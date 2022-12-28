Editor’s note: Part one of the farm-bill series of articles was published in the Dec. 15 issue of Agri-View. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent Farm Sector Income Forecast, released Dec. 1, anticipates an increase in net farm income for 2022. U.S. net farm income, a broad measure of farm profitability, is currently forecast at $160.5 billion, an increase of 13.8 percent or $19.5 billion from 2021’s $140.4 billion. That contrasts with both the USDA’s original February estimates, which forecast a $5.4 billion decline in net farm income, and the USDA’s September estimates, which forecast an increase of only $7.3 billion. When adjusted for inflation, 2022 net farm income is expected to increase $10.7 billion from 2021 and be at the greatest level since 1973. That’s about 53 percent more than the 20-year average of $104 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars. The report also finds the largest increase in production expenses on record in both numerical and percentage terms, increasing almost $70 billion across the farm economy.

