A Salina man was injured when a garbage truck he was driving spun out of control and rolled into the median on Interstate 70 northeast of Salina early Monday morning. Taylor Redmond, 27, of Salina, was eastbound on I-70 in a green Peterbilt Waste Connections garbage truck when he lost control of the vehicle at approximately 2:25 a.m. Monday near milepost 263, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The truck spun 180 degrees and entered the median before rolling onto the passenger side.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO