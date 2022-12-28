Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Learn about farm-bill programs – Part 2
Editor’s note: Part one of the farm-bill series of articles was published in the Dec. 15 issue of Agri-View. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent Farm Sector Income Forecast, released Dec. 1, anticipates an increase in net farm income for 2022. U.S. net farm income, a broad measure of farm profitability, is currently forecast at $160.5 billion, an increase of 13.8 percent or $19.5 billion from 2021’s $140.4 billion. That contrasts with both the USDA’s original February estimates, which forecast a $5.4 billion decline in net farm income, and the USDA’s September estimates, which forecast an increase of only $7.3 billion. When adjusted for inflation, 2022 net farm income is expected to increase $10.7 billion from 2021 and be at the greatest level since 1973. That’s about 53 percent more than the 20-year average of $104 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars. The report also finds the largest increase in production expenses on record in both numerical and percentage terms, increasing almost $70 billion across the farm economy.
modernfarmer.com
Farmers Frustrated as Fertilizer Costs Soared in 2022
Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper” and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
TechSpot
Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"
A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Survey: Half of Americans, most Republicans think US global influence is waning
Roughly half of Americans and a large majority of Republicans think the nation’s global influence is slipping, according to a new Pew Research analysis. Overall, 47 percent of respondents told Pew pollsters the country’s influence on the global stage is weakening, while 19 percent said it is waxing, with the remainder deeming it unchanged. The…
‘A sea change’: Biden reverses decades of Chinese trade policy
Forget tariffs. Biden’s actions to crack down on Beijing’s tech development will do more to hinder the Chinese economy — and divide the two nations — than Trump ever did.
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
Mega Millions jackpot becomes one of the nation’s largest: Here are the 10 others
The jackpot, which quickly broke into the top 10 largest lottery prizes in history, is expected to grow even more before the next drawing.
NASDAQ
China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar
BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID infections swept through production lines across the country after Beijing's abrupt reversal of anti-virus measures. The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to...
agupdate.com
Global grain markets face volatility in 2023
Volatility not seen in years may breed uncertainty regarding grain supplies as the world moves into 2023. A 2022 characterized by drought in many parts of the United States and Europe, a war between Russia and Ukraine, and unrest in China has many scratching their heads. Grain stores may not be sufficient to head off a major disruption.
Biden admin bows slightly to European pressure in trade clash
The new electric vehicle tax credit provision in the Inflation Reduction Act has heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and other auto-producing countries.
‘We’re only seeing the negative’: UK farmers on Brexit and losing the common agricultural policy
Sitting in his 18th-century farmhouse in the uplands of Bethlehem, in the breathtaking western reaches of the Brecon Beacons, Ian Rickman ponders the damage Brexit has done to his future. Two years since the UK quit the EU, the future for mountain sheep-farmers such as him is full of economic precarity.
MySanAntonio
Russia doubles yuan, gold share in wealth fund holdings
Russia's Finance Ministry doubled the amount of Chinese yuan and gold it can hold in the national wealth fund with much of its savings frozen by international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The potential share of yuan was raised to 60 percent of the National Wellbeing Fund and gold...
With the signing of, H.R. 7776, has America picked a side?
For over a year now, a heated debate over the sovereignty of Taiwan concerning the “One-China” policy has taken place. Publicly the American stance has been to not say yes or no. Lately, the President has blurred the line. The New York Post wrote in May 2022, “for the third time since August of last year, the White House walked back comments by President Biden on Monday implying the US would aid Taiwan if the island nation came under attack from China.” Lines were getting mixed up, repeatedly. Publicly the White House held its position from the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.
China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift
The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
CNBC
China December manufacturing contracts at sharpest pace in almost 3 years
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday. The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth. The drop was the biggest since the early days of the pandemic in February 2020. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected...
americanmilitarynews.com
Australia’s Foreign Minister pushes China to drop sanctions during Beijing visit
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Australian government nominated a prominent China expert to be its ambassador to the United States as Foreign Minister Penny Wong staged an ice-breaking visit to Beijing. Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd who currently heads the...
Analysis-China's services sector eyes recovery after reopening, but challenges loom
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Jordan Li, a restaurant owner in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, hopes desperately that next month's Lunar New Year holidays will help him make up for business lost this year because of COVID-related travel and other restrictions.
nationalhogfarmer.com
ERS examines impact of state sow welfare policies on pork production
The USDA’s Economic Research Service recently released a comprehensive report, detailing all of the state farm animal welfare policies, the extent of their implementation and the challenges these policies have faced. Since 2002, 14 U.S. states have passed and implemented legislation that directly impacts U.S. livestock production practices. Ten states have specifically banned the use of gestation crates for sows.
