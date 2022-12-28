ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
msn.com

2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
WSOC Charlotte

US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by...
TheStreet

Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here’s the Trade.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report stock isn’t joining Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report epic stock-price unraveling. But it is joining it on the 52-week-low list. This is not too surprising, as the tech giant broke below a key support level earlier this month. And on Wednesday Apple shares fell 2.6%, touching 52-week lows for a second session.
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
WHEC TV-10

Rocky ride: Tesla stock on pace for worst year ever

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Owning Tesla stock this year has been anything but a smooth ride for investors. Shares in the electric vehicle maker are down nearly 70% since the start of the year, on pace to finish in the bottom five biggest decliners among S&P 500 stocks. By comparison, the benchmark index is down about 20%.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

The 7 Best Stocks to Buy on a Dip

While the S&P 500 will end 2022 on a negative note (barring a miracle), it’s also an opportunity for contrarian investors to consider the best stocks to buy on a dip now. At this point, this sentiment understandably sounds like turning that frown upside down. I get it, I really do. However, during bearish cycles, negative emotions can get ahead of themselves.
ARIZONA STATE
insideevs.com

Still Pondering Tesla Stock? Cathie Wood Bought More, Musk Was Selling

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
msn.com

Stocks cement worst year since 2008 as S&P 500 logs 4th biggest drop since inception

U.S. stocks polished off their worst year since 2008 with a loss on Friday, bringing the year-to-date decline for the S&P 500 to 19.4%, its largest calendar-year drop since 2008, Dow Jones Market Data show. The same holds true for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which shed 8.8% this year, and the Nasdaq Composite, which lost 33.1%. On Friday, as stocks pared their losses heading into the close on the last session of the year, the S&P 500 fell 9.78 points, or 0.2%, to finish at 3,839.50, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 11.61 points, or 0.1%, to 10,466.48, and the Dow fell 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25. 2022 also marked the fourth-worst year for the S&P 500 since its inception in 1957. The only years where stocks fared worse were 2002, 1974 and 2008, according to DJMD. As previously high-flying megacap technology stocks and other interest-rate sensitive assets crumbled, value stocks outperformed this year, sending the Dow to its biggest calendar-year outperformance vs. the Nasdaq since 2000. The blue-chip gauge also recorded its biggest outperformance vs. the S&P 500 since the index’s creation. Energy stocks were a lone bright spot, as the S&P 500 energy sector recorded its best year on record with a 59% gain.
teslarati.com

Tesla Fremont Factory pickup center is packed with cars amid end-of-year push

The year is ending in a few days, and all signs are pointing to Tesla pushing deliveries all the way until the end of the year. This was hinted at in a recent flyover of the Fremont Factory, Tesla’s California-based electric vehicle production facility. Tesla’s Fremont Factory is no...

