Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Weather Authority: Mild temperatures continue while New Year's Eve rain will dampen festive plans

PHILADELPHIA - A mild Friday and a complete turnaround from just before the Christmas freeze of last week, ahead of a rainy New Year's Eve. Most of Saturday will be dry until late afternoon when rain begins to move in across the Delaware Valley. The steadiest rain will be from 5 through 10 p.m. While temperatures will be mild, anyone heading to a New Year’s Eve party should dress for rain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police urge New Year's Eve revelers not to partake in celebratory gunfire: 'What goes up must come down'

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia urged New Year's Eve revelers not to partake in celebratory gunfire when the clock strikes midnight. The warning comes months after investigators concluded that celebratory gunfire struck two officers patrolling an Independence Day fireworks display on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Police have not made an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Candlelight vigil held for woman killed in violent crash on Philadelphia street

Julia Abraham, 78, was sitting inside her Mercury Mariner on the 700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when police say a stolen Jeep slammed into her car and five others. Two days after the deadly crash, family members gathered for a tearful vigil. The name ‘Julia’ was spelled out with candles on the sidewalk and mourners released balloons in Abraham's memory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

'You could save a life': Local Duquesne football player donating bone marrow to save a life

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - This holiday season a 19-year-old Delaware County athlete is giving a piece of himself to save a complete stranger. Ayden Garnes is known for getting takeaways on the field as a defensive back for Duquesne University. Garnes was an all-state athlete at Monsignor Bonner before heading to Duquesne. He was injured his freshman year, making this his first season playing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

3 civilians, officer injured in multi-car crash in Olney, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A multi-car crash in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood ended with four people in local hospital Friday morning, including a Philadelphia police officer. The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the 4900 block of North 5th Street. Police say officers from the 35th District were patrolling the block when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Video: Driver in stolen Jeep crashes into line of cars, killing woman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Shocking video shows a speeding stolen Jeep slam into a line of parked cars and tumble down a Philadelphia street Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person dead. Investigators say a 78-year-old woman, identified by family as Julia Abraham, was sitting in her car on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into her vehicle and five others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Delaware State Police: Man arrested for breaking into 8 businesses in one week

PHILADELPHIA - Delaware State Police have arrested a man who they say committed armed robbery at multiple businesses in the state over a span of one week. The agency says 37-year-old Keith Davila of Newport, Delaware, was arrested for multiple burglaries and robberies in a crime spree that began on December 21 and ended on December 27.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Philadelphia DA's Office launches new unit focused on solving, prosecuting carjacking cases

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced the creation of a new unit that will focus on solving and prosecuting carjacking cases in the city. District Attorney Larry Krasner made the announcement during a press conference Thursday afternoon, as city officials say carjackings continue to pose increased public safety concerns in Philadelphia and other major cities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

