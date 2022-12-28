Read full article on original website
Sanders, Edward “Sandy” Berrie, III
Edward “Sandy” Berrien Sanders, III, 75, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. Services will be private. Sandy was born in Greenville, SC and grew up in Walterboro, SC. His early education was in Walterboro, and he attended Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA and Porter-Gaud in Charleston, SC, from where he graduated in 1966. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree from University of South Carolina 1970 where he also attended 2 years of law school. He worked in the textile industry for over 30 years. Sandy was cared for at home by his wife following a brain injury from a car accident in March 2005. Sandy was preceded in death by his father, Edward “Bink” Berrien Sanders, Jr. and mother, Ann Stephenson Sanders, both of Walterboro, SC. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Peggy Bates Sanders; daughters, Catherine (Perry) Bullard of Burlington, NC and Anne (Todd) MacKenzie of Winterville, NC; grandchildren, Thomas Bullard and Andrew Bullard of Burlington, and Grace Mackenzie and Mac MacKenzie of Winterville, NC; brothers, Miles (Kay) Sanders of Walterboro, SC and Stevie (Libby) Sanders of FL; nieces and nephews, Allison (Forrest) Morgan, Bryan Sanders, Missi (Scott) Peterson, Laura Gonzales, and Steven Sanders. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.
Colleton County Council Meeting Notes
Charles Farmer gave a brief presentation regarding Genesis Healthcare which is a non-profit organization that operates centers that primarily provide medical services for those that are underinsured or carry Medicaid and Medicare plans. Genesis currently has several centers established throughout the Lowcountry, including a center in Walterboro. These centers receive funding from both state and federal sources to help provide medical treatment in rural areas. Currently, they are in the planning stages for another new facility in Walterboro set to be located on Jefferies Blvd. slated to be completed in the early portion of 2024. This will be a facility for family therapy and pediatrics and other services. Additionally, there will be a lab within the facility that will aid in screenings etc.
CCSO’s second annual “Colleton Cares-Toys to Share” brings warm smiles
On Tuesday, Dec. 20 the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) sponsored the second annual “Colleton Cares-Toys to Share” drive for some of the children in Colleton County. Corporal (Cpl.) James Brown and the CCSO School Resource Officers (SRO) partnered with the Colleton County School District (CCSD) to help provide Christmas for 36 underprivileged children in Colleton County.
Community foundation of the Lowcountry awards $412,000 in grants to Lowcountry non-profits
In its first competitive grant cycle of the 2023 fiscal year (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023), Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has awarded $412,000 in grants to five local nonprofit organizations. These competitive grants are available to nonprofits serving people who live or work in southern Beaufort County. The grants...
Wright, Jack
Mr. Jack Wayne Wright, Sr., 81, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Wednesday evening, December 21, 2022, at Trident Medical Center. Born June 12, 1941, in Walterboro, he was a son of the late Alvin Floyd Wright and Eleanor Linder Wright. He served his country faithfully in the United States Air Force. Jack was an early member and beginner volunteer at Colleton Rural Fire Department and a retired Captain from the Parris Island Fire Department. For many years he worked along side his wife in their business, Ollie’s Concessions. He enjoyed traveling up and down the East Coast delivering boats for Scout Boat Company. Mr. Jack had a passion for flying. He was a well-known icon at the Walterboro Airport for many years and enjoyed flying his Cherokee 140 and 1942 Air Coup. He also loved riding his Goldwing motorcycle.
Farm Bureau Insurance® and Colleton County Farm Bureau Spread Holiday Cheer
Colleton County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents are bringing a little more joy to this holiday season by helping those in the community facing financial or medical hardships. The local office donated $1,000 to a Colleton County resident battling cancer. “We are so happy to be able...
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
Hilton Head mourns a local legend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
Gullah Geechee Commission preserving Watch Night tradition
Morris Street Baptist Church will host the fifth annual Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration at noon Friday to commemorate the night enslaved people celebrated the dawn of freedom. On Jan. 1, 1863, enslaved people throughout the slave-holding states emerged from bondage with the...
Walterboro Walk
On Saturday, Dec. 17 Walterboro Walk Fashion Week was hosted by the Colleton County Farmer’s Market. Boutique and modeling-talent agency owner, Pasqua Nelson organized and sponsored the event. Nelson has a personal love for fashion and this event highlights some of her passion for the industry. Nelson collaborated with...
AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms Team Grows with Addition of Margaret Burns
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Margaret Burns has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms office at 1400-G Palm Boulevard. Burns completed a bachelor of arts at Columbia College and trained at the Buckley School of Public Speaking. After finishing her education in the Midlands of South Carolina, the coastal air and saltwater drew her to the Lowcountry.
Charleston Metro proud to announce applications are now open for the Spring 2023 Leadership Discovery Class
Applications NOW open for the Spring 2023 Leadership Discovery class, presented by Wells Fargo!. During the mentor sessions, participants hone their personal and professional skills and have the opportunity to hear personal leadership stories and unique perspectives from the mentors. “I am very grateful to have been a part of...
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
Blessing Box Locations
• 334 Wichman Street (Colleton County Arts Council) •203 Eddie Chasteen Drive (Refuge Church) •214 Wichman Street (In His Name-Colleton) •501 E Washington Street (across from Farmer’s market) •4955 Jefferies Hwy (Nova Church) •3284 Coolers Dairy Road (Mt. Zion AME Church) •11643 Cottageville Hwy (Cottageville Baptist Church) •648 Peirce...
Hudson, Jacqueline
Jacqueline Alice Balsor Hudson, 91, of Walterboro, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2022. She was born January 3, 1931, in Arlington, Massachusetts to Doris Campbell Balsor and Otto John Balsor. She was pre-deceased by her husband Lanier Hudson and by two brothers, Leon Clough, and Kenneth Balsor. Surviving are...
Large recreation space coming to North Charleston’s Park Circle in 2023
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest inclusive playgrounds will soon be constructed in North Charleston’s Park Circle – it’s among some major upgrades coming to the city in the new year. North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin said they are working on many projects aimed at providing more opportunities, not only […]
Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
Good deed: Charleston man offers ride back to Lowcountry for those with cancelled flights
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After hearing about the travel challenges many are facing and dealing with some of his own, a Charleston man is finding a way to give back in a tough situation. Jeff Billy, a James Island resident, drove to Pittsburgh last Friday to visit family. On Tuesday,...
Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says
Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says. Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after …. Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says. College football fans talk USC, Clemson bowl games …. MPPD set up checkpoints to deter...
Walterboro City Council Meeting Notes
The 2021-2022 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report from The Baird Audit Group, LLC was presented by Brenda Carroll. All findings and details provided through the report show all finances are in good standing receiving the best report possible from an audit. A resolution was approved authorizing the city manager and city...
