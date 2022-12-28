Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Another winter storm headed our way? (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Details are limited at this point, but forecasters are keeping an eye on a winter storm system that could impact South Dakota early in the new year. KWAT News talked with Ryan Vipond, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen…. By the weekend, they’ll...
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow possible to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds clear out overnight and clear skies are expected by morning. Patchy fog is possible on the South Dakota plains. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s. Friday will be mild with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect sunshine for much of...
KELOLAND TV
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
truedakotan.com
Courthouse Employees Extend Christmas at the Courthouse Event Due to Hazardous Weather
The halls were decked, the trees were trimmed with candy canes and silver lanes aglow — but mother Nature had other ideas that didn’t include area citizens venturing out to attend the Jerauld County Courthouse’s annual community event, “Christmas at the Courthouse.”. Jerauld County employees decided...
truedakotan.com
Local Volunteers Continue Santa Saturday Tradition
The history of Santa Saturday is time-honored and beloved in Jerauld County. In the most recent decade, after the Chamber dissolved, Springs Area Community Club oversaw the event. New this year, the Wessington Springs Senior/Community crew worked with the Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department to continue the tradition and bring the joy of a Santa visit to area children and families.
truedakotan.com
Ring in 2023 with Annual Community Fireworks Show
What began as a friendly Wessington Springs neighborhood fireworks challenge two years ago has evolved into a show-stopping fireworks display for the whole community to help usher in the New Year. It all started when South Gulch neighbors Jarrod and Jacki Bultsma and Dennis and Sandy Beckman joked about holding a fireworks challenge after the Bultsmas sent up quite a few rockets during Fourth of…
truedakotan.com
Winter Park volunteers and city partner to offer family friendly activities year-round
Making memories in the out-of-doors provides community connections and wellness activities in what can be some of the most difficult months of the year here in South Dakota. Wessington Springs Winter Park continues to offer family-friendly activities that utilize the city park year-round. With lots of snow already on the ground, volunteers for WS Winter Park say this will be a busy season in the…
truedakotan.com
Lending time and talent to give the gift of music to community
The Wessington Springs Community Choir hails a long history of sharing the gift of music in the Springs community, lending countless hours of their time to practice, rehearsal and ultimately, the moving performances they share with the community. “I am impressed with the number of people that volunteer their time...
truedakotan.com
History and heritage of Jerauld County carefully preserved and honored by volunteers
Dunham Historical Society volunteers and board members held a last hurrah this month at the Jerauld County Pioneer Museum, celebrating the season with beautifully decorated trees throughout the museum, music performed by Mary Jane Belz and Susan Arnott (pictured above) but also sharing plans of the upcoming building swap between the museum and Jensen’s True Value.
truedakotan.com
Direct Marketing Beef Focus of Panel Discussion
During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma rancher, Scott Blubaugh saw a large disparity between what he was earning for the cattle he sold and what the packers were earning for the cattle they bought from him. “The packers were making $1,300 a head on the same animal our ranchers were losing $300 a head on. We thought, “there has to be a better way,’” said Blubaugh, who also…
Comments / 0