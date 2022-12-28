Edward “Sandy” Berrien Sanders, III, 75, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. Services will be private. Sandy was born in Greenville, SC and grew up in Walterboro, SC. His early education was in Walterboro, and he attended Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA and Porter-Gaud in Charleston, SC, from where he graduated in 1966. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree from University of South Carolina 1970 where he also attended 2 years of law school. He worked in the textile industry for over 30 years. Sandy was cared for at home by his wife following a brain injury from a car accident in March 2005. Sandy was preceded in death by his father, Edward “Bink” Berrien Sanders, Jr. and mother, Ann Stephenson Sanders, both of Walterboro, SC. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Peggy Bates Sanders; daughters, Catherine (Perry) Bullard of Burlington, NC and Anne (Todd) MacKenzie of Winterville, NC; grandchildren, Thomas Bullard and Andrew Bullard of Burlington, and Grace Mackenzie and Mac MacKenzie of Winterville, NC; brothers, Miles (Kay) Sanders of Walterboro, SC and Stevie (Libby) Sanders of FL; nieces and nephews, Allison (Forrest) Morgan, Bryan Sanders, Missi (Scott) Peterson, Laura Gonzales, and Steven Sanders. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO