History and heritage of Jerauld County carefully preserved and honored by volunteers
Dunham Historical Society volunteers and board members held a last hurrah this month at the Jerauld County Pioneer Museum, celebrating the season with beautifully decorated trees throughout the museum, music performed by Mary Jane Belz and Susan Arnott (pictured above) but also sharing plans of the upcoming building swap between the museum and Jensen’s True Value.
Local Volunteers Continue Santa Saturday Tradition
The history of Santa Saturday is time-honored and beloved in Jerauld County. In the most recent decade, after the Chamber dissolved, Springs Area Community Club oversaw the event. New this year, the Wessington Springs Senior/Community crew worked with the Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department to continue the tradition and bring the joy of a Santa visit to area children and families.
Ring in 2023 with Annual Community Fireworks Show
What began as a friendly Wessington Springs neighborhood fireworks challenge two years ago has evolved into a show-stopping fireworks display for the whole community to help usher in the New Year. It all started when South Gulch neighbors Jarrod and Jacki Bultsma and Dennis and Sandy Beckman joked about holding a fireworks challenge after the Bultsmas sent up quite a few rockets during Fourth of…
Winter Park volunteers and city partner to offer family friendly activities year-round
Making memories in the out-of-doors provides community connections and wellness activities in what can be some of the most difficult months of the year here in South Dakota. Wessington Springs Winter Park continues to offer family-friendly activities that utilize the city park year-round. With lots of snow already on the ground, volunteers for WS Winter Park say this will be a busy season in the…
