WIBW
KBI: Findings in JCPD investigation with prosecutor
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department are with the case’s prosecutor. The KBI told 13 NEWS Thursday they forwarded the case to the Linn County Attorney “a while ago,” and are unaware of any charges brought forward yet.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Buchanan, Sedrick Letha; 47; Salina. CHANGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Dilorenzo,...
Multiple storage units burgled in south, southwest Salina
Police are investigating burglaries at two storage facilities in south and southwest Salina. Sometime between Dec. 13 and Thursday, someone cut the lock off of a storage unit at KO Storage, 3335 S. Ninth Street, and stole the following items, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Miscellaneous jewelry...
KWCH.com
Car crashes into frozen creek in Saline County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man freed himself and sought aid at a nearby home after crashing his car into a frozen Gypsum Creek in Saline County. First responders were notified of the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Gypsum Valley Road. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and rolled into the creek.
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 29
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Kristian Starks, Outside warrant, Arrested 12/28. Jose Ramirez, Failure to appear, Arrested...
🎥&📷: RCPD releases video investigates overnight shooting in Ogden
UPDATE: RCPD has released video of a vehicle arriving at and leaving from the scene of the shooting in Ogden in the early morning hours of December 30, 2022. Pictures of three suspects and the car were also released with the video. Anyone with information about the identity of the...
Salina man escapes custody after multi-county chase
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Salina man who escaped custody early this morning after a multi-county chase. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jim Hughes said this morning.
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its Keystone pipeline in northeast […]
Remaining cattle from rollover on I-135 south of Salina located Thursday
The remaining three head of cattle missing after a cattle truck rolled on Interstate 135 south of Salina Tuesday morning have been found. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a citizen in the area reported the cattle wandering around Thursday. With the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, the cattle were caught.
Geary County/Junction City United Way is accepting Letters of Intent for 2023 funding
Geary County/Junction City United Way is accepting funding application requests for 2023 funding from viable 501(c) 3 nonprofit organizations whose programming provides for health, education, or income needs in the county region of Geary County. Applications will be accepted through January 31st at 4:00 pm. Applications can be found on...
Bob Story is excited to begin serving on the Junction City Commission
Bob Story is excited to begin serving on the Junction City Commission. He has been appointed by fellow commissioners to fill out the remaining year of Nate Butler's term. Butler is stepping down to serve in the 68th District seat in the Kansas House. "It is something that I've always...
Police work to enforce DUI laws
Beginning this week and continuing through January 2nd, the Junction City Police Department will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the “Taking Down DUI” traffic enforcement campaign. The New Year’s Holiday Period outranks most of the other holidays in...
Junction City Commission will elect a mayor and vice mayor
Election of a mayor and vice mayor is on the Junction City Commission agenda Tuesday night. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at 701 North Jefferson. The terms for the mayor and vice mayor will run for one year.
Tripledemic: Salina urgent care wait times exceed 5 hours
Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, these three diseases are being commonly referred to as "the tripledemic." Hospitals and health centers all over the country are experiencing this triple threat, and according to Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer for Salina Regional Health Center, RSV cases in Salina are lessening.
Shots fired in south Salina; local man arrested
A local man was arrested after he allegedly fired a handgun into the air in south Salina early Friday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 2400 block of S. Ninth Street at 1 a.m. Friday after a witness reported seeing a Hispanic man in a black pickup firing a handgun five times into the air. Officers searching the area found four shell casings.
KWCH.com
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
United Way looks ahead at 2023 in Geary County
United Way officials in Geary County are making their plans for 2023. One of the activities will be a St. Patrick's Day time frame potato bar. There will also be the annual VITA program. Nichole Mader, United Way Executive Director, said that's where you can get your taxes done for...
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be closed Saturday and Sunday
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library officials have announced via social media that the library in Junction City will be closed Saturday and Sunday in celebration of the New Year.
Junction City December anniversaries recipients are honored
The City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee has recognized the December Employment Anniversary recipients. Christopher Breidenstein-12/28/2009-13 Years of Service.
classiccountry1070.com
Salina Woman Killed in Crash in Northwest Kansas
A Salina woman was killed in a crash in Northwest Kansas Saturday night. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Ave. Her vehicle left the road, rolled, and landed upside down.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
