlantic City Expressway crash
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. - An accident on the Atlantic City Expressway closed all eastbound lanes Thursday evening in Camden County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 38, in Winslow Township. Officials say an SUV was on the side of the highway due to mechanical issues when a...
fox29.com
Boy in the Box: Mass held for child identified in decades old Philadelphia cold case
A church service was held Wednesday for Joseph Augustus Zarelli, known nationally as 'The Boy in the Box.' Police in Philadelphia finally identified Zarelli as the victim of the decades old cold case using advanced technology.
fox29.com
Philadelphia prepares to happily ring in the New Year with a big celebration
OLD CITY - The countdown is on to 2023 and folks are getting ready to ring in the new year in style. New Year’s Eve started early at The Plough and the Stars. A group was celebrating a birthday Thursday night, but they are ready to ring in 2023.
fox29.com
Police urge New Year's Eve revelers not to partake in celebratory gunfire: 'What goes up must come down'
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia urged New Year's Eve revelers not to partake in celebratory gunfire when the clock strikes midnight. The warning comes months after investigators concluded that celebratory gunfire struck two officers patrolling an Independence Day fireworks display on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Police have not made an...
fox29.com
Police looking for driver after pedestrian struck, killed in Kensington hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say he became the victim of a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Saturday morning. He was found in the street on the 1800 block of East Lehigh Avenue just before 1 a.m. and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
fox29.com
'I'm lost': Emotional vigil held for 22-year old killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An emotional vigil for a 22-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia December 26. As the search continues for the driver, who just kept going, a balloon release was held at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue Wednesday evening, where Roland White was hit by a driver and, police say, left for dead.
fox29.com
Candlelight vigil held for woman killed in violent crash on Philadelphia street
Julia Abraham, 78, was sitting inside her Mercury Mariner on the 700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when police say a stolen Jeep slammed into her car and five others. Two days after the deadly crash, family members gathered for a tearful vigil. The name ‘Julia’ was spelled out with candles on the sidewalk and mourners released balloons in Abraham's memory.
fox29.com
'You could save a life': Local Duquesne football player donating bone marrow to save a life
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - This holiday season a 19-year-old Delaware County athlete is giving a piece of himself to save a complete stranger. Ayden Garnes is known for getting takeaways on the field as a defensive back for Duquesne University. Garnes was an all-state athlete at Monsignor Bonner before heading to Duquesne. He was injured his freshman year, making this his first season playing.
fox29.com
Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
fox29.com
3 civilians, officer injured in multi-car crash in Olney, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A multi-car crash in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood ended with four people in local hospital Friday morning, including a Philadelphia police officer. The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the 4900 block of North 5th Street. Police say officers from the 35th District were patrolling the block when...
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times on a Southwest Philadelphia street in critical condition, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the street in Southwest Philadelphia. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 2100 block of South 61st Street, about 2:15 Wednesday afternoon. A man was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds all...
fox29.com
'Very lucky': 5-year-old hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A five-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after he was injured from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to authorities, around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, the child sustained a gunshot wound in a home on the 3700 block of N Darien Street. The...
fox29.com
Video: Driver in stolen Jeep crashes into line of cars, killing woman in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Shocking video shows a speeding stolen Jeep slam into a line of parked cars and tumble down a Philadelphia street Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person dead. Investigators say a 78-year-old woman, identified by family as Julia Abraham, was sitting in her car on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into her vehicle and five others.
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: Man arrested for breaking into 8 businesses in one week
PHILADELPHIA - Delaware State Police have arrested a man who they say committed armed robbery at multiple businesses in the state over a span of one week. The agency says 37-year-old Keith Davila of Newport, Delaware, was arrested for multiple burglaries and robberies in a crime spree that began on December 21 and ended on December 27.
fox29.com
Camden County man charged with first-degree aggravated assault in death of his father
WINSLOW TWP, N.J. - A New Jersey man is being charged in the death of his father who prosecutors say died following an argument at a Camden County home Friday morning. Joseph Mastranduono Jr., 44, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old Joseph Mastranduono Sr., prosecutors said.
fox29.com
Misrach Ewunetie: Medical Examiner reveals cause of death for former Princeton University student
PRINCETON, N.J. - The cause of death for former Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found on campus grounds in October, has been released. According to the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Ewunetie's death was ruled a death by suicide. The 20-year-old Ohio native went missing from the...
fox29.com
Philadelphia DA's Office launches new unit focused on solving, prosecuting carjacking cases
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced the creation of a new unit that will focus on solving and prosecuting carjacking cases in the city. District Attorney Larry Krasner made the announcement during a press conference Thursday afternoon, as city officials say carjackings continue to pose increased public safety concerns in Philadelphia and other major cities.
