Ashanti Is Pretty In Pink For The Holidays

By Marsha Badger
 4 days ago

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Ashanti never misses an opportunity to show up stylishly. The Grammy-award-winning singer stopped by Great Jones Distillery in a sexy get-up that has our tongues wagging.

Clad in a pink Daniel’s Leather jacket, Commando vegan leather pants, and pink Jennifer Le thigh-high boots, Ashanti struck a sassy pose. She accessorized with a black lace bra, large diamond hoop earrings, and a Gucci belt. She took the entire look to the next level with her hair styled in a deep side part and a beauty beat that featured a pop of bright pink around the eyes and nude lips lined with dark liner.

She captured her photos, “Pink Nights in NY with @greatjonesdistillingco ”

The actress and author graced us with another carousel of photos from the evening.

Stop playing with her! Ashanti is the queen of serving fun fashion moments. Her style has always been sexy, but the 42-year-old has stepped it up a notch over the years. She oozes a casual femininity mixed with a confident glow, and we’re obsessed – and taking notes.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Ashanti’s pretty in pink ensemble?

Comments / 0

The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

